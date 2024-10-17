Pro Trader Who Capitalized on Ethereum’s $4,000 Surge Now Eyeing Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network for Potential Rally

While some altcoins have already passed their all-time highs, many still search for interesting coins that might provide large returns on their investments, since many altcoins still strive for fresh highs in this cycle. At $4K, a pro trader who bought Ethereum (ETH) when its price was still hovering about $1K was able to make 300% gains.
Additionally looking for possible development, this Ethereum $4K surge capitalizing investor is now focusing on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and for a possible surge. Although Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hangs about the $320 support, a positive action is just about to happen. The LNEX presale is generating waves meanwhile as over 510 million tokens have been sold.
Lunex Network Prioritizes Anonymity
Unlike many other decentralized exchanges - the likes of Uniswap, SushiSwap, and PancakeSwap - that require users to link third-party wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet to their accounts in order to be able to trade thereby demanding indirect ID verification, follows different path that keeps users anonymous.
Therefore, users of Lunex Network will not need to provide any personal details when signing up, nor will they have to pass through any KYC checks. This means that users will be completely anonymous without having to worry about unwanted eyes monitoring their activities on the platform. This makes Lunex Network an attractive option for privacy-conscious traders.
Meanwhile, the global DEX market is projected to be worth approximately $37 billion by 2028, growing at 9.07% from 2024 to 2028. By sharing in only a fraction of this market valuation. Lunex Network is poised to grow explosively. Moreover, the LNEX token is undergoing its presale and is currently selling for only $0.0015 in stage 3, expected to double soon.
Ethereum Price Chart Analysis
After declining to $2,315 earlier in the past week, the Ethereum price began to increase gradually. Though a notable consolidation between $2,520 and $2,307 is still seen, the Ethereum price has slightly risen over 1% over the past week. The past month also saw a modest rise for the altcoin of over 1% from $2,362 to $2,395.
The community view of Ethereum (ETH) has remained bearish among these modest price moves since holders are unsure about the immediate price movement of the altcoin. Technical indicators also show a sell signal for Ethereum (ETH). The Oscillators , but the MAs show a significant sell signal.
Furthermore indicated on the Ethereum price chart is the altcoin's holding above the $2,360 support level. Should this support level hold, Ethereum (ETH) could show a comeback toward the $2,700 mark. Conversely, should the bears lower the Ethereum price below this important support, we may observe the altcoin retesting the $2,200 level.
Bitcoin Cash Price Chart Analysis
From $313 to $322, the Bitcoin Cash price has somewhat risen over two percent over the past week. The Bitcoin Cash price is still settling between $333 and $308 while holders expect a positive breakout in the next few days. Furthermore, the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) showed a rather minor drop of less than 1% over the past month.
According to the monthly Bitcoin Cash price chart, the altcoin is still seeing a struggle between bears and bulls that is producing a broad range between $365 and $308 over the past month.
However, technical indicators suggest a sell momentum for the altcoin over the past month. While the community sentiment of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) remains strongly bullish, Oscillators remain neutral while the Moving Averages indicate that the altcoin is still under bearish pressure.
Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network Could Replicate Ethereum’s Surge
While Ethereum (ETH) has surged by over 84,000% all-time, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is now facing a decline despite initially reaching over a 700% increase. Moreover, Lunex Network, a recent entry to the market, is making serious waves, having already sold over 654 million tokens and raised over $830,000 in a few weeks. Hence, experts anticipate a huge surge for LNEX soon.
