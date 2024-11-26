Shiba Shootout Presale Concludes, Meme Coin Set For CEX Listing

Shiba Shootout wraps up its successful presale phase and announces its listing on a major cryptocurrency exchange (CEX) scheduled for Wednesday, November 20th, at 11:00 AM UTC.
The Wild West-themed P2E project combines gunslinger action with crypto rewards, drawing investor interest through its gaming-first approach.
The project now moves to its next phase with the presale claim process starting November 27th at 11:00 AM UTC. Early supporters will soon access SHIBASHOOT tokens, unlocking features like the mobile quick-draw duels and the Cactus Staking system.
This milestone marks Shiba Shootout's transition from presale success to an active trading and gaming platform.
What makes Shiba Shootout stand out?
Shiba Shootout brings skill-based rewards to the meme coin space through its P2E mobile game. Players earn SHIBASHOOT tokens by mastering quick-draw duels in Shiba Gulch, where precise timing and sharp shooting create genuine earning opportunities.
The game mechanics reward practice and skill development, moving beyond simple token holding.
The project's Cactus Staking system adds a visual twist to yield generation. Token holders plant their assets on digital cacti, watching rewards grow based on staking duration.
This desert-themed approach makes passive income more engaging, while the Savings Saddlebags feature lets users automate their token management.
Community building thrives through multiple features. "Campfire Stories" sessions bring players together to share victories and strategies. The Posse Rewards program builds community growth through referrals, while Token Governance Roundups give holders direct voting power on project decisions.
Lucky Lasso Lottery adds excitement through token-based prize draws, with portions supporting charitable causes.
The fusion of mobile gaming, staking mechanics, and active community involvement creates an ecosystem where every participant finds value. Marshal Shiba and the Shiba Sharpshooters add character to the experience, making each interaction in this digital frontier more memorable.
SHIBASHOOT presale ends, confirms CEX listing
Shiba Shootout's journey hits a major milestone with a confirmed CEX listing on November 20th at 11:00 AM UTC. This launch opens new trading opportunities for both early supporters and fresh investors interested in the Wild West gaming platform. The CEX listing adds credibility and accessibility to SHIBASHOOT tokens.
The presale demonstrated strong market confidence in the project's gaming-first approach. Investors backed the vision of combining P2E mechanics with Wild West themes, recognizing potential in skill-based token rewards. The allocation of 770,000,000 tokens (35% of total supply) supports healthy market distribution.
The token launch follows a clear schedule. Public trading begins November 20th through the CEX platform, creating immediate liquidity for traders. The strategic timing between exchange listing and the claim process (November 27th) allows market stabilization before presale participants access their tokens.
This structured approach to token distribution prioritizes market stability. The development team works closely with exchange partners to maintain smooth trading conditions as new players join the Shiba Gulch community.
Shiba Shootout plans
The CEX listing kickstarts Shiba Shootout's expansion phase. The development team focuses on launching the P2E mobile game, where players test their gunslinger skills in token-rewarding duels. Regular tournaments and special events will keep the gaming community active and engaged.
Marketing efforts will spotlight the project's gaming mechanics and Cactus Staking system. Social media campaigns and partnerships aim to attract both crypto enthusiasts and mobile gamers. The team plans community events to showcase successful players and staking strategies.
The roadmap includes continuous gameplay improvements based on player feedback. New features, characters, and challenges will expand the Wild West experience. The Web3 app development continues, adding more ways for players to interact with the ecosystem.
Technical development prioritizes blockchain integration and smooth game mechanics. The team will release regular updates on gameplay features, staking improvements, and community governance tools. Each addition aims to enhance player experience while maintaining fair reward systems.
Shiba Shootout claim goes live on November 27 - begin cactus staking
Presale participants can claim their SHIBASHOOT tokens on November 27th at 11:00 AM UTC. The claiming process runs through a simple interface - connect your wallet, verify your presale contribution, and receive your tokens.
Early supporters should mark this date to access their investment and start exploring platform features.
The Cactus Staking system is open to all holders. Token holders can start earning passive rewards by planting their SHIBASHOOT on digital cacti. Longer staking periods yield higher returns, offering incentives for long-term holding.
The visual staking dashboard tracks growth and reward accumulation. So far, 51.4 million SHIBASHOOT tokens have been staked by the token holders.
The Savings Saddlebags feature activates alongside staking, letting users automate their token management. Players can direct portions of gaming winnings or trading profits into time-locked wallets for additional rewards.
This combination of active gaming and passive earning creates multiple revenue streams.
Community features launch in parallel with claiming. SHIBASHOOT token holders gain immediate access to governance voting, Lucky Lasso Lottery participation, and Posse Rewards referral programs. The full ecosystem activation gives early supporters complete platform access from day one.
As trading begins and claims activate, early supporters gain first access to gameplay features and community events.
