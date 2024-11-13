Hub4Crypto

Pepe Unchained ICO Breaking All Records - Hitting The $27 Million Milestone

Pepe is bullish once again – but there’s a new frog-inspired crypto sensation that breaks all records by hitting the $27 million milestone.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Since the crypto market has entered a historic bull run and most assets are now skyrocketing, PEPE seems to be one of the best performers, trading over 57% up from the past week.

But there’s a new frog on the market – 100x faster and cheaper than the original Pepe.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is here to resolve all issues that investors have faced when buying Ethereum-based tokens by building its own Layer 2 chain.

It’s hitting milestones in record time, already surpassing the $27 million milestone, with many industry specialists believing it could be the next big crypto sensation once it hits the market.

Let’s check out the details!

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — New Frog-Themed Project Trying to Solve All Problems Faced by Ethereum-Based Tokens

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is all set to introduce a new layer-2 blockchain, Pepe Chain, to work in an effort to solve Ethereum's scaling challenges. Ethreum users have been wrestling for years with stuff that can be slow and expensive - and this might just be that solution for which so many have been waiting.

That's a big deal for investors who have grown increasingly disenchanted with Ethereum's high gas fees and long transaction times.

While Pepe Chain is developing its own solution, it retains full compatibility with Ethereum, so users don't need to learn anything new. Transfers among chains are designed to be seamless.

At 100x faster and more cost-efficient, claimed transactions make $PEPU a serious threat against the now-established tokens such as $DOGE and $SHIB.

Just recently, Pepe Unchained announced its latest initiative on its website - Pepe Frens With Benefits. This new grant program aims to get community involvement in the building of applications on its high-tech Layer 2 blockchain.

Any developer can request community support to build their ideas. Grant applications open in Q4 2024, and now is a pretty good time for any developer looking to plan the next major project.

Pepe Unchained Surpassing the $27 Million Mark – Analysts Expecting 100x Pump

$PEPU has reached a milestone, raising over $27 million since the presale started, with huge high social media hype around it ever since. Upcoming exchange listings have investors speculating about large gains after its release.

The presale process has remained as easy as buying tokens directly from the website of the project, a function enabled through ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards.

Pepe Unchained
One of the important things to mention is its tokenomics structure: 30% for staking rewards, 20% for presale, 20% for marketing, and the rest equally split for liquidity, project expenses, and chain inventory.

With meme coins skyrocketing once again, $PEPU looks set to take full advantage of it. If things keep up this way, Pepe Unchained has great potential to become a real player in the market.

Crypto Influencers Believe New Layer 2 Technology Will Take $PEPU to the Next Level

Pepe Unchained doesn’t want to be like its predecessors – but much more! It recently created a double-staking protocol that has garnered attention among crypto YouTubers.

While initially wild at an unbelievable 16,000% APY, it has since pulled back to a still-attractive 90%, yet still attracts a big level of interest. That's reflected in the over 1.7 billion $PEPU tokens that have been staked before its launch.

Token of the week
Plans for listings on decentralized exchanges are in the works after the presale, but the team isn't showing quite all of its strategic hand. $PEPU has gained some serious social media attention, gathering over 53,000 X followers in anticipation of its launch.

Famous influencers have started featuring the project on YouTube. Jacob Bury, a prominent crypto analyst, is among them, hinting at significant listing potential. Though some estimates spoke about 50-150x gains, the speed of the presale implies interested parties shouldn’t miss their chance.

The Bottom Line

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is setting new records in the meme coin sector with its new Layer 2 blockchain that’s offering 100x lower fees and bigger speed than Ethereum.

It seems $PEPU’s got the most attention – it’s hitting new milestones one by one, with over $27 million already in the bag.

If you’re about to join the meme coin frenzy and skyrocket your portfolio, you should act fast as many analysts suggest the presale could conclude soon.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

