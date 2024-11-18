Hub4Crypto

Rexas Finance (RXS) Enters 6th Presale Stage Ahead Of Schedule With $8600000 Raised, Stage 5 Sold Out Faster Than Expected

Pioneer in Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, Rexas Finance (RXS) has reached yet another benchmark by hitting its sixth presale round ahead of time. Selling out 155,000,000 RXS tokens allocated for stage 5 faster than expected, the project has raised a shockingly $8.6 million as of writing.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Rexas Finance (RXS)
Rexas Finance (RXS)
info_icon

Pioneer in Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization, Rexas Finance (RXS) has reached yet another benchmark by hitting its sixth presale round ahead of time. Selling out 155,000,000 RXS tokens allocated for stage 5 faster than expected, the project has raised a shockingly $8.6 million as of writing. This fast development emphasizes the increasing investor trust in Rexas Finance and its innovative method of tokenizing actual assets. Rexas Finance has seen an increase of 170% as the presale advanced from its initial offering stage 1 at $0.030 and has now advanced to stage 6 priced at $0.080 in quick time. Before the RXS token gets launched at $0.2, it's poised to see an increase of 200% as the presale advances.

A Remarkable Journey from Stage 1 to Stage 6

Starting in September 2024 with an initial price of $0.030 per token, Rexas Finance's presale trip started and the project has undergone amazing expansion since then; the token price has skyrocketed over 170% to reach its present stage 6 value of $0.080, ahead of schedule. Strong investor interest is shown by 155,000,000 tokens sold out of the 425,000,000 RXS tokens set for presale and over $8.6M raised as of writing. As Rexas Finance gets ready for its introduction at $0.20 in early 2025, stage 6 of the presale prepares the ground for even more fantastic possibilities. Purchasers of RXS currently at $0.080 stand to gain 200% in price growth before token listing on three of the top 10 tier-1 exchanges worldwide.

Click Here To Buy Rexas Finance (RXS) Presale

The Unique Value of Rexas Finance (RXS)

The ability of Rexas Finance to democratize and simplify Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization is fundamental for its success. The platform lets users tokenize real estate, gold, artwork, and more, therefore opening up ownership and investment paths. Among the main points of interest of Rexas Finance are:

  • Rexas Finance leverages large sectors including real estate (worth $379.7 trillion worldwide), gold ($121.2 trillion), and collectibles ($65 billion yearly).

  • The platform includes a Rexas Token Builder, which lets users tokenize assets without writing code, and a Rexas Launchpad, therefore enabling companies and people to easily raise money.

  • Blockchain availability: Rexas Finance guarantees scalability and adaptability for a broad spectrum of tokenized assets by supporting criteria such as ERC-20, ERC-721, and ERC-1155.

Rexas Finance is positioned in this creative ecosystem as a game-changer able to challenge conventional asset management and investing strategies.

Community-Driven Growth and Recognition

Unlike many initiatives depending on venture finance, Rexas Finance uses a community-first strategy to build a committed network of individual investors believing in its goal. With listings on CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko, this dedication has won the project attention and facilitates investor tracking of its development and potential. Furthermore, the CertiK assessment of the platform guarantees openness and security, therefore increasing investor trust. Rexas Finance is unique among major blockchain projects because of its mix of community support, technological innovation, and security. Rexas Finance is holding a $1 million giveaway, in which 20 winners will each get $50,000 worth of RXS tokens, therefore involving its growing community. With over 215,212 entries as of writing, the team’s effort has raised project awareness and attracted more investors into the fold. Completing tasks on the Rexas Finance website will increase participants' chances, thus learning about the platform is a joyful and profitable approach.

Why RXS Is a Must-Buy Now

There is no better moment to invest in Rexas Finance given the presale accelerating fast and the token is slated to launch at $0.20 in only a few months. Combining its ability to transform the trillion-dollar RWA market with its $8.6 million fundraising achievement as of writing, RXS presents a high-growth prospect. Investors who act now at $0.080 per token as the presale advances to stage 6 could profit from a 200% rise before the launch and even more if Rexas Finance picks momentum in 2025. Join the presale right now to grab your share in the future of asset tokenization and seize your opportunity to be part of this innovative project!

