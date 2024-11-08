As the demand for cryptocurrencies grows, key industry figures, including Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, are noting rising institutional interest in digital assets like XRP. In response, crypto platforms are working to meet the needs of a rapidly expanding user base.
Kraken, for example, has introduced PayPal funding in Australia, aiming to simplify crypto access and reach a wider audience. Meanwhile, Plus Wallet offers an entirely different approach, prioritising user control and even rewarding activity within the app.
This side-by-side comparison highlights how centralised and non-custodial platforms are adapting to an increasingly active crypto market.
Ripple CEO Highlights Growing Institutional Interest in XRP
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse recently noted a surge in institutional demand for XRP, reflected in Ripple’s latest quarterly report. Garlinghouse highlighted the increased interest among major players like Bitwise, Canary, and Grayscale, each seeking to expand XRP-backed investment products, including ETFs and trusts. The CEO pointed to the SEC’s recent setbacks in crypto regulations as a factor supporting XRP’s steady institutional adoption.
Additionally, XRP’s trading volume saw a 54% jump, indicating growing market activity following a period of significant sell-offs. This trend underscores the cryptocurrency’s resilience and its potential for expanded market presence amid increasing institutional support.
New Kraken Upgrade: PayPal Integration in Australia
In a recent Kraken upgrade, the crypto exchange introduced PayPal funding in Australia, allowing users to deposit funds directly from their PayPal accounts without needing a bank. This feature, shared through Kraken’s social media on X, grants Australian users access to over 300 cryptocurrencies with a simplified, bank-free deposit option.
However, withdrawals are temporarily held for 72 hours post-deposit to prevent unauthorised transfers. The upgrade requires users to have a verified Pro or Intermediate account for PayPal deposits, adding an extra layer of security. This Kraken upgrade highlights the platform’s effort to enhance accessibility and flexibility for users across different trading experience levels.
Plus Wallet Challenges Centralised Platforms With a Non-Custodial Approach
Unlike centralised exchanges such as Kraken, Plus Wallet is a non-custodial wallet app, meaning users have full control over their assets without needing a central party to hold funds on their behalf.
With Plus Wallet, private keys are stored locally on the user’s device, adding a layer of security by keeping access to assets entirely in the user’s hands. This structure reduces the risk of centralised breaches or restrictions, giving users greater freedom and confidence in managing their crypto.
Plus Wallet’s design also ensures reliable access to funds at all times. During periods of high market activity or price fluctuations, centralised exchanges may impose holds or restrictions, limiting users' ability to access or trade their assets.
In contrast, Plus Wallet remains unaffected by these limitations, allowing users uninterrupted control and trading flexibility even during peak market periods. This dependable access makes it appealing for users looking for a stable platform.
In addition to providing secure and consistent access, Plus Wallet rewards users for every swap and referral, turning regular activity into earning opportunities. This dual benefit of control and rewards makes Plus Wallet a strong candidate for the best crypto wallet app.
Wrapping Up
With Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse pointing to growing interest in digital assets, the demand for user-friendly crypto platforms continues to rise. Kraken’s recent upgrade to facilitate easier access through PayPal highlights how centralised exchanges are adapting. However, for crypto traders seeking both control and additional benefits, Plus Wallet presents a compelling alternative.
Its non-custodial design means users hold their private keys, ensuring full asset control and access, even during high market volatility. Plus Wallet’s rewards program—offering USDT for each swap and referral—further sets it apart. These features position Plus Wallet as a top choice for maximised security, flexibility, and earnings in one app.
