Hub4Crypto

New Exchange Token Hits Major Milestone, SOL And SHIB Price Analysis

Experts are buzzing about a potential new CMC listing that could follow in the footsteps of Solana and Shiba Inu and potentially surge in value by 20x.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
DTX Exchange (DTX)
New Exchange Token Hits Major Milestone, SOL And SHIB Price Analysis
info_icon

The listing of DTX Exchange (DTX) on CoinMarketCap has generated a lot of buzz in the crypto space, which is understandable. Experts think this new crypto coin may even see the same success as Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB)—two coins that did remarkably well on previous bull runs. Given that DTX Exchange could revolutionize online trading with its hybrid platform, some analysts think it could be the next 20x crypto currency in 2025.

DTX Exchange (DTX) Listed on CoinMarketCap – a Major Milestone

Getting listed on CoinMarketCap is one of the milestones for any crypto project. In the case of DTX Exchange (DTX), the listing not only adds credibility but also introduces the project to a bigger audience. Now, with the listing on CMC, DTX is in the sight of millions of potential investors, just like Shiba Inu or Solana were at the beginning of their way to stardom.

The DTX Exchange will combine the best features of CEX and DEX into one. For instance, people can experience:

  • Access to over 120K asset classes like CFDs, commodities, crypto currencies etc.

  • Up to 1,000x leverage on all assets means bigger profit potential at the lowest risk.

  • Privacy thanks to no sign-up KYC checks.

The DTX utility token will be the main fuel behind this platform. Right now, each DTX token costs $0.08. But this is a phase four presale price, and more hikes will come as it advances. The price will go up to $0.10 after phase five begins. Once a Tier-1 crypto exchange lists this altcoin soon, its value is projected to sit at $0.20.

Solana (SOL) Welcomes the sUSD Stablecoin

Solana (SOL) is also making headlines in the crypto market. Recently, Solana announced the launch of the sUSD, a stablecoin backed by a US Treasury bill by Solayer. This will be the first of many tokenized RWAs on Solana.

As a top 5 cryptocurrency, Solana's value has jumped nearly 15% in the past 30 days, according to CoinMarketCap. Currently, the Solana crypto trades between $154 and $177. This token's value also sits above its 10-day EMA ($172) and its 50-day EMA ($155).

This bullish Solana news may cause its bullish momentum to continue. Even crypto analyst Crow predicts Solana (SOL) could surge to $800 before 2024 ends.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Looks Ready for a Price Jump

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the meme coin titans showing green price charts recently. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of Shiba Inu jumped nearly 5% on the one-week chart. Right now, this meme coin's price movement is between $0.000017 and $0.000018.

Crypto analyst The Don Of Apes also made a bullish Shiba Inu (SHIB) statement. His X post said that the Shiba Inu coin is ready for a potential surge. According to some analysts, now would be a good time for people to buy this meme coin before its next leg up.

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu team member Lucie revealed that a big upgrade could be coming for Shiboshis on Shibarium. This will include better utility for them and exclusive events. Because of these factors, analysts foresee a potential surge in their Shiba Inu price prediction.

Could DTX Exchange (DTX) See the Same Success As Solana (SOL) & Shiba Inu (SHIB)?

If you're an investor who wants profits like Solana (SOL) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) did, DTX Exchange (DTX) could be a good crypto to buy. This rookie will have connections to many markets, such as the $133T bonds, which gives it far better long-term stability and potential. Therefore, experts predict a potential 20x surge for this altcoin next year.

Learn more:

Buy Presale

Visit DTX Website

Join The DTX Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk Set To Chase As They Come To The Crease | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 8/0 (1.3)
  2. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  3. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  3. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  2. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  3. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  4. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
  5. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk Set To Chase As They Come To The Crease | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 8/0 (1.3)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple