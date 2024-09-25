Hub4Crypto

Pepe Unchained Presale Inches Toward $15 Million - The Next PEPE In The Making

This new Pepe the Frog meme coin could replicate $PEPE’s success – will join before the presale before it explodes?

Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained Presale Inches Toward $15 Million - The Next PEPE In The Making
After $PEPE made headlines earlier last year with its impressive gains, frog-based meme coins have been making a comeback.

Now, we have a new coin that’s making headlines – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) has nearly raised $15M in its presale and analysts claim it could easily be the next 100x token if this momentum continues.

Below, we’ll check out the features and unique advantages this exciting project brings to the table.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is the Token That Will Finally Solve ETH Scalability Issues With Unique Blockchain Technology

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is set to launch its own Layer-2 blockchain, called 'Pepe Chain', to address the much-discussed scalability issues in the cryptocurrency space.

This new blockchain is designed to fix the persistent problems of slow and costly transactions that Ethereum users have grappled with for years. Ethereum's limitations have been a significant concern for traders, with its slow performance and high fees causing considerable frustration.

For those that are tired of watching their funds disappear in gas fees or go through lengthy transactions, this development could be the ideal solution.

Moreover, it maintains compatibility with Ethereum, allowing users to continue operating within a familiar network environment. The transfer of assets between Ethereum and Pepe Chain is expected to be relatively straightforward.

With these promises of faster transactions and reduced costs, it may challenge the dominance of established players like $DOGE and $SHIB.

In a recent development, Pepe Unchained has revealed a site update that introduces "Pepe Frens With Benefits", a new development grant program aimed at community involvement in building applications on their innovative Layer 2 blockchain.

It’s a valuable opportunity for developers to bring their creative ideas with support from the $PEPU ecosystem. Applications for these grants are scheduled to open in Q4 2024, making this an ideal time for builders to start working on their projects.

$PEPU Hits $14.9M in Presale Funding – ICO Could End Sooner if the Hype Keeps Building

$PEPU has just reached a huge presale milestone, raising $14.9 million, and the excitement around it keeps growing.

With exchange listings coming soon, some investors are predicting that gains could skyrocket—maybe even 100x once it hits the market.

Pepe Unchained
The presale process is really straightforward. You can buy tokens right from the project’s website using ETH, BNB, USDT, or even a credit/debit card. No complicated steps involved.

The tokenomics look strong too. They’re setting aside 30% of the tokens for staking rewards, 20% for the presale, another 20% for marketing, and the rest will go toward liquidity, project expenses, and chain inventory.

With meme coins making a big comeback, $PEPU is in a great spot to take advantage of this trend. If this momentum keeps up, don't be surprised if Pepe Unchained is all over the crypto headlines soon!

Pepe Unchained’s Double Staking Protocol Is Turning Heads on YouTube – Some Say 100x Gains Could be on the Table!

Pepe Unchained has introduced a unique "double staking" protocol that’s caught the eye of some major YouTube crypto influencers.

When it first launched, the APY was an amazing 16,000%, which pulled in tons of traders. Even though the yield has since settled at a still-impressive 142%, the hype is still going strong.

So far, over 145 million PEPU tokens have already been staked, and this is all before the official launch!

The team is planning to list on decentralized exchanges after the presale ends, but they’re keeping the exact dates and platforms a mystery for now.

Pepe Unchained is also blowing up on social media, with more than 10,000 followers on Twitter eagerly waiting for its debut. On top of that, it climbed to the number two spot on CoinSniper.net’s ranking for upcoming token launches.

Pepe Unchained
Even big YouTube names are starting to take notice. Jacob Bury, a well-known crypto analyst, is one of the influencers predicting that $PEPU could see massive gains once it hits the exchanges.

The Takeaway

Pepe Unchained is packed with features that set it apart. Its custom Layer 2 blockchain promises faster transactions and lower fees, which is a huge win for anyone tired of Ethereum’s slow and expensive network.

Another big highlight is the double staking system, which has been gaining even more attention thanks to support from YouTube influencers. With all this momentum, the project just keeps picking up steam.

If you're thinking about jumping in, now might be the perfect time before prices shoot up and Pepe Unchained takes off!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

