Plus Wallet Advances Cross-Chain Usability, While Kraken Announces Staff Cuts & ChainLink Rolls Out Critical Update

Read about Plus Wallet’s seamless cross-chain capabilities & mobile design. Additionally, get insights on Kraken's layoffs & ChainLink’s developer-friendly upgrade.

Plus Wallet
Plus Wallet
Significant shifts are making waves in crypto. News from Kraken Exchange about large-scale layoffs has stirred conversations, with the company opting for major moves to prioritize innovation.

At SmartCon 2024, ChainLink unveiled a pivotal upgrade featuring a modular design aimed at simplifying blockchain integration, offering developers new opportunities for streamlined connectivity.

While these industry developments unfold, Plus Wallet distinguishes itself, advocating for user empowerment through its powerful cross-chain features. The mobile-first platform reshapes crypto asset management by delivering intuitive, secure, and efficient access on the go. With such innovations, Plus Wallet is shaping up to be among 2024’s leading crypto wallets.

Kraken Exchange News: Layoffs Spark Industry Buzz

News of Kraken Exchange’s workforce reduction has sparked widespread discussion within the crypto sector. The San Francisco-based exchange has reportedly cut 15% of its workforce, a report confirmed by a New York Times journalist citing insider sources. Kraken has described this as “organisational discipline,” aimed at reinforcing innovation and operational accountability.

Although specific roles affected remain unclear, speculation suggests the layoffs primarily involved senior management positions. Kraken’s statement underlined a strategy focused on strengthening core teams, particularly in engineering and design, to ensure they deliver client-centric results. This move comes amid similar financial hurdles facing other crypto firms, such as Consensys and DYDX.

ChainLink Upgrade Introduces Modular System for Greater Scalability

ChainLink announced a significant upgrade at SmartCon 2024, presenting a modular system designed to boost flexibility and scalability for both developers and enterprises. The Chainlink Runtime Environment (CRE), currently available in early access, allows for seamless integration using familiar coding languages and standardised components across multiple blockchains.

ChainLink
Key features of this upgrade cater to capital markets, with tailored data feeds and financial workflow enhancements that appeal to traditional finance sectors exploring blockchain options. The rollout will strategically focus on crucial functionalities like the Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol while also supporting new integrations with emerging networks such as Aptos.

Plus Wallet Enhances Cross-Chain Features & Simplifies Asset Management

Plus Wallet empowers users with cutting-edge cross-chain capabilities, making it simpler to manage assets across various blockchain ecosystems. This eliminates the need for multiple wallets, so whether it’s Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Polkadot, users can oversee all their cryptocurrencies from a single, integrated platform.

The user-friendly design of Plus Wallet saves time and minimizes the hassle of navigating complex blockchain networks. Additionally, its emphasis on accessibility ensures users enjoy effortless, mobile-first convenience.

With dedicated support for iOS and Android, Plus Wallet provides streamlined, on-the-go access without the need for desktop reliance. This suits today’s active lifestyles, enabling users to manage and trade crypto assets from anywhere. But it doesn’t stop at convenience; security is a core component of the platform.

Plus Wallet
Plus Wallet employs advanced safety measures, including on-device private key storage and robust encryption, to safeguard user assets. By seamlessly blending security with comprehensive cross-chain functionality, Plus Wallet is well-positioned as a top contender for the best crypto wallet in 2024. Its combination of ease, control, and strong protection makes it a standout choice for crypto enthusiasts.

Summing Up

Kraken Exchange’s decision to cut 15% of its staff and ChainLink’s modular upgrade highlight an industry shifting towards innovation and operational efficiency. Against this backdrop, Plus Wallet emerges as a significant player, offering unmatched cross-chain control.

Click button
With a mobile-first design for both iOS and Android, Plus Wallet simplifies asset management across multiple blockchains while catering to the needs of today’s active users. Combining top-tier security and mobile access, Plus Wallet isn’t just another crypto wallet—it stands out as a leading option for 2024, setting a new standard for managing digital assets.


Explore Plus Wallet:

Website: https://pluswallet.app/

Download: https://onelink.to/pluswalletapp

Twitter: https://x.com/pluswalletapp

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/pluswallet.app/

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

