Hub4Crypto

Over 50% Of Insider Wallets That Sniped NEIRO At Launch Exit After 5,500% Rally, What’s Now?

The crypto community was ever so pleased with NEIRO’s recent parade of a 5,500% increase. Early investors who rode the first wave were very grateful as well. On the downside, it seems over 50% of insiders' wallets have been cashed out after such an incredible surge, which created waves in the market.

Of course, the decision by first adopters to cash out in any other case was not a big surprise, but concerns about NEIRO and its scope have been raised in the minds of many investors.

What Comes Next After ‘The Great Sell-off’ Tf The Insiders?

After the second of two major surges, insiders begin to take positions on meme coins and related assets in order to feel profits and move on due to insiders being trapped. NEIRO now comes to a position in which over half of the wallets of insiders have been taken after NEIRO’s incredible rise. What NEIRO has to face is how to sustain growth and demonstrate that the investment is more than just a fad. In the past, throughout the history of sell-offs, price declines are also apparent when it goes back into adjusting the market. Currently at $0.0044, for NEIRO, the most important risk is whether the new investors or the community will be able to sustain the project or whether it will just be another in a sea of “pump and dump” crypto projects. In order for NEIRO to maintain such price levels, let alone further appreciate, it will have to prove its worth through use cases, development, or increasing the level of community involvement. As NEIRO struggles with the destructive consequences of the exit from their team, Rexas Finance (RXS), a very promising alternative, appears, based on strong fundamentals that could help RXS outperform not only NEIRO but also many other speculative tokens.

Introducing Rexas Finance (RXS): A Stronger Alternative

Rexas Finance (RXS) is the future of asset management. Rexas Finance allows you to possess or tokenize almost any asset worldwide, From Real state and Art to commodities and Intellectual properties. The world of Rexas Finance is where one can practically invest without limit in any liquidated assets. Utilizing blockchain technologies to transform investments makes them easier, more open, and more accessible. Currently, at presale stage 4 at the price of $0.060, RXS has already secured over $3.7 million in funding and still has room for growth, supported by more tangible prospects than advertising: tokenization of real-world assets (RWA). While the price of NEIRO may have been largely selling off on speculation, RXS provides a functional utility that enhances the connection between the real world and blockchain.

Click Here To Buy Rexas Finance (RXS) Presale

Here’s why RXS might be a hopeful option for investors seeking value over time after the NEIRO wave:

The strength of Rexas Finance over NEIRO

1. Real-World Asset Tokenization: Although NEIRO was mainly establishing itself in the market through mere community support and market influence, Rexas Finance endeavors to transform investment patterns concerning real estate, precious metals, and business entities, which are subject to raising capital through tokenization. This innovation allows billions of investors across the globe to access fractional ownership of valuable real-world assets. There is a vast potential market for tokenized real-world assets, and RXS is a pioneer in this sector.

2. Various Functionalities: RXS provides more than just the tokenization of assets. It has established an ecosystem that is focused on:

  • A token builder, aiding users in tokenizing their real-world assets.

  • A launchpad, where other projects may go to fundraise, enabling new projects.

  • Rexas Estate, investing in the real estate industry effortless, where stakes are high, and transactional fees are attached, making entry levels high.

3. Growth Potential: Though early investors in NEIRO managed to make pretty decent returns, RXS can provide growth over a longer period. In the current situation, the presale price of RXS remains at $0.060, and those entering at this stage can expect to reap rich rewards as the token matures in the market. Industry analysts are forecasting at least a 600% increase in value for early participants of the presale offer, as RXS is in the final stages of moving into completion and getting listed on other exchanges.

4. Investor Confidence: RXS, on the other hand, has strong investor confidence, which is driven by tangible objectives, utility in the real world, and a $1M giveaway that is happening, and new investors are pouring in. This will ensure that the public presale reaches the target audience amongst the general public that gets to become part of the growing community in the project, which many tokens usually lock for venture capitalist investors.

Reasons Why RXS Might Outshine NEIRO

RXS seems to provide better long-term value than NEIRO, which climbed to fame much faster. Those who missed the NEIRO hype are now looking towards RXS. This shift towards RXS is because Rexas Finance is armed to revolutionize real-world asset investment in blockchain and is well-placed to succeed NEIRO and outperform it.

Conclusion: A Change Requires Action

The departure of NEIRO insiders has given a chance to other projects, and Rexas Finance is more than poised to take advantage of it. RXS is in a better position than NEIRO. It has solid fundamentals, utility most investors are seeking in tokenized real-world assets and increasing adoption.RXS may be a great opportunity for those who wish to take advantage of the next emerging trend in crypto technologies since they are still at the presale phase and have been able to gain a considerable advantage while being early. As Rexas Finance centers on real use cases and a rapidly growing community, it is conceivable that it would not only surpass NEIRO but could also raise the bar for the image of cryptocurrency investments altogether.

About Rexas Finance :-

Website: https://rexas.com

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

