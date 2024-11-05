Hub4Crypto

Plus Wallet Transforms Cross-Chain Crypto Control While Kraken Exchange Axes 15% of Staff & ChainLink Unveils Key Upgrade

Explore Plus Wallet's cross-chain features and mobile access. Plus, get insights into Kraken Exchange layoffs and the latest ChainLink upgrade for developers.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Plus Wallet
Plus Wallet Transforms Cross-Chain Crypto Control While Kraken Exchange Axes 15% of Staff & ChainLink Unveils Key Upgrade
info_icon

Big changes are rippling through the crypto world. Kraken exchange news of sweeping layoffs has sparked debate, as the company makes bold moves to refocus on innovation. 

On the other hand, at SmartCon 2024, the ChainLink upgrade introduced a game-changing modular architecture, promising to simplify blockchain integration for developers.

Yet, amid these industry shifts, Plus Wallet stands apart, championing user empowerment with its advanced cross-chain functionality. 

This mobile-first platform transforms managing crypto assets, offering seamless, on-the-go control and rock-solid security. As it redefines convenience and protection, Plus Wallet is poised to be among the best crypto wallets in 2024.

Kraken Exchange News: Layoffs Spark Industry Discussion

Kraken Exchange news of workforce layoffs has sparked discussions throughout the crypto industry. The San Francisco-based exchange reportedly let go of 15% of its employees, a move detailed by a New York Times journalist citing insider sources. Kraken described this as part of “organisational discipline” to refocus efforts on innovation and accountability.

Click Here
info_icon

While the affected roles remain unspecified, reports suggest senior management positions were primarily targeted. Kraken’s statement emphasised empowering core contributors and aligning key teams like engineering and design with client-focused results. This comes as other crypto firms, including Consensys and DYDX, also face economic challenges.

ChainLink Upgrade Brings Modular Architecture for Scalability

The ChainLink upgrade, announced at SmartCon 2024, introduces a new modular architecture designed to enhance flexibility and scalability for developers and businesses. The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), now in early access, allows developers to utilise standardised components and familiar programming languages, simplifying integration across multiple blockchains.

ChainLink Upgrade
info_icon

This upgrade includes features aimed at capital markets, such as custom data feeds and financial workflows, making Chainlink more attractive to traditional finance exploring blockchain solutions. To ensure continuous service, the phased rollout will prioritise high-value functions like the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol and support emerging integrations with platforms like Aptos.

Plus Wallet Redefines Cross-Chain Functionality & Easy Asset Management

Plus Wallet empowers users with advanced cross-chain functionality, simplifying asset management across multiple blockchain networks. In simple terms, this means users no longer need separate wallets for each cryptocurrency. So whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Polkadot, users can access and manage all their crypto assets within one platform.

This user-friendly approach saves time and makes navigating complex networks effortless. Building on this convenience, Plus Wallet also excels in providing unmatched accessibility.

More is more Plus Wallet
info_icon

Plus Wallet’s mobile-first design ensures users have streamlined, on-the-go access on iOS and Android. By removing the need for desktops, it suits today’s fast-paced lifestyle, letting users trade and manage funds anywhere.

This design gives full control over crypto without tying users to physical setups, making it ideal for those always on the move. Yet, Plus Wallet’s offerings extend beyond convenience by prioritising user protection.

Security remains a top priority, with on-device private key storage and strong encryption keeping assets safe. By combining robust security with cross-chain functionality and mobile access, Plus Wallet stands out as the best crypto wallet in 2024. It delivers convenience, control, and protection, making it a top choice for any crypto trader and buyer.

Key Takeaways

The Kraken Exchange news of 15% layoffs and ChainLink's modular upgrade have set the stage for an advancing crypto industry focused on innovation and efficiency. In this environment, Plus Wallet proves to be a game-changer, offering users unparalleled control with its advanced cross-chain functionality.

Click Here
info_icon

Designed for mobile-first convenience on iOS and Android, Plus Wallet ensures smooth asset management across multiple blockchains, meeting the demands of today’s active crypto users. With features like on-the-go access and top-tier security, Plus Wallet isn't just another wallet—it stands apart as the best crypto wallet in 2024, redefining digital asset management.

Explore Plus Wallet:

Website: https://pluswallet.app/

Download: https://onelink.to/pluswalletapp

Twitter: https://x.com/pluswalletapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pluswallet.app/

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Women's ODI Batting Rankings: Harmanpreet Returns To Top-10, Smriti Stays At Fourth Place
  2. Uganda vs Singapore Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B: When And Where To Watch
  3. IND-A Vs AUS-A, 2nd Unofficial Test: Scott Boland Hopeful Of Keeping KL Rahul Under Pressure
  4. Afro-Asia Cup Revival On The Horizon As ACA Eyes Cross-Continental Cricket
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch AFG Vs BAN
Football News
  1. Celtic Vs RB Leipzig, Champions League: Rodgers Compares Opponents To Borussia Dortmund
  2. Neymar Injury Update: Brazilian Star Reveals Details After Being Subbed Off In Al-Hilal Win
  3. Real Madrid Vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League: Fonseca Targets Statement Win
  4. Manchester United Vs PAOK Live Streaming, UEFA Europa League 2024-25: Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch
  5. FC Goa Vs Punjab FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To watch FCG Vs PFC On TV And Online
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Finals, Shares Reason On Social Media
  2. WTA Finals: Sabalenka Digs Deep To Trump Paolini, Reach Semi-Finals
  3. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  4. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  5. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
Hockey News
  1. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  2. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Men's Tournament Here
  3. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  5. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi Gears Up For Assembly Polls, Pollution Takes Spotlight In Campaign
  2. UP Bypolls: Residents of Dwarkapuri Basti in Sisamau, Kanpur Call for Election Boycott
  3. Day In Pics: November 05, 2024
  4. Election Wrap: Sharad Pawar's Big Hint At Retirement, Sanjay Verma Appointed New DGP; Yogi, Rajnath Slam JMM
  5. Parliament Winter Session To Begin On November 25
Entertainment News
  1. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
  3. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  4. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  5. Don: 1978-Forever
US News
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  3. Glimpses Into The American Mind | Election Diary
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  5. US Elections 2024: Harris Leads In Iowa; Tight Race In Swing States; Bengali On NYC Ballot | Top Points
World News
  1. 'Unlawful': Canadian Police Warns Of Arrest As Thousands Of Hindus Protest Against Brampton Temple Attack
  2. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  3. First Results In The US Presidential Elections Are Out And It's A Tie
  4. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  5. Spain Floods: Spanish Royal Couple Meets Angry Residents As Rescue Ops Continue In Valencia
Latest Stories
  1. US Elections 2024 Voting LIVE: Tight Race To The White House Underway; Harris-Trump Tie In New Hampshire
  2. Middle East: US Warns Israel Over Lack Of Aid To Gaza; Another Hezbollah Commander Killed In Lebanon | Latest
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25 Schedule Announced: Check All Fixtures For Women's Tournament Right Here
  4. World Athlete Of the Year Awards 2024: WA Unveils Finalists - Check Full List
  5. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Or Donald Trump? Race To The White House Ends Today
  6. Daily Horoscope, November 5, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Happy Birthday Virat Kohli: A Look At Indian Batting Maestro's Memorable Records And Feats
  8. Shakib Al Hasan: Cricketer Reported For Suspect Action While Representing Surrey In County C'ship