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 Million Giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Lyon Credits Ashwin As A Key Influence Since 2011-12 Faceoffs
  2. PCB Appoints Aaqib Javed Interim White-Ball Head Coach Until ICC Champions Trophy
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Nitish Kumar Reddy Likely To Make Test Debut In Perth - Report
  4. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Fit-Again Rahul 'Ready' To Open In Perth After Injury Scare
  5. MS Dhoni Coin Alert: Did RBI Issue New INR 7 Denomination To Honour Former Captain - PIB Has Something Interesting To Say
Football News
  1. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Proud Of ENG Style Shift Ahead Of Thomas Tuchel Arrival
  2. Italy 1-3 France, Nations League: ITA 'On Right Track' Despite Defeat – Spalletti
  3. Israel 1-0 Belgium, Nations League: Domenico Tedesco Blames Injuries After Shock Defeat
  4. ENG Vs IRE: Kane Leads Three Lions To Win
  5. Nations League: Adrien Rabiot Scores Twice As France Beat Italy 3-1, Win Group A2
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Defeats Fritz In Italy To Land Major Honour
  2. Rafael Nadal Farewell Match Guide: All You Need To Know About Spanish Legend's Davis Cup Finals Appearance
  3. Rafael Nadal’s Last Serve: 'Gracias, Rafa' - Legend Bids Farewell At Davis Cup Finals On Home Soil
  4. ATP Finals: Victorious Jannik Sinner 'Surprised' Himself With 2024 Success
  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Emma Raducanu Helps Great Britain Beat Canada, Reach Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. India Announce 20-Member Squad For Men's Junior Asia Cup: Amir Ali To Lead Coach PR Sreejesh's Side
  2. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  3. India Vs Japan Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Unbeaten Hosts Start As Favourites
  4. India Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 2 Between IND And JPN
  5. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Semi-Final 1 Between CHN And MAS

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: November 18, 2024
  2. Manipur: A State Under Siege
  3. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  4. Karnataka Govt Planning To Sue Maharashtra Govt Over 'False' Advertisements For Guarantee Schemes
  5. SC Orders Swift Review Of Mercy Plea By Convict In Beant Singh's Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  2. Tiger Shroff Announces Release Date Of Baaghi 4 With Blood-Soaked Poster
  3. Kantara Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Gets Release Date; Will Arrive In Theatres In October 2025
  4. Pushpa 2 Trailer: Allu Arjun Turns 'Wildfire', Has Explosive Showdown With Fahadh Faasil
  5. Denmark's Victoria Kjaer Theilvig Wins Title Of 73rd Miss Universe
US News
  1. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  2. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
  3. Ramaswamy And Musk Vow To Take “Chainsaw To Bureaucracy’| Trump Cabinet Picks So Far
  4. Two Controversial Picks Set Alarm Bells Ringing in Washington
  5. Republicans Sweep US Senate, House With Majority Giving Trump And The GOP More Control In Congress
World News
  1. Australia: Radio Host Alan Jones Charged With 24 Sexual Offences Committed Over Two Decades
  2. Sri Lanka: President Dissanayake Opts For Smaller, 21-Member Cabinet
  3. Fact Check: Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei In A Coma? Here's What We Know
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
Latest Stories
  1. Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress
  2. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
  3. Australia Vs Pakistan Highlights, 3rd T20I: Stoinis Powers AUS To Thrash PAK By 7 Wickets, Clean Sweep Completed
  4. South Korea Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch Fifth-Sixth Place Match
  5. G20 Summit 2024 Kicks Off In Brazil; Climate Change, Gaza War & More On Agenda | Details
  6. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 18, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  7. West Asia Crisis: Israeli Strikes Kill 42 In Gaza, Hezbollah Spokesman In Beirut; Pope Francis Order Probe On 'Genocide'
  8. Delhi Pollution: GRAP IV, Online Classes And Orange Alert Enforced As Air Quality Worsens