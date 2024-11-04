In recent developments, Bybit has reached a $228 million settlement with FTX, aimed at compensating ordinary users affected by FTX’s collapse last year.
This turn of events underscores the critical need for reliable platforms in the cryptocurrency sphere, leading many to consider alternatives like Ledger Live and Plus Wallet. Notably, Ledger Live has teamed up with THORChain to facilitate direct asset exchanges across different blockchains.
Simultaneously, Plus Wallet has soared in popularity across the U.S., UK, and emerging markets due to its commitment to user needs. With its extensive cross-chain support and intuitive interface, Plus Wallet is now a top pick for those managing a variety of crypto assets.
Bybit Update: Resolution of Legal Dispute with FTX
FTX and Bybit have settled their legal dispute with a payment of $228 million, significantly lower than the original $953 million claim. Reports indicate that FTX had alleged that Bybit’s investment division, Mirana Corp., leveraged insider advantages to extract $327 million in assets just before FTX’s downfall, which left many users without access to their funds.
Under the terms of the settlement, FTX will acquire $175 million in assets from Bybit and sell BIT tokens worth $53 million to Mirana. Awaiting judicial review, with a hearing set for November 20, 2024, this agreement is poised to enable FTX to begin reimbursing the customers and creditors who suffered during the collapse.
New Collaboration between Ledger Live & THORChain
Ledger Live's recent partnership with THORChain now allows for direct asset swaps such as Bitcoin and Ether across various blockchains directly through the app, bypassing the need for wrapped tokens. Announced on October 21, this collaboration marks Ledger's first venture into integrating a decentralized finance protocol for direct swaps.
This new feature is available via the “discover” tab in the app, where users can also engage in trading and staking activities using Ledger’s hardware wallets. Furthermore, THORChain is exploring integration possibilities with Binance’s Web3 wallet and has joined the Rujira Alliance to expand its decentralized finance services.
Global Success of Plus Wallet’s Cross-Chain Access
Plus Wallet has captured a significant following in established markets like the U.S. and UK, as well as in emerging regions, largely due to its broad blockchain interoperability. This feature allows users to easily manage various asset types, enhancing the trading experience significantly.
Plus Wallet’s ability to facilitate seamless cryptocurrency transactions across different blockchain networks has attracted a wide user base, from beginners to advanced crypto enthusiasts.
Seasoned users appreciate the capability to manage assets on multiple networks without juggling several wallets, while newcomers value the platform’s straightforward design, which simplifies the complexities of cryptocurrency trading. In emerging markets, Plus Wallet’s user-friendly interface is broadening access to digital assets and decentralized applications, making the crypto landscape less daunting for new entrants.
As cryptocurrency continues to gain traction, Plus Wallet's clear and accessible approach solidifies its standing as a leading contender for the best crypto wallet of 2024. With a strong emphasis on inclusivity and user empowerment, Plus Wallet is set to expand its influence globally.
Which Crypto Wallet Leads in 2024?
News of Bybit's $228 million settlement with FTX has brought some relief to those impacted by FTX’s collapse, highlighting the importance of secure and autonomous platforms for asset management.
While Ledger Live's partnership with THORChain enhances its utility by simplifying asset exchanges, Plus Wallet goes a step further. It offers robust security features that ensure full user autonomy and cross-chain capabilities that widen the scope of asset exploration.
Additionally, its rewards program provides incentives for each transaction, underlining why Plus Wallet is highly favored in both well-established and emerging markets, with numerous sources ranking it among the top crypto wallets for 2024.
Plus Wallet:
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.