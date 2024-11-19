New Pepe-Themed Meme Coin ICO Raising $1 Million Per Day - Last Chance To Buy Before Tier 1 Listings

After reaching its new all-time high last week, PEPE has once again become the main story among crypto investors – and the frog craze is back again.
But there’s a new frog-inspired token gaining momentum in the market, and it’s not planning to stop any time soon - Pepe Unchained ($PEPU).
$PEPU’s breaking all records in the ICO sector, with its presale already surpassing the $35 million mark. The main reason for that is its advanced layer 2 blockchain that could solve all the problems faced by the Ethereum-based tokens.
Below, we’ll check it out and see what it brings to the table!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Launches Revolutionary Layer 2 Chain to Fix Ethereum's Speed Problems
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is just about to launch 'Pepe Chain', its own Layer-2 blockchain, to tackle the mess that is Ethereum scalability right now.
The new chain takes aim at two massive headaches Ethereum users have dealt with since ever – extremely slow transactions and those brutal gas fees that eat into your profits. Let's face it - Ethereum's limitations have been driving traders nuts.
Sick of watching your money vanish into gas fees? Tired of transactions that take forever? Pepe Chain might be exactly what you need.
The best part about it is that it works seamlessly with Ethereum, so you're not starting from scratch. Moving assets between the two chains should be pretty easy.
With these improvements, $PEPU could give big names like $DOGE and $SHIB a real run for their money.
Just recently, the team behind it dropped a site update introducing "Pepe Frens With Benefits" - a grant program getting the community involved in building apps on their L2 chain.
Developers, listen up. This is your shot to bring cool ideas to life with backing from the $PEPU project. Grant applications open in Q4 2024, so you better start cooking up those projects now.
$PEPU Smashes Through the $35 Million Milestone – Robust Tokenomics Set for a Long-Term Growth
$PEPU just hit a massive milestone - $35 million raised in record time. But it’s getting bigger by $1 million each day.
Exchange listings are around the corner, and some investors are betting big - we're talking potential 100x gains once it hits the market.
Buying in couldn't be simpler. Head to its website, pick your poison - ETH, BNB, USDT, or just your regular card - and you're set. Zero complicated stuff.
The tokenomics look more than amazing: 30% goes to staking rewards, 20% to presale, and another 20% for marketing, with the rest split between liquidity, project costs, and chain inventory.
Meme coins are following the crypto rally right now, and $PEPU is perfectly positioned to ride that trend. If it keeps this momentum going, Pepe Unchained might just be the project to keep an eye on.
YouTube Can't Stop Talking About Pepe Unchained's Double Staking System – Last Chance to Grab Your Tokens Before the Tier 1 Listings
Pepe Unchained dropped a bomb with its "double staking" protocol, and YouTube's crypto influencers are all over it.
The initial 16,000% APY drew traders like moths to a flame. Sure, it's settled to around 80% now, but that's still nothing to sneeze at, and the excitement hasn't died down one bit.
Right now, over 2 billion $PEPU tokens are already staked – and there’s not much time left before the tier 1 listings kicks off.
The team's keeping their cards close on exact listing dates and platforms, but they're definitely hitting DEXs after the presale.
Their social game is strong too. 52,000+ Twitter followers are chomping at the bit for launch day, and it has claimed the #1 spot on the upcoming token rankings.
Big YouTube players are starting to pay attention. Jacob Bury, one of crypto's most famous analysts, sees $PEPU potentially exploding once it hits exchanges.
Final Thoughts
Are you gearing up for the big meme coin craze? If you’re still looking for the best options to add to your portfolio, projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) can offer you exceptional entry points, since the tokens are still trading for less than a cent.
Pepe Unchained is bringing a ton of advantages to the table – from its custom layer-2 blockchain solution to a double-stack system and a community-centric roadmap.
As the project is gaining a lot of attention thanks to support from some famous industry influencers, you better hurry not to miss your last chance to jump in early and secure your tokens before the tier 1 listings.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.