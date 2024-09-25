New Crypto Focused On Tokenizing Real Estate And Other Real-World Assets Will Easily Beat Chainlink (LINK) And Polygon (POL), Here’s Why

All fingers are pointing to Rexas Finance (RXS), which focuses on the tokenization of property rights of RWAs on the blockchain. As more information becomes available about Rexas Finance, it is proving to be a very valid reason why domination over established systems such as Chainlink and Polygon is gaining traction.
Rexas Finance (RXS): Tokenizing Real Estate and Other RWAs
Rexas Finance (RXS) is aiming to change the game and answer the challenges of decentralizing real estate and RWA transactions by employing a blockchain-based approach. The platform provides solutions to these issues, making it easier for the general public to own and liquidate real estate assets. For instance, investors can purchase whole or partial interests in a blockchain-based real estate asset, thus easing such transaction processes in the real estate sector. Rexas Finance is now just priced at $0.05, which is very encouraging for first movers. The reason is that it has growth prospects commensurate with growing urbanization trends and the rising need for convenient ways of investing. Rexas Finance enables the tokenization of real-world assets for efficient trading through advancing asset management to embrace the future, as a safe, clear, and easier substitute for traditional approaches.
Chainlink and Polygon: Strong Contenders, But Limited in Scope
Chainlink and polygon are two well-known projects in the blockchain sphere. However, their focus cannot be said to be on what Rexas Finance deals in. Chainlink (LINK) is now firmly entrenched as the top source of off-chain oracle services for smart contracts.In contrast to Polygon and its layer 2 solutions including Matic which focuses on Ethereum scalability improvement. It focuses on developing a network of Layer 2 spinning side chains to improve dApps built on Ethereum. Polygon aims to create an “Internet of Ethereum Blockchains”, which processes and settles Ethereum transactions in just nanoseconds and at minimal fees. As for Chainlink and Polygon, they are not in the business of tokenizing real-world assets, for example, properties. Chainlink plays an important role in the economies of smart contracts whilst polygon is aimed at solving the problem of scalability of Ethereum, but none mentions the actual business opportunity of tokenizing physical assets. At this point, Rexas Finance has a unique competitive edge.
Why Rexas Finance Will Easily Beat Chainlink and Polygon
Rexas Finance is different from its peers such as Chainlink and Polygon as RXS is associated with backed tokens which are tangible assets like real estate and this pure exclusivity of RXS reduces the volatility associated with cryptocurrency.
As a result of the technology, the barriers to wealth creation by small traders are greatly reduced and this opens up Rexas Finance to be a catalyst for the mainstream adoption of blockchain systems. While Polygon seeks galactic expansion within Ethereum’s ecosystem, Rexas Finance offers tokenization of real estate assets to the whole globe allowing investors in any country to the market.
The broad spectrum of its market is not limited to crypto boosterism, if anything cuts across to conventional investors with traditional investments but for value and the security that real assets offer. Currently, Rexas Finance is trading at a price level of about $0.05 demonstrating an upside potential since the project is just starting.
The phenomenon of real estate tokenization is already in demand, and Rexas Finance has every chance to take full advantage of these processes, which makes the company worthy of investment.
Conclusion
With the increasing focus on the tokenization of real-world assets, Rexas Finance (RXS) looks to be a promising project worth keeping an eye on. The goal to democratize, and increase the trust and liquidity of asset ownership using blockchain technology is an attractive proposition compared to the likes of Chainlink or Polygon.
Given that Rexas Finance is backed with assets such as real estate, the biggest store of wealth in the world, Rexas Finance can change the intersection of DeFi and traditional economics making it a good investment that will surpass its rivals.
