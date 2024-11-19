PNUT Token Explodes BY 1500% Upon Launch - New Memes With Similar Potential

Peanut the Squirrel rose to prominence a couple of weeks ago after he was cruelly put down as law enforcement in the US was scared of the potential of rabies. Peanut was used by a content creator in his video and had a lot of fans. When he was put down he went viral as the internet was outraged that he was euthanised.

As readers will know the crypto market never misses an opportunity to profit on a viral event. Peanut the Squirrel ($PNUT) launched after all the drama online and has been on a steep upward curve ever since. In the last 7 days, the meme coin has pumped by over 1500% making early investors very happy indeed. PNUT is not an isolated case as many meme coins are thriving.

We thought it was a good time to find some potential in the presale market and boy did we. Meme coin listings are impressive but these new presale projects could outperform even the big dogs when they launch. Here are the 5 tokens that stood out above the rest:

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)

Flockerz ($FLOCK)

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)

DogDump ($DOGDUMP)

We are now going to go through each project and talk you through what stood out to us.

Pepe Unchained- The first presale to surpass $36 million raised

We are witnessing history here folks. Not only is Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) the best-selling meme coin presale of all time, but it is the most successful presale full stop. On Sunday the meme coin raised over $36 million. What is most astonishing is that since they announced the listings would start in December last week, the presale has nearly raised another $10 million.

So why have whales been consistently shelling out for $PEPU? The dream that this new Pepe meme coin is selling involves being a very popular chain in the future. That is why they called their project Pepe Unchained. They want to free the meme from Layer 1 and the negative factors associated with this. By building on Layer 2 they have opened themselves up to all sorts of possibilities.

Investors tend to prefer Layer 2 as projects can offer staking (like Pepe Unchained does), cheaper gas fees, and faster transactions. The Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant is already very popular as creators want to build on this new chain. We would not be surprised to see some of 2025's biggest meme coins on Pepe Unchained.

Crypto All-Stars- The project that will unite meme coins through staking

Another project we are very excited about is called Crypto All-Stars ($STARS). This is an innovative project that wants to unite meme coins under one roof. The sector is unique to crypto but no project has thought to try and unite meme coins. Crypto All-Stars will be the first to do this and they will use staking to reach their goal.

Staking is interesting when we look at it through the lens of the meme coin sector. It used to be very rare to find a meme coin project that offered staking and now it's the exact opposite. If you see a meme coin presale it's likely that if you buy those tokens you’ll be able to stake them too. Now, thanks to the Meme Vault, you’ll be able to stake all sorts of meme coins with Crypto All-Stars.

If you hold tokens like $DOGE, $SHIB, $PEPE, or many others, you’ll be able to stake them for rewards with Crypto All-Stars. Holding $STARS is very valuable as you get 3x the rewards when you stake other tokens. The presale for this new meme coin is really starting to take off and has now surpassed $4.2 million raised.

