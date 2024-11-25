Pro-Crypto Optimism In The U.S. Pushes Bitcoin Closer to $100K - Crypto Market Hit $3.3 Trillion!

The crypto market is entering a new chapter as the new administration in the White House promises a much lighter stance towards decentralized finances.
With this info, it’s no wonder that Bitcoin propelled towards the $98,500 price point with analysts at Finance Magnates predicting it could reach $100,000 by the end of this year.
However, investors shouldn’t worry as there is still room for massive profits, even if you didn’t catch Bitcoin’s surge.
Projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), CatSlap ($SLAP), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Best Wallet ($BEST) all have the potential to recreate this success.
Let’s check out the details.
Trump Hints At The First-Ever Crypto Role In The White House – This Event Could Pave The Way For Upcoming Projects
This month has been delightful for crypto enthusiasts as the long-awaited bull run is finally here.
Since the news broke out about Donald Trump winning the elections, the crypto market has been on a sharp rise with the global market cap reaching $3.3 trillion.
He’s even promised to fire the head of SEC Gary Gensler on day one. He has been an infamous figure in the crypto world as his aggressive regulative measures made him a villain for pro-crypto voters.
Most recently, there has been news that there could be a first crypto role in the white house very soon as they are weighing candidates.
This event could increase the crypto market’s value even more making it now a perfect time to start investing.
Therefore, new projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), CatSlap ($SLAP), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Best Wallet ($BEST) could be the perfect opportunity for traders to be one step ahead of these events.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is Leading The Layer-2 Revolution With Its Massively Successful Presale – Over $40 Million Raised!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is leading the presale market with its impressive fundraising and a team dedicated to this project’s success.
With over $40 million raised it’s safe to say that this is one of the most promising ICOs to come out this year.
Investors have only 21 days before $PEPU hits exchange lists, making the current price of $0.1295 per token a great entry point for investors.
This success is attributed to massive technological improvements that it delivers as this is the first-ever token with its own blockchain – Pepe Chain.
Pepe Chain is designed to solve issues that Ethereum users encounter such as speed, scalability, and high transaction costs.
Investors can now make their own projects on this blockchain through the “Pump Pad” launcher feature where you can materialize your ideas without any prior developing knowledge.
CatSlap ($SLAP) Offers A Fair Entry For All Investors Thanks To Its New Launch Model
CatSlap ($SLAP) is making its mark as the next big contender in the cat-themed meme coin scene, riding on the success of popular tokens like POPCAT, MEW, and MOG.
What truly sets $SLAP apart is its fair launch model. With no presale, everyone enters on an equal footing, eliminating doubts about fairness and giving investors confidence in the project.
CatSlap’s partnership with Best Wallet further bolsters its credibility, showcasing the token as a “Hot Token” to a 60,000-strong user base on launch day.
The project introduces a fun and interactive slapping game, creating an engaging ecosystem for users.
With 10% of the token supply reserved for community rewards, players can look forward to exciting incentives tied to their participation. This unique gamified experience is enhanced by the innovative Slapometer, which creates competition and community interaction.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Delivers A New Way For Investors To Utilize Their Existing Meme Coins Thanks To The MemeVault Platform
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is revolutionizing the staking option for investors as it introduces the never-before-seen unified staking.
Through the MemeVault platform, investors can now stake up to 11 of the best meme coins and get $STARS rewards for doing so.
It’s no surprise that this project is getting endorsements from ClayBro – a respected crypto YouTuber whose opinion is deemed trustworthy in the community.
Those who choose to hold on to their $STARS will get an impressive 363% APY reward and a 3x token multiplier.
All of this combined has led to impressive fundraising which has passed $5 million just recently. Investors have 28 days to jump on board as this presale is about to end very soon.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) Offers Token Holders a Way To Shape The Future of This Project Thanks To The New Vote-To-Earn Model
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is setting its eyes on a new way for upcoming projects to operate as it gives complete power to the community.
This approach has led to more than $2.8 million in sales with investors flocking in to see what the hype is all about.
Through the project DAO called FlockTopia, users can vote on important decisions such as airdrops, token burns, and others making their voices matter.
Also, the more tokens you have the more important is your opinion therefore whale investors should be leading the decision-making.
The Flock community boasts an impressive social media following with over 4,500 on X and nearly 3,000 subscribers on Telegram.
Best Wallet Token ($BEST) Is The Perfect Way For Investors to Capitalize On The Popularity of This Famous Crypto Wallet
Best Wallet Token ($BEST) token is redefining the crypto wallet experience with its unique blend of utility and innovation.
Serving as the backbone of the Best Wallet ecosystem, $BEST offers exclusive benefits like reduced transaction fees, early access to top-tier presales, and gamified wallet engagement through token airdrops.
The presale has generated more than $710,000 signaling how much investors believe in this project.
For its first two weeks, the $BEST presale is available exclusively within the Best Wallet app, giving loyal users access to the lowest prices before the public presale begins. This early access rewards the Best Wallet community and ensures a fair start for investors.
With cutting-edge security powered by Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology and features like seamless presale participation directly within the app, Best Wallet positions itself as a leader in the Web3 space.
Holding $BEST also unlocks perks like iGaming bonuses, higher staking rewards, and governance rights, ensuring it’s not just a token but a gateway to enhanced utility.
Conclusion
The crypto market is brewing with renewed optimism as Bitcoin inches closer to the $100K milestone, signaling a promising future for the industry.
As pro-crypto sentiment rises, fueled by the new U.S. administration’s lighter regulatory stance, investors are eyeing opportunities beyond traditional coins.
Projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), CatSlap ($SLAP), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and Best Wallet ($BEST) stand out as innovative contenders in this growing sector.
These projects bring unique features and fresh utility, capturing attention during this historic bull run.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial