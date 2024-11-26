PEPE is Still Leading The Meme Coin Rally - New Pepe-Inspired Token Preparing For Huge Gains

After reaching a new all-time high and surpassing the $9 billion market cap, Pepe (PEPE) keeps leading the big rally caused by Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.
Some experts believe that the rally could continue into December, and if that happens, Pepe’s over 100% explosion might seem like a joke in comparison to what’s about to come.
But there’s a new trending frog out there, waiting to be unchained and solve some serious troubles – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).
It’s an innovative presale project that’s trying to address big problems faced by Ethereum-based tokens, the ones such as high fees and slow transactions – and it has already secured over $40 million along its way.
Let’s check it out!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) —- Building Its Own Layer 2 Blockchain to Solve All Problems Faced by the Original PEPE
The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) project builds a new Layer-2 blockchain called Pepe Chain, looking to solve Ethereum's annoying scaling issues.
The long-existing issues of high gas fees and slow transaction speeds that ETH users have continuously complained about are solved with this advanced solution.
It offers an efficient Ethereum-compatible platform. This sidechain will also let users transfer the assets back and forth smoothly, promising anywhere from 50-100x faster transactions that are also cheaper.
These benefits will make $PEPU a potential competitor to already established meme tokens like $DOGE and $SHIB.
Just recently, the project also announced the coming of Pepe Frens with Benefits, which is a community-driven grant to support developers building on their L2 blockchain. Application rounds start in Q4 2024.
Pepe Unchained Passes the $40 Million Milestone
$PEPU’s been hitting milestones, securing more than $40 million in the presale, with huge high social media hype around it ever since.
Upcoming exchange listings have investors speculating about large gains after its release.
The presale process has remained as easy as buying tokens directly from the website of the project, a function enabled through ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards.
One of the important things to mention is its tokenomics structure: 30% for staking rewards, 47.5% for project development, 10% for marketing, and the rest equally split for liquidity and chain inventory.
With meme coins skyrocketing once again, $PEPU looks set to take full advantage of it. If things keep up this way, Pepe Unchained has great potential to become a real player in the market.
Influencers Are Talking About $PEPU’s Potential – Last Chance to Grab Your Tokens Before the Tier 1 Listings
Pepe Unchained dropped a bomb with its "double staking" protocol, and YouTube's crypto influencers are all over it.
Even though the initial 16,000% APY drew traders like crazy. Sure, it's settled to around 65% now, but the excitement hasn't died down one bit.
Right now, over 2.4 billion $PEPU tokens are already staked – and there’s not much time left before the tier 1 listings kicks off.
The team's keeping their cards close on exact listing dates and platforms, but they're definitely hitting DEXs after the presale.
52,000+ Twitter followers are chomping at the bit for launch day, and it has claimed the #1 spot on the upcoming token rankings.
Big YouTube players are starting to pay attention. Jacob Bury, one of crypto's most famous analysts, sees $PEPU potentially exploding once it hits exchanges.
Conclusion
Following its recent listings Pepe continues to lead the bull run, with its price getting ready to explode once again.
But if you’re seeking some faster options to skyrocket your portfolio, projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) could be a much better solution.
Pepe Unchained is bringing a ton of advantages to the table – from its own layer-2 blockchain to a double-stack system.
Since there are already a lot of famous industry influencers talking about $PEPI, you better hurry not to miss your last chance to jump in early and secure your first batch of tokens before the tier 1 listings.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.