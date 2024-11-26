Hub4Crypto

PEPE is Still Leading The Meme Coin Rally - New Pepe-Inspired Token Preparing For Huge Gains

Pepe keeps leading the meme coin rally, with its market cap surpassing $9 billion – but can it match the profits the new frog on the market is about to bring?

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
PEPE is Still Leading The Meme Coin Rally
PEPE is Still Leading The Meme Coin Rally
info_icon

After reaching a new all-time high and surpassing the $9 billion market cap, Pepe (PEPE) keeps leading the big rally caused by Donald Trump’s win in the presidential election.

Some experts believe that the rally could continue into December, and if that happens, Pepe’s over 100% explosion might seem like a joke in comparison to what’s about to come.

But there’s a new trending frog out there, waiting to be unchained and solve some serious troubles – Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).

It’s an innovative presale project that’s trying to address big problems faced by Ethereum-based tokens, the ones such as high fees and slow transactions – and it has already secured over $40 million along its way.

Let’s check it out!

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) —- Building Its Own Layer 2 Blockchain to Solve All Problems Faced by the Original PEPE

The Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) project builds a new Layer-2 blockchain called Pepe Chain, looking to solve Ethereum's annoying scaling issues.

The long-existing issues of high gas fees and slow transaction speeds that ETH users have continuously complained about are solved with this advanced solution.

It offers an efficient Ethereum-compatible platform. This sidechain will also let users transfer the assets back and forth smoothly, promising anywhere from 50-100x faster transactions that are also cheaper.

These benefits will make $PEPU a potential competitor to already established meme tokens like $DOGE and $SHIB.

Just recently, the project also announced the coming of Pepe Frens with Benefits, which is a community-driven grant to support developers building on their L2 blockchain. Application rounds start in Q4 2024.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Pepe Unchained Passes the $40 Million Milestone

$PEPU’s been hitting milestones, securing more than $40 million in the presale, with huge high social media hype around it ever since.

Upcoming exchange listings have investors speculating about large gains after its release.

The presale process has remained as easy as buying tokens directly from the website of the project, a function enabled through ETH, BNB, USDT, or credit/debit cards.

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

One of the important things to mention is its tokenomics structure: 30% for staking rewards, 47.5% for project development, 10% for marketing, and the rest equally split for liquidity and chain inventory.

With meme coins skyrocketing once again, $PEPU looks set to take full advantage of it. If things keep up this way, Pepe Unchained has great potential to become a real player in the market.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Influencers Are Talking About $PEPU’s Potential – Last Chance to Grab Your Tokens Before the Tier 1 Listings

Pepe Unchained dropped a bomb with its "double staking" protocol, and YouTube's crypto influencers are all over it.

Even though the initial 16,000% APY drew traders like crazy. Sure, it's settled to around 65% now, but the excitement hasn't died down one bit.

Right now, over 2.4 billion $PEPU tokens are already staked – and there’s not much time left before the tier 1 listings kicks off.

Pepe Unchained
info_icon

The team's keeping their cards close on exact listing dates and platforms, but they're definitely hitting DEXs after the presale.

52,000+ Twitter followers are chomping at the bit for launch day, and it has claimed the #1 spot on the upcoming token rankings.

Big YouTube players are starting to pay attention. Jacob Bury, one of crypto's most famous analysts, sees $PEPU potentially exploding once it hits exchanges.

>>>Buy Pepe Unchained Now<<<

Conclusion

Following its recent listings Pepe continues to lead the bull run, with its price getting ready to explode once again.

But if you’re seeking some faster options to skyrocket your portfolio, projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) could be a much better solution.

Pepe Unchained is bringing a ton of advantages to the table – from its own layer-2 blockchain to a double-stack system.

Since there are already a lot of famous industry influencers talking about $PEPI, you better hurry not to miss your last chance to jump in early and secure your first batch of tokens before the tier 1 listings.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Auction: Full Squads And Probable 11s For All 10 Teams Ahead Of The 2025 Season
  2. IND Vs AUS, 1st Test: Five Talking Points From India's Historic Perth Triumph
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: Who Is Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' 13-Year-Old Buy?
  4. Who Is Priyansh Arya, The Highest Paid Uncapped Player On Day 2 Of IPL 2025 Auction
  5. Champions Trophy 2025 In Hybrid Model? ICC Reportedly Trying To Convince PCB
Football News
  1. Leganes 0-3 Real Madrid, La Liga: Mbappe And Bellingham Score As Blancos Close On Barcelona
  2. Arne Slot Relishing Liverpool's Real Madrid, Man City Double-header
  3. Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Ruben Amorim Believes His Side Was Guilty Of Overthinking
  4. Premier League: Roy Keane Doubts Manchester United Will Crack Top Four Under Ruben Amorim This Season
  5. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
Tennis News
  1. Davis Cup: Jannik Sinner Feels Italy 'Handled Pressure Really Well' To Retain Trophy
  2. Davis Cup Finals: Sinner, ITA Win Back-To-Back Titles
  3. Jannik Sinner Guides Italy To Back-to-back Davis Cup Triumphs
  4. Netherlands Vs Italy Live Streaming, Davis Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs ITA Final On TV And Online
  5. Davis Cup 2024: Jannik Sinner, Matteo Berrettini Send Defending Champions Italy Into The Final
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra New CM LIVE: Eknath Shinde Resigns, To Act As Caretaker Chief Minister
  2. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  3. MP: 2 Women Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion Wrecks 3 Houses In Morena
  4. Photos: Aftermath Of Sambhal Violence Over Jama Masjid Survey
  5. Rajasthan: Stone-Pelting Erupts After BJP MLA Vishvaraj Singh Is Denied Entry To Udaipur City Palace
Entertainment News
  1. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here
  2. Nayanthara, Dhanush And The Dirty Picture Of Indian Film Industries
  3. Loved Zombieverse 2? Here Are 5 Top Korean Zombie Shows And Films You Shouldn't Miss
  4. Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival At IFFI 2024
  5. Pushpa 2 Song Kissik Released With Allu Arjun And Sreeleela On The Dance Floor
US News
  1. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  2. Behind Donald Trump's Win, The Misplaced Optimism Of The White Liberal
  3. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  4. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  5. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
World News
  1. Photos: Global Protests Mark International Day For The Elimination Of Violence Against Women
  2. Trump To Impose Tariffs On Imports From Canada, Mexico, China In First Actions After Assuming Office
  3. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  4. In Rome, Jaishankar Meets Counterparts From Several Countries, Including UK, France And Ukraine
  5. Imran Khan Supporters March Towards Islamabad Amid Heavy Police Crackdown In Pakistan
Latest Stories
  1. In Sri Lanka, A Landslide Win For The Centre-Left
  2. NZ Vs ENG: New Zealand-England Test Series Named After Former Legends, To Be Called As Crowe-Thorpe Trophy
  3. Horoscope For November 26, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. High Octane Maharashtra CM Race: Will It Be Shinde Or Fadnavis?
  5. IND Vs AUS: Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir To Fly Back Home Due To 'Personal Reasons' - Report
  6. Diego Maradona: Napoli, Fans Pay Tribute On His 4th Death Anniversary
  7. D Gukesh Vs Ding Liren Live FIDE Stream, World Chess Championship 2024: Watch Every Move In Game 2
  8. International Emmys 2024: The Night Manager Loses Best Drama Series; Check Out Full Winners List Here