Meme Coin Market In Expansion - New Projects That Will Dominate 2025

The meme coin market continued with steady growth. Almost all top memes were up in the last 24 hours, with Dogecoin and Pepe Coin making the highest gains. On October 30th, the market recorded a 9% increase, reaching a market cap of over $63B.
Although the market cap fell slightly in the last 48 hours, meme coins continue showing massive potential. Among the projects that experts bet the most on are new projects like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and FreeDum Fighters. According to experts, these projects could dominate the 2025 market and bring 10x to 100x ROI to investors.
Dogecoin, Moo Deng, and Pepe lead the latest meme coin run
Dogecoin was one of the biggest gainers of the last 7 days. The project is up by 25% and doesn't look like it's stopping. Pepe Coin is another gainer, with a 59% increase in the last two weeks.
Another project that recorded massive growth is Moo Deng. This Solana-based meme project caught investors' interest in September and has continued delivering impressive results. Moo Deng was up 200% in one day after Binance announced they would offer the coin for futures trading.
But, the main reason for the meme coin market pump is the upcoming US presidential election. After Donald Trump announced his support for Bitcoin, the crypto market exploded. Investors await a much friendlier environment within the US borders.
Although some analysts say that the Trump administration could favor fees and dividends, not memes, that didn't stop investors from buying; Trump-inspired meme coin MAGA quickly became one of the fastest-growing memes.
The meme market also became the fastest-growing crypto sector in 2024. The market will also be a must-watch in 2025, as investors expect massive growth from well-known projects like Pepe, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin. They claim new projects like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and FreeDum Fighters could also dominate in 2025.
New projects that will dominate 2025 - Overview
1) Pepe Unchained: The best new project for all Pepe fans
Pepe Unchained develops the first-ever Pepe blockchain to free everyone's favorite frog from Layer 1. The blockchain will offer cheap transactions, dedicated block explorer, DEX, builder grants, and advanced analytics. Thanks to the bridging with Ethereum, transactions will be 100x faster than on Ethereum.
Pepe Unchained is also a terrific source of passive income for investors. They can stake their $PEPU coins for an APY of 98%. Pepe Unchained price predictions suggest this new project will be the next to explode during the next bull run. $PEPU could gain 5000% in 2025, predictions say.
If you want to invest, hurry and buy before the upcoming price increase. Pepe Unchained raised over $23.9 million in funding and is close to the next presale stage.
2) Crypto All-Stars: The best new project for all meme coin owners
Crypt All-Stars is a project every meme coin owner should have in their portfolio. The project allows investors to stake their memes and earn $STARS. MemeVault is especially valuable for investors who own meme coins without utility. They can stake them and earn extra income.
MemeVault also benefits investors by offering them a source of passive income and increasing the utility of memes that previously didn't have any. The best way to get the most out of the project is to stake $STARS. If you do this, you earn an APY of 530%.
Crypto All-Stars has raised over $2.9 million in its presale. This new project is close to the next presale stage, meaning another price increase. If you want to invest, hurry and buy $STARS before that. Crypto All-Stars price predictions suggest you might be in line for 67x gains post-listing.
3) Flockerz: Top new community-focused project
Flockerz aims to build the largest crypto community worldwide. The project focuses on the community that can shape the project's future and earn massive rewards.
Flockerz combines decentralized governance and Vote 2 Earn. Project supporters vote on the most crucial project questions, earning $FLOCK for their efforts. Thanks to this approach, investors decide on Flockerz's future. Additionally, investors can stake their $FLOCK coins for an APY of 1402%, one of the greatest in the industry.
Flockerz price predictions suggest $FLOCK could trade at $0.009 in 2024, $0.019 in 2025, and $0.16 in 2030. Investors should prepare for massive gains, as this new project could become the 100x meme coin. Flockerz has so far raised over $1.2 million in funding. Hurry and buy $FLOCK now to be in line for massive gains.
4) FreeDum Fighters: The new meme project ready to explode
FreeDum Fighters is a satirical and gamified meme project parodying the US presidential election. Investors vote on their favorite character and earn airdropped rewards if they win. Token holders can join online debates, faux elections, or stake coins for a dynamic APY.
This new project could lead the politiFI sector and become the next 100x political crypto. FreeDum Fighters has raised over $380K in its presale. The next presale stage will start soon, so hurry and buy this meme before its price increases.
Conclusion: What are the new projects to dominate 2025?
The meme coin market shows potential to continue growing in 2025. Since the sector became among the greatest players in the crypto market, investors could earn massive gains.
If you want to earn without breaking the bank, new projects like Pepe Unchained, Crypto All-Stars, Flockerz, and FreeDum Fighters are good choices. They are on presale, and you can get them for less and enjoy massive ROI with their exchange listings. Experts say you should prepare for 10x to 100x gains.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.