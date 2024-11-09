Shiba Inu News: Token Burns And Shibarium Activity Signal A Bullish Future For SHIB Price As Rexas Finance (RXS) Readies To Climb From Under $0.10 To $13

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem has seen a large increase in burn rate, driving its value projection upward as token scarcity grows. Meanwhile, Rexas Finance (RXS), a rising star in the real-world asset (RWA) tokenization market, is preparing for a significant price increase, with forecasts showing a jump from its presale price of under $0.10 to a projected $13. Both tokens show a significant increasing trend, fuelled by innovative platforms and community participation.
A Look at Shiba Inu's Soaring Burn Rate
Shiba Inu's (SHIB) burn rate has increased dramatically over the last week, rising by an astonishing 6,153%. Over 5.7 billion SHIB tokens were withdrawn from circulation in just seven days, thanks to coordinated efforts inside the Shiba Inu ecosystem, including large burns on November 1st, when six transactions erased 5.6 billion SHIB. These burnings, together with the community's determination to restrict supply, have a direct impact on SHIB's value by causing scarcity. During this fire frenzy, the Shiba Inu's price fluctuated. It just fell from $0.00001982 to $0.00001709, reflecting a broader market decline. However, if SHIB remains near the daily SMA 50 at $0.000017, it could pave the way for a resurgence. During a rally, SHIB may aim for the SMA 200 level at $0.00001845, which is a significant point for potential upward momentum. With the Shibarium ecosystem contributing to this burn rate, SHIB's supply reduction may fuel higher price levels in the future.
Click Here To Buy Rexas Finance (RXS) Presale
Rexas Finance (RXS): Leading the Charge in RWA Tokenization
Meanwhile, Rexas Finance (RXS) is rapidly gaining traction, positioning itself as a key participant in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization. With blockchain, AI, and DeFi connections, Rexas Finance enables fractional ownership of assets such as real estate and commodities. It closes the gap between traditional asset management and decentralized finance, removing entry barriers such as high costs, geographical issues, and outrageous middleman bills. Rexas Finance recently completed its fourth presale stage, selling 110 million RXS tokens and raising over $5.45 million, demonstrating tremendous investor interest. RXS is listed on both CoinGecko and CoinMarketCap, which promotes transparency and investor confidence. Now in Stage 5 of its presale, Rexas Finance is rapidly progressing with over 72% of the allocated tokens already bought by savvy investors who identify the project’s potential for huge returns. This achievement is supported by unique solutions inside the Rexas Finance ecosystem, such as Rexas Token Builder for no-code token production, QuickMint Bot for instant token creation on major messaging platforms, Multichain yield optimizer for passive incomes, and AI Shield for security assessments. These features make tokenization more accessible and secure, allowing individuals from all backgrounds to participate confidently in the RWA market.
RXS Price Forecast: Potential Increase from $0.10 to $13
RXS is now valued at $0.07, still below $0.10 in its presale stage, but forecasts suggest it might eventually reach $13. This significant increase—more than 18,000%—demonstrates Rexas Finance's development potential. The ongoing $1 million giveaway, in which 20 lucky winners will get $50,000 worth of RXS, has increased interest, recruited new participants, and extended the community. As RXS prepares to list on at least 3 of the top 10 exchanges globally, its current cheap price provides an excellent opportunity for early investors.
Conclusion: Join Rexas Finance Before It Soars!
With a strong foundation and excellent prospects, Rexas Finance is poised to reinvent asset ownership. Now is the best moment to join, as RXS is still accessible at presale pricing before its expected $13 surge. Don't pass up the opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking platform before the price increases. Join Rexas Finance today and see your investment potential increase.
For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.