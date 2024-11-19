PNUT Token Explodes BY 1500% Upon Launch - New Memes With Similar Potential

Peanut the Squirrel rose to prominence a couple of weeks ago after he was cruelly put down as law enforcement in the US was scared of the potential of rabies. Peanut was used by a content creator in his video and had a lot of fans. When he was put down he went viral as the internet was outraged that he was euthanised.
As readers will know the crypto market never misses an opportunity to profit on a viral event. Peanut the Squirrel ($PNUT) launched after all the drama online and has been on a steep upward curve ever since. In the last 7 days, the meme coin has pumped by over 1500% making early investors very happy indeed. PNUT is not an isolated case as many meme coins are thriving.
We thought it was a good time to find some potential in the presale market and boy did we. Meme coin listings are impressive but these new presale projects could outperform even the big dogs when they launch. Here are the 5 tokens that stood out above the rest:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
DogDump ($DOGDUMP)
We are now going to go through each project and talk you through what stood out to us.
Pepe Unchained- The first presale to surpass $36 million raised
We are witnessing history here folks. Not only is Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) the best-selling meme coin presale of all time, but it is the most successful presale full stop. On Sunday the meme coin raised over $36 million. What is most astonishing is that since they announced the listings would start in December last week, the presale has nearly raised another $10 million.
So why have whales been consistently shelling out for $PEPU? The dream that this new Pepe meme coin is selling involves being a very popular chain in the future. That is why they called their project Pepe Unchained. They want to free the meme from Layer 1 and the negative factors associated with this. By building on Layer 2 they have opened themselves up to all sorts of possibilities.
Investors tend to prefer Layer 2 as projects can offer staking (like Pepe Unchained does), cheaper gas fees, and faster transactions. The Pepe Frens With Benefits development grant is already very popular as creators want to build on this new chain. We would not be surprised to see some of 2025's biggest meme coins on Pepe Unchained.
Crypto All-Stars- The project that will unite meme coins through staking
Another project we are very excited about is called Crypto All-Stars ($STARS). This is an innovative project that wants to unite meme coins under one roof. The sector is unique to crypto but no project has thought to try and unite meme coins. Crypto All-Stars will be the first to do this and they will use staking to reach their goal.
Staking is interesting when we look at it through the lens of the meme coin sector. It used to be very rare to find a meme coin project that offered staking and now it's the exact opposite. If you see a meme coin presale it's likely that if you buy those tokens you’ll be able to stake them too. Now, thanks to the Meme Vault, you’ll be able to stake all sorts of meme coins with Crypto All-Stars.
If you hold tokens like $DOGE, $SHIB, $PEPE, or many others, you’ll be able to stake them for rewards with Crypto All-Stars. Holding $STARS is very valuable as you get 3x the rewards when you stake other tokens. The presale for this new meme coin is really starting to take off and has now surpassed $4.2 million raised.
Flockerz- The perfect meme coin for those who love control and rewards
When we open the history books and look back at the year 2024 a big feature will be meme coins. What will likely be noted is how it was the year when meme coins legitimized themselves by turning more toward utility. We agree this is the right move but it's nice when meme coins remember what got them here. Flcokerz is perfect as it's a wedding between old and new.
That is because it is a project with great utility that also acknowledges the degens that want some virality. The presale is also really starting to take off and has now surpassed $2.2 million raised. The virality comes from the King Birb meme. He was once a ruler but accidentally found himself among his degen followers. He decided he liked this more and gave them power.
This story is perfect as it describes the utility of the token because this is a vote-to-earn project. If you ever wanted to know what it was like to run a crypto project this is your chance. Not only do you get your say on future moves you also get rewarded for doing so. There are also great staking rewards which still have an APY of 946%.
FreeDum Fighters- The token that rewards you for your debating skills
FreeDum FIghters ($DUM) was launched just before the election as a satirical PolitiFi token. The idea was with so much tension surrounding the election it would be nice for a project with a bit of humor. Investors could stake their tokens and then vote for either Kamacop or Magatron. You were then entered into the staking pool of whatever candidate you chose.
The election may be over but FreeDum Fighters is only beginning. The plan now is to have weekly voting contests just like this one. Once investors stake and then vote a discussion platform will open up. 10% of the total allocation of $DUM has been set aside for debate rewards so this is a great way to earn rewards. The presale is very new but has raised over $600k.
DogDump- If $DOGE is coming down to earth this token is a must-have
Dogecoin ($DOGE) was flying after Trump's election win and Musk's new department having the DOGE acronym. However, those gains are already slipping away and we are wondering if that is a sign of things to come. If it is, then DogDump ($DOGDUMP) is the meme coin to invest in.
The project is based on Dogecoin performing poorly. Every time that $DOGE finishes in the red for the day then the project burns 0.2% of its total allocation. Given how valuable scarcity is in today's market, this token could be worth a lot very soon.
Conclusion
There is not too much left to say here as the tokens do the talking for us. As you can see these are new projects with a huge amount of potential. What is great about the presales is they are so cheap investors can stock up on them and watch the profit roll in.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial