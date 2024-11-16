PEPE Pumping Hard Following CoinGecko Listing - Coinbase Listing Coming Next?

Pepe (PEPE) has exploded in the last 24 hours and is not showing signs of slowing down. After listings on CoinGecko and Robinhood, Paul Grewel, the Chief Legal Officer of Coinbase, announced that Pepe would be listed on Coinbase too, which exploded in crypto circles.
This has led to a 57.28% price increase in 24 hours and 102.33% in the last seven days. Pepe's new all-time high is $0.00002597, and crypto enthusiasts believe it could go even higher.
This signals investors to seize the moment and secure the meme coins on presale that could repeat its success or surpass it. This article will cover five such gems, so let’s not waste time!
The Best Meme Coin ICOs That Could Follow In Pepe’s Footsteps
If anyone doubted the future of meme coins, now is bound to remain silent because the current success of meme coins couldn’t be louder. Securing meme coins before their official listing is the perfect opportunity to get them at a cheaper price. Despite the large number of meme coins on the market, these are the ones that are dominating the scene:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
DogLibre ($DOGL)
Stay tuned if you want to learn more about these extremely popular meme coins!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Pepe’s Heir Smashing Presale Goals With Ease
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is serious about leaving the original Pepe behind. Even though they share the same character, Pepe Unchained's goals will give investors what they need.
This project aims to launch its own chain, Pepe Chain, right after the presale ends. Crypto enthusiasts can create new meme coins on it using the Pump Pad option and even receive grants for them through the Frens With Benefits feature.
Pepe Chain will be quicker than Ethereum due to its use of Layer 2, so investors can expect a glitch-free experience without congestion, which is a common problem with Layer 1. The $PEPU presale is gaining momentum, as more than $30.9 million has been raised. The clock is ticking since the presale will end soon.
With the counter on the official website of Pepe Unchained, it will be easier for $PEPU holders to keep track of time. The official listings will be here before you know it, and the price of $PEPU tokens is poised to explode, so use the remaining time wisely!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – The Best Meme Coin For Maximising Staking Rewards
Now that meme coins are rallying, Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) offers investors the perfect opportunity to maximize staking rewards through its MemeVault. This project allows meme coin holders to manage various meme coins on one platform.
Traditional staking demands more time and limits investors, while Crypto All-Stars gives investors a chance to stake eleven tokens on a single platform. Pepe, Dogecoin, Floki Inu, Shiba Inu, and seven other meme coins that are most wanted on the market are currently included.
Investors can only access these perks by buying $STARS tokens. The more tokens investors hold, the greater the rewards will be. Many analysts are recognizing its potential, and one, Crypto Boy, with more than 49k subscribers on YouTube, believes Crypto All-Stars could surpass Pepe in 2025. Don’t miss the opportunity to invest!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Offering Massive APY and Power to Investors
Investors who crave more power in the crypto market will love Flockerz ($FLOCK). This meme coin not only introduces a different theme than all the other meme coins, but it also approaches its community in a different way.
The people behind this project want the $FLOCK holders to enjoy their status and share their opinions regarding all the important decisions about the project. This includes making decisions about the best marketing strategy that will help the project achieve a better impact, the token burn that can push the price up, and everything else along the way.
Of course, staking is one of the most wanted features lately, and the APY is very generous, currently standing at 1068%. Being proactive will pay off in the long run because Flockerz implements a vote-to-earn mechanism. With many interesting features, the community of $FLOCK holders will undoubtedly keep expanding. Join the $FLOCK presale to enjoy its growth firsthand!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Political Meme Coin Gamifying US Elections
Even though the elections have ended with Trump’s win, FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is a way for crypto enthusiasts who love politics to enjoy some more. This project is a parody that can benefit $DUM holders in the long run because there are many ways to earn rewards.
Investors who love debates will be happy to learn that 10% of the entire token supply is reserved for debate rewards. The debates will be organized every week. Besides, there are also staking rewards, and they depend on the candidate that the investor chooses. If you choose Trump, aka Magatron, you can enjoy 257.72% APY.
On the other hand, there is 621.08% APY for the investors who choose Kamala, aka Kamacop. Meanwhile, Livestream Battles will add additional excitement because individuals who share donations can influence the outcome. More than $500k has been raised so far in the $DUM presale, so make sure you secure your tokens before it’s too late!
5. DogLibre ($DOGL) – Meme Coin Combining a Popular Theme With Concrete Utility
DogLibre ($DOGL) shows that the power of memes can be used to resolve a real issue. The number of stray dogs is on the rise, and this project will direct its funds towards resolving it. The $DOGL holders will have the chance to adopt a stray dog they want and receive its NFT in exchange.
The investors will receive $DOGL tokens as rewards for simple things such as walking their dogs. In addition, live-feed rescue operations will help inform the community every step of the way. Meanwhile, part of the funds will be directed towards localized dog care, with the goal of helping dog owners reduce their dog care expenses.
The project will eventually progress to a DAO (decentralized autonomous organization), with the goal of giving all the decision-making power to the $DOGL holders. The popularity of this project is on the rise, which is why it is on investors’ radar.
Conclusion
Meme coins are achieving extraordinary success these days, and their influence just keeps getting bigger. Pepe has managed to achieve a new all-time high, thrilling long-term holders who have been waiting for this moment.
Investors who didn’t recognize Pepe’s potential early now have a chance to do better this time around with $PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, and $DOGL. These meme coins are achieving extraordinary success with their presales. This is your chance to secure their tokens and watch them soar in the following period!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial