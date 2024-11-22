Hub4Crypto

Pepe Unchained ICO Crushes $40 Million Milestone - Is It The Next 100X Meme Coin?

Pepe Unchained raised $40 million in its mega-successful presale. Could the project be the next 100x meme coin? Learn in the article.

Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained
Pepe Unchained has continued making waves with its presale. This meme coin has raised $40 million in funding. Since its presale started, Pepe Unchained has attracted investor's interest. Crypto fans worldwide rushed to invest in the project, making Pepe Unchained one of the top meme coin ICOs of the year.

The presale is now close to the CEX listings. Pepe Unchained will finish its presale in 23 days and hit the top Tier 1 exchanges. If you want to invest, hurry while you still can.

The improved version of Pepe Coin and the next 100x meme coin - Pepe Unchained

Pepe Unchained is a Layer 2 project that frees Pepe Coin from its Layer 1 limitations. As such, the project is an improved version of $PEPE that offers massive utility, unlike the original meme. Pepe Unchained developed the Pepe blockchain, allowing investors to conduct cheap and fast transactions. Thanks to the bridging with Ethereum, transactions will be 100x faster.

The project team will launch Layer 2 a few days after the presale ends. The team completed the final checks and audits, and the Layer is secure, scalable, and ready to build on.

Blockchain will also have DEX, dedicated block explorer, builder grants, advanced analytics, and more. The project team opened a portal, allowing investors to test features as they go live. Further, the project team will reward all developers for new solutions on the network through builder grants. This grant program will incentivize blockchain builders to build their next big idea on Pepe Unchained Layer 2. The goal is to diversify the ecosystem and bring wide-scale adoption while rewarding developers for their work.

Pepe Unchained also released Pump Pad, a launchpad that allows low fees and fast transactions. The launchpad adds a new layer of utility to the ecosystem and helps investors build and launch their coins.

Furthermore, the project is also a terrific source of passive income. Investors can stake their $PEPU coins and earn an APY of 71%. Stakers will receive the rewards for two years after the project goes live.

As the project continues to revolutionize the Pepe ecosystem, praise arrives from many investors and experts. For example, 99Bitcoins claims Pepe Unchained is the next 100x meme coin. ClayBro mentions 700x gains from the project in his praise, while ReadWrite says $PEPU could dominate the next meme coin cycle.

Pepe Unchained price predictions 2025 - 2030

Year

Potential Low

Average Price

Potential High

2025

$0.015

$0.02

$0.027

2030

$0.07

$0.09

$0.1

$PEPU's price will be influenced by:

  • Upcoming developments in the network

  • Success of the Layer 2 network

  • Competition from other meme coins

  • Investors and community support

  • Market conditions

Analysts believe Bitcoin will hit $200,000 in 2025. If this happens, the run will cause a price increase of other coins, including Pepe Unchained. By the decade's end, the blockchain market could grow to $469.49 billion with a compound annual growth rate of about 60%. The growth could increase the demand for $PEPU.

Final words. Why should you invest in Pepe Unchained?

info_icon

Pepe Unchained is among the top meme coin releases of the year. Thanks to its unique features and massive utility, Pepe Unchained disrupts the crypto market. This meme coin is a terrific source of passive income and long-term ROI for all investors.

Here's why you should have Pepe Unchained in your wallet.

  • Utility is a focal point of Pepe Unchained. Investors can stake their coins for an APY of 71%, carry out transactions on the blockchain, get builder grants, develop new coins, and more.

  • Long-term potential. Estimates show meme coins without utility could die by 2030. This suggests only meme coins with utility will stay on the market. With this in mind, more memes with utility will be released, but Pepe Unchained will already be one step ahead.

  • Passive income. Investors earn an APY of 71% when they stake their $PEPU. They will receive the rewards for the next two years, a great source of middle-term passive income.

  • Low presale price. You can still buy Pepe Unchained for less. But hurry before the project ends the presale and goes live on the exchanges. If you wait until then to invest, you might need more money to earn significant ROI.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

