Hub4Crypto

Nearing $600M Target: BlockDAG Testnet Gains Developer Interest; BNB On The Rise, Solana Eyes $300 Mark

Discover how BlockDAG’s Testnet is propelling its presale toward a $600 million target. Plus, get the latest on BNB's price surge and Solana’s approach to $300.

BlockDAG
Nearing $600M Target: BlockDAG Testnet Gains Developer Interest; BNB On The Rise, Solana Eyes $300 Mark
info_icon

The cryptocurrency sector is buzzing with activity as Binance Coin (BNB) experiences a significant price increase alongside a new initiative. Solana also captures attention with a strong outlook toward reaching $300.

The spotlight, however, is on BlockDAG following its Testnet launch, which has garnered significant attention from developers and traders, positioning it as a cryptocurrency to watch. With expectations of a 30,000x return, BDAG holders are eyeing a future price of $30 by 2030. As the crypto community grows around BlockDAG, it edges closer to achieving its $600 million presale target.

BNB News: Strong Market Performance

Binance Coin (BNB) has seen a dramatic rise, increasing by 148% during this market uptrend, surpassing about 74% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, including giants like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Additionally, it is trading above its 200-day SMA, adding to its market strength.

BlockDAG
info_icon

A key factor in BNB’s rise is the BNB Chain's new initiative to enhance stablecoin payments' speed and accessibility. Starting September 19, 2024, as part of their "Gasless Carnival Season," the BNB Chain will cover gas fees for stablecoin transfers and eliminate withdrawal fees in collaboration with leading payment providers. These developments position BNB as a cryptocurrency to keep an eye on.

Solana Price Outlook Positive

Known for its unique consensus mechanism and high-speed processing, Solana stands out for its low transaction fees and high throughput. Currently priced at around $139, Solana has built a solid ecosystem encompassing dApps, DeFi, and NFT projects.

BlockDAG
info_icon

This robust growth has the crypto community excited about its potential to hit $300 by 2025. While precise future pricing is uncertain, the strong momentum suggests Solana may well reach its targeted price.

BlockDAG’s Testnet Drives Excitement Toward $30 by 2030

BlockDAG's recent Testnet launch has sparked significant interest within the cryptocurrency community, particularly among blockchain developers eager to explore its innovative tools and features. This surge in attention has led to an increased demand for BDAG coins, as developers and traders rush to gain access to what many see as a pivotal development in decentralized technology.

To participate in BlockDAG's Testnet, individuals need to hold at least 7,500 BDAG coins, a stipulation that has intensified the scramble for these tokens. The heightened demand is helping propel the presale towards BlockDAG’s ambitious $600 million target, with early participants already benefiting substantially.

BlockDAG
info_icon

Currently, at its 23rd batch and priced at $0.0192 per coin, BlockDAG has rewarded early holders with returns surpassing 1820%. The Testnet’s launch has not only attracted significant purchases from large-scale buyers but has also boosted developer involvement to record highs, with the presale already surpassing $76 million. Economic pundits are also hinting at a 30,000x ROI for early joiners as the market matures.

Final Insights

As the crypto landscape watches, BNB continues to perform strongly, buoyed by significant development and a growing user base. Solana also remains a focal point with its potential to reach a $300 valuation.

BlockDAG
info_icon

However, the standout is undoubtedly BlockDAG, whose Testnet has captivated a vast number of developers. With the presale moving past $76 million and the possibility of a 30,000x ROI on BDAG coins, BlockDAG is currently one of the most watched cryptocurrencies. As the blockchain space evolves, BlockDAG positions itself as a key player and a significant asset in the ever-growing crypto market.

Discover More About BlockDAG:

Website: https://blockdag.network

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Japan Vs Philippines, 1st T20I, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. England Vs Australia Toss Update, 4th ODI: AUS Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 1: Heavy Showers Force Early Stumps In Kanpur - In Pics
  4. England Vs Australia Live Score, 4th ODI: ENG Bat First; Match Down To 43 Overs A Side Due To Rain At Lord's
  5. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Play Called Off Due To Incessant Rain In Green Park
Football News
  1. Odisha FC Vs Jamshedpur FC Live Streaming, ISL 2024-25: When, Where To Watch OFC Vs JFC Match
  2. UEFA Bans FC Barcelona From Selling Away Game Tickets Over Racism Incident
  3. Celta Vigo 0-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Diego Simeone Praises Team's Strong Defensive Display
  4. Sean Dyche: Takeover Would Bring 'Stability' And 'Clear Up Noise' At Everton
  5. Sonia Bompastor Hopes To Find Balance Between New Philosophy And Emma Hayes' Legacy
Tennis News
  1. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  2. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  3. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
  4. Japan Open: Wins For Ben Shelton And Holger Rune But Taylor Fritz Slips Up
  5. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  2. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  5. 'Silent Spectators, Doing Nothing': SC Raps Delhi Air Quality Panel Over Inaction
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Israel-Hezbollah Conflict: Over 700 People Killed In A Week In Lebanon, Netanyahu Says 'Won't Stop' Until Goals Achieved
  2. Hurricane Helene Makes Landfall In Northwestern Florida As Category 4 Hurricane
  3. Protest Against Israel PM Netanyahu Outside UN HQ In New York
  4. Amazon River Tributaries Dry Up Amid Severe Drought In Brazil
  5. Ukraine's Air Defences Battle Overnight Russian Aerial Attack
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details