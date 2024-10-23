Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will History Repeat Itself To See SHIB Price Hit $1? Analyst Says This 20000X Altcoin Is The One You Want

Over the past month, the Shiba Inu price has been on a continued uptrend, attracting the crypto community's attention. Investors are, however, curious whether SHIB can hit $1 soon, repeating Dogecoin's sudden price surge of 2021. Meanwhile, a crypto analyst, renowned for his timely predictions on X (formerly Twitter) foresees a 20000x bull run for the trending ETFSwap (ETFS) altcoin. He claims every investor must have it in their portfolio. Read on to find out more.
ETFSwap (ETFS): The 20000x Altcoin Every Investor Must Have
Since its emergence into the crypto world a few months ago, ETFSwap (ETFS) has shown great potential, attracting several crypto investors. The decentralized finance (DeFi) altcoin promises to be a profitable investment. In a recent report, a crypto analyst famous on X claimed a 20000x price surge is at hand for ETFSwap (ETFS), and investors should rush into its ongoing presale.
As a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, ETFSwap (ETFS) enables smooth investment in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and cryptocurrencies by tokenizing the assets and eliminating elements of traditional finance. Moreover, ETFSwap (ETFS) assets are backed by real-world assets (RWAs), making the altcoin a low-risk investment.
Investors can trade in long and long-term options liquidly on the ETFSwap (ETFS) platform. As a market-maker, the platform provides liquidity for options trading, allowing investors to trade continuously without expiration dates. They can also boost their profit x10 with a 10x amplifying tool available on the platform. This is an exciting feature that will undoubtedly help investors make greater gains.
ETFSwap's (ETFS) security is top-notch, and high-level authentications are incorporated. The DeFi platform is built on transparency and reliability. To further emphasize these principles, ETFSwap's (ETFS) smart contracts have been audited by a top auditing firm, CyberScope, and no errors or bugs were found. SolidProof has also successfully run a KYC process on the ETFSwap (ETFS) team.
Furthermore, the 20000x altcoin, as referred to by the analyst, assists investors in making the right investment choices. It is designed with next-generation AI technology that uses algorithms to analyze large data, trends, patterns, and sentiments and recommends the best option to investors.
If the crypto analyst's 20,000x prediction is anything to go by, the ETFSwap (ETFS) altcoin could potentially sell for as high as $7.6 in the coming days. This translates to an incredible ROI for ETFSwap (ETFS) investors, especially considering the token is selling for only $0.03846 in its ongoing presale. It's crucial for investors yet to buy the token to act now, as the presale is in its final stage and could sell out at any moment.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Will SHIB Reach $1 Anytime Soon?
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the cryptocurrencies that has performed tremendously well in the market for over a month. The meme coin has been on a continued price uptrend for over 30 days. Shiba Inu price trend on CoinGecko shows that SHIB recorded an increase of 8.3% and 5.6% in the last seven days and 24 hours, respectively.
This positive Shiba Inu price outlook has been a major source of excitement for SHIB holders as they are optimistic that the meme coin can recreate Dogecoin's upsurge of 2021 and reach $1 soon. It is, however, noteworthy that the current Shiba Inu price uptrend is associated with the Bitcoin (BTC) price, which is currently gaining momentum. SHIB experts believe that a continued rise in Bitcoin price will keep boosting Shiba Inu price and create a positive sentiment to drive massive gains.
Final Thoughts
While Shiba Inu price hitting $1 looks like something that would not happen soon, ETFSwap is tipped to yield a 20,000x ROI to investors who buy ETFS in its ongoing presale in a few days. Early investment is key to enjoying the full potential of the altcoin. Buy the ETFS token now.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.