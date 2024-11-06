Meme Coin Markets Lost $10B Last Week - Top ICOs Keep Gaining Traction

Meme coins have been under the spotlight lately because of their magnetic allure and the fact that their value can explode quickly, bringing gains to investors.
However, the meme coin market lost $10B last week, going from $65B to $55B. Despite this market cap drop, the top ICOs are gaining traction. This article will cover the five best ICOs showing genuine growth potential, so keep reading to find out more!
Top ICOs Investors Shouldn’t Miss
The volatility of the crypto market is inevitable, and all the crypto investors who have been monitoring it are well aware of it. The recent drop in the market cap is not something to be happy about, but the meme coin markets have the ability to bounce back quickly.
Now is the time to make preparations for the market recovery, and these are the best meme coins to buy now:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
Flockerz ($FLOCK)
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
TravelPETE (PETE)
Check out why these ICOs already show they are poised to achieve massive success!
1. Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) – Meme Coin That Could Lead Super Cycle
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is a crypto project that is making a difference in the meme coin market. It uses the benefits of layer 2 to deliver better speed, lower fees, and greater convenience for $PEPU holders.
Out of eight billion tokens available, 40% are currently available to the early investors looking to secure this gem before the official listings when its value is expected to explode. The rest of the tokens will be distributed with the goal of ensuring long-term growth:
Staking – 30%
Marketing – 10%
Liquidity – 7.5%
Project Development – 7.5%
Chain Inventory – 5%
Pepe Chain will be launched once the presale ends, and the $PEPU holders will have a chance to apply for grants to help them build upon it. With so many benefits, it's no wonder that many crypto analysts praise this project as one of the best meme coins.
ClayBro, a crypto analyst with more than 130k subscribers on his YouTube channel, believes Pepe Unchained could lead the $1 trillion meme coin super cycle. If you wish to explore everything this project has to offer, secure your tokens before the presale concludes!
2. Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) – Revolutionary Meme Coin That Hit $3 Million Milestone
Crypto whales have been searching for a way to stake multiple tokens at once, and now their prayers have been answered. Crypto All-Stars is a project that aims to redefine the market by introducing the MemeVault, which enables meme coin investors to maximize their staking rewards.
By purchasing $STARS tokens during the presale stage, the investors have a chance to enjoy all the perks that this platform offers. When it comes to tokenomics, there will be 42,069,696,969 tokens in circulation in total, and 20% of these tokens are reserved for the presale. The rest of the tokens are distributed like this:
MemeVault Ecosystem – 25%
CEX/DEX Liquidity – 10%
Marketing – 20%
Presale Staking Rewards – 25%
This project uses the ERC-1155 multi-token standard, which allows for the addition of multiple tokens to the platform. This means that the possibilities are endless. The platform is fully tested, so investors can expect to enjoy transparency and security while generating passive income.
Crypto All-Stars' potential is massive, and securing your $STARS tokens puts you in a favorable position to profit from its growth in the following period. Time is of the essence, so join the presale while you can!
3. Flockerz ($FLOCK) – Meme Coin Created For The People Offering Massive Staking Rewards
While so many meme coins have one or a few people behind them in charge of making decisions, Flockerz ($FLOCK) gives investors a chance to pitch their ideas on a regular basis. By implementing the vote2earn mechanism, the creators of this project invite $FLOCK holders to be proactive.
The more investors share their opinions regarding marketing strategies, new features, plans for the future, and development, the bigger the rewards they will enjoy. Flockerz was created for the people, and by joining the presale, investors have a chance to become a part of FlockTopia—the decentralized autonomous organization.
There will be 12,000,000,000 $FLOCK tokens in circulation in total, and 20% is currently available to the early birds. The remaining tokens will be distributed in the following way:
Staking -25%
CEX/DEX listings – 10%
DAO Vault – 25%
Marketing – 20%
Investors who secure their $FLOCK tokens now have a chance to be pioneers and leaders in the Flockerz movement. If you have always felt that there is more you could do in the crypto world, investing in Flokerz is the perfect way to expand your reach!
4. FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) – Satirical Meme Coin Gamifying US Elections
The eyes of the world are glued to the US as the results of the elections will be published any minute now. While the seriousness of the elections is reserved for the real world, the virtual one welcomes FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) with open arms.
This project introduces presidential candidates in a comical way, and investors have a chance to take part in community debates. This project will have 270,000,000,000 tokens available in total, and 40% of these tokens will be offered to early investors during the presale. The rest will be distributed like this:
Staking Pool – 20%
CEX listings, airdrops, and rewards – 10%
Debate Rewards – 10%
Liquidity Pool -20%
Depending on the number of tokens that the investors secure, they will gain more power to have a say in matters important to the project. If you have been excited about the elections and want to earn from it, secure your $DUM tokens in time!
5. TravelPETE (PETE) – Personalized Meme Coin Companion For Making Travel Arrangements
Traveling is one of the unique joys that people particularly appreciate, but making arrangements is a chore most want to avoid. TravelPETE (PETE) is a meme coin offering a solution by using Al's advantages to analyze the market and find the perfect travel arrangements.
The main character is a turtle who will be a companion to the investors while searching for the next place to visit. The total number of tokens available is 20,000,000,000, and 50% of the supply is reserved for the presale. The rest will be allocated as follows:
Staking – 20%
CEX/DEX listings – 10%
Marketing – 10%
Project Funds -10%
Investing in PETE during the presale phase means getting in early and saving time later on while making arrangements for your next holiday. It is an interesting and innovative way to use cryptos, which is why this meme coin is on investors’ minds.
Conclusion
The loss of $10B last week has certainly caused ripples in crypto circles since the loss is significant. However, changes in the crypto market occur occasionally, and the appeal of meme coins lies in their potential to recover quickly. Taking concrete steps towards a prosperous future is recommended.
$PEPU, $STARS, $FLOCK, $DUM, and PETE are the top ICOs gaining traction, so investing in them now is the perfect way to set a solid foundation for reaping the fruits in the following period. Their presales are progressing quickly, so secure your tokens in time!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.