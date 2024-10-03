Hub4Crypto

Qubetics Hits $1,000,000 In Just 24 Hours As Avalanche’s TVL Soars And VeChain’s Trading Activity Rises

Qubetics achieves $1 million in presale in just 24 hours, while Avalanche surpasses $1 billion in TVL and VeChain experiences trading growth. Explore more.

Qubetics Hits $1,000,000 In Just 24 Hours
Qubetics Hits $1,000,000 In Just 24 Hours As Avalanche’s TVL Soars And VeChain’s Trading Activity Rises
info_icon

Are you searching for the next big breakthrough in the blockchain market? Many projects are making their mark, with Avalanche’s TVL recently surpassing $1 billion and VeChain experiencing a rise in trading activity. Meanwhile, Qubetics ($TICS), a new layer-1 blockchain, raised $1 million within just 24 hours of its presale launch.  The presale is open to the public, offering early access and inviting a wider audience to participate in this exciting opportunity. For those who may have missed the whitelist, there is still a chance to join the presale, with $TICS tokens available for $0.012 each in phase 2.

With its innovative features and growing interest, Qubetics presents a compelling opportunity for individuals eager to engage in the expanding blockchain market.

Qubetics Presale Achieves $1 Million Milestone in 24 Hours

Qubetics, a pioneering Layer-1 blockchain network, recently launched its highly anticipated presale, offering whitelisted members exclusive early access at the lowest possible rates. In a striking testament to demand, Qubetics raised an impressive $1,000,000 within just 24 hours. Now, the presale has entered phase 2, with tokens priced at $0.012, and continues to gain significant momentum as public interest surges.

The strong response underscores the vast potential of the Qubetics network. This innovative blockchain tackles key challenges in the industry, such as limited interoperability and fragmented connections across blockchain ecosystems. With advanced features like Web3 aggregation, EVM compatibility, and a decentralized VPN (dVPN), Qubetics delivers a faster, more secure platform, positioning itself as a standout solution for users seeking seamless and reliable blockchain services.

Avalanche Sees Renewed Interest with Significant Price Rally

Avalanche (AVAX) is witnessing renewed interest, with its Total Value Locked (TVL) surpassing $1 billion after falling below $500 million in September 2023. This resurgence highlights increased activity within the network, complemented by a notable rise in the stablecoin market cap. However, despite this progress, both metrics remain well below their historical peaks, indicating ample room for further growth.

While AVAX has rallied nearly 50% from recent lows, signs of resistance are beginning to emerge. Short-term holders, often referred to as "cruisers," may begin realizing profits, which could exert downward pressure on the price. As the market hints at recovery, finding a balance between profit-taking and sustained demand will be crucial in shaping AVAX's short-term outlook and ensuring broader market stability.

Avalanche Sees Renewed Interest with Significant Price Rally
info_icon

VeChain Sees 6% Weekly Surge Amid Increased Trading Activity

VeChain (VET) is among the leading platforms in real-world enterprise applications. It leverages Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, NFC chips, and blockchain to solve data challenges across various industries. Recently, VET has seen increased interest, reflected in a 6% rise in value over the past week and a 70% jump in trading volume in the last 24 hours.

If VET can successfully retest its breakout line, it could rise to approximately $0.04; however, a failure to maintain momentum might see it drop back to $0.01. As VeChain continues to innovate, its token remains an attractive option for investors focused on real-world assets, positioning itself well for future developments in the blockchain space.

VeChain Sees 6% Weekly Surge Amid Increased Trading Activity
info_icon

The Final Words

Avalanche and VeChain are making significant strides in the market, and as Qubetics advances with its presale, public interest is increasing. Having already raised $1 million in just 24 hours, Qubetics is showing potential. For those who missed the whitelist opportunity, there’s still a chance to purchase $TICS tokens at an appealing price of $0.012. With rising interest in the network, investing in Qubetics presents a valuable opportunity for all investors.

Learn More Here:

Qubetics: https://www.qubetics.com/         

Avalanche: https://www.avax.network/

VeChain: https://vechain.org/    

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indonesia Vs Philippines Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 9
  2. Bangladesh Vs Scotland Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Shathi Rani, Sobhana Mostary Rebuild Innings; BAN-W - 55/1 (10 Overs)
  3. Mohammad Azharuddin Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case
  4. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Is All Smiles At Captains' Day - In Pics
  5. Ireland Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs SA Cricket Match
Football News
  1. MLS Supporters' Shield: Messi, Suarez Help Inter Miami Lift Trophy - In Pics
  2. Champions League: Atletico Thumped By Benfica - In Pics
  3. Champions League: Real Beaten By Lille - In Pics
  4. Superstar Lionel Messi Scores Stunning Free-Kick For Inter Miami - Watch
  5. Champions League: Salah On Target In Routine Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  2. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  3. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
  4. Shanghai Masters: Sumit Nagal Faces First-Round Exit After Defeat To China's Wu Yibing
  5. Sumit Nagal Vs Wu Yibing, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Shanghai Masters 2024 Match
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. No Substance To Claims Of 'Infiltrators' Marrying Tribal Women For Land In Jharkhand
  2. 'Nothing Is Happening': Supreme Court Raps Centre, Punjab and Haryana Over Delhi Air Pollution
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Exclusive with Aftab Ahmad, Congress' Deputy Leader
  4. After Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Flags Food Colour Over Cancer Fear | Is Rhodamine-B Carcinogenic?
  5. 'Caste No Ground': SC Frowns On Discrimination In Jails, Unfair Work Distribution Among Inmates
Entertainment News
  1. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  2. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
  3. What Does the Iconic Photo of Bhagat Singh Actually Mean?
  4. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  5. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  2. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
  3. Typhoon Krathon Makes Landfall In Taiwan
  4. Annual Solar Eclipse 2024 | In Pics
  5. Mexico: 6 Migrants Shot Dead, 10 Injured Near Guatemalan Border As Mexican Army Opens Fire
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points