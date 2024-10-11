No More Waiting As Plus Wallet Lists Tokens In Only 15 Mins; Latest On Bitget Wallet’s Grass AI Integration & Ethereum’s New Proposal

Ethereum’s latest proposal, EIP-7781, is all about speeding things up. This update slashes block times, boosting transaction throughput by a hefty 50%. While Ethereum focuses on speed, Bitget Wallet is exploring new territory with Grass AI, helping users earn by sharing their unused bandwidth.
But for those looking to move fast, Plus Wallet steps in with its ultra-quick token listing process. In just 15 minutes, tokens can go live, sidestepping the usual two-week wait other wallets impose. Paired with rewards like Swap to Earn and Refer to Earn, Plus Wallet brings a fresh take on how wallets can work with you and not against you.
Bitget Wallet’s Integration with Grass AI: Details
Bitget Wallet has recently integrated with Grass, an AI-powered protocol that allows users to earn passive rewards by sharing their unused internet bandwidth. This partnership between crypto and AI enables users to support AI model training simply by allowing Grass to access their extra bandwidth.
Grass gathers public web data using this bandwidth, which is then sold to help train artificial intelligence models. Getting started is easy: users can access Grass directly through Bitget Wallet’s DApp section. The app ensures data security so users can share bandwidth with peace of mind.
New Ethereum Proposal Could Speed Up Transactions
The new Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP-7781) aims to reduce block times from 12 to 8 seconds, potentially increasing Ethereum’s throughput by 50%. If adopted, this proposal could lead to more efficient decentralized exchanges, like Uniswap, and lower fees on layer-2 networks through larger data capacities.
Introduced by Illyriad Games co-founder Ben Adams, EIP-7781 hopes to make Ethereum transactions faster and distribute bandwidth usage over time, reducing peak demands. However, some developers are cautious about the impact on solo stakers, who may face increased hardware requirements.
Plus Wallet’s 15 Mins Token Listings & Rewards Explained
Plus Wallet offers a winning combination of speed and rewards, making it an attractive choice for crypto enthusiasts looking to maximize their experience. At the heart of its rewards system is the Refer to Earn program, which allows users to earn passive income simply by inviting others to the platform.
On the other hand, its Swap to Earn program allows users to earn each time they trade their assets. These dual reward features enable users to generate steady income by using the app for their daily operation, transforming Plus Wallet into a tool for continuous growth.
Beyond its enticing reward structure, this wallet also provides a remarkably fast token verification process. While many other wallets require users to wait over two weeks for token listings, Plus Wallet achieves this in under 15 minutes. This rapid turnaround allows users and developers to capitalize on market opportunities, helping them get projects off the ground quickly.
It also offers additional features tailored to enhance the user experience. The wallet’s invoicing capabilities, for instance, allow users to create and send invoices in both USD and various cryptocurrencies, making it a versatile tool for those who accept crypto payments.
By combining these innovative features with an emphasis on convenience and rewards, Plus Wallet offers a comprehensive, user-friendly experience that empowers users to make the most of their crypto activities while enjoying immediate benefits.
The Best Bitcoin & Altcoin Wallet
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.