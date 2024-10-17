Hub4Crypto

Pro Trader Who Capitalized on Ethereum’s $4,000 Surge Now Eyeing Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network for Potential Rally

Discover why a pro trader who capitalized on Ethereum’s $4,000 surge is now eyeing Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network for a potential rally.

Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network for Potential Rally
Pro Trader Who Capitalized on Ethereum’s $4,000 Surge Now Eyeing Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network for Potential Rally
info_icon

While some altcoins have already passed their all-time highs, many still search for interesting coins that might provide large returns on their investments, since many altcoins still strive for fresh highs in this cycle. At $4K, a pro trader who bought Ethereum (ETH) when its price was still hovering about $1K was able to make 300% gains.

Additionally looking for possible development, this Ethereum $4K surge capitalizing investor is now focusing on Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Lunex Network (LNEX) for a possible surge. Although Bitcoin Cash (BCH) hangs about the $320 support, a positive action is just about to happen. The LNEX presale is generating waves meanwhile as over 510 million tokens have been sold.

Lunex Network Prioritizes Anonymity

Unlike many other decentralized exchanges - the likes of Uniswap, SushiSwap, and PancakeSwap - that require users to link third-party wallets like MetaMask and Trust Wallet to their accounts in order to be able to trade thereby demanding indirect ID verification, Lunex Network follows different path that keeps users anonymous.

Therefore, users of Lunex Network will not need to provide any personal details when signing up, nor will they have to pass through any KYC checks. This means that users will be completely anonymous without having to worry about unwanted eyes monitoring their activities on the platform. This makes Lunex Network an attractive option for privacy-conscious traders.

Meanwhile, the global DEX market is projected to be worth approximately $37 billion by 2028, growing at 9.07% from 2024 to 2028. By sharing in only a fraction of this market valuation. Lunex Network is poised to grow explosively. Moreover, the LNEX token is undergoing its presale and is currently selling for only $0.0015 in stage 3, expected to double soon.

Ethereum Price Chart Analysis

After declining to $2,315 earlier in the past week, the Ethereum price began to increase gradually. Though a notable consolidation between $2,520 and $2,307 is still seen, the Ethereum price has slightly risen over 1% over the past week. The past month also saw a modest rise for the altcoin of over 1% from $2,362 to $2,395.

The community view of Ethereum (ETH) has remained bearish among these modest price moves since holders are unsure about the immediate price movement of the altcoin. Technical indicators also show a sell signal for Ethereum (ETH). The Oscillators stay neutral, but the MAs show a significant sell signal.

Furthermore indicated on the Ethereum price chart is the altcoin's holding above the $2,360 support level. Should this support level hold, Ethereum (ETH) could show a comeback toward the $2,700 mark. Conversely, should the bears lower the Ethereum price below this important support, we may observe the altcoin retesting the $2,200 level.

Bitcoin Cash Price Chart Analysis

From $313 to $322, the Bitcoin Cash price has somewhat risen over two percent over the past week. The Bitcoin Cash price is still settling between $333 and $308 while holders expect a positive breakout in the next few days. Furthermore, the value of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) showed a rather minor drop of less than 1% over the past month.

According to the monthly Bitcoin Cash price chart, the altcoin is still seeing a struggle between bears and bulls that is producing a broad range between $365 and $308 over the past month.

However, technical indicators suggest a sell momentum for the altcoin over the past month. While the community sentiment of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) remains strongly bullish, Oscillators remain neutral while the Moving Averages indicate that the altcoin is still under bearish pressure.

Bitcoin Cash and Lunex Network Could Replicate Ethereum’s Surge

While Ethereum (ETH) has surged by over 84,000% all-time, Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is now facing a decline despite initially reaching over a 700% increase. Moreover, Lunex Network, a recent entry to the market, is making serious waves, having already sold over 654 million tokens and raised over $830,000 in a few weeks. Hence, experts anticipate a huge surge for LNEX soon.

You can find more information about Lunex Network (LNEX) here:

Website: https://lunexnetwork.com 

Socials: https://linktr.ee/lunexnetwork 

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 96/3 In 14.3 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  2. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3