Meme Coin Market Hits New All-Time High Of Over $120 Billion - New Projects That Could Pump By 100X

Meme coins are on the rage again, following the wider trend that occurred right after Donald Trump’s win in the U.S. presidential elections.
Their overall market cap surpassed the $120 milestone on November 12 – and this has led many OG tokens to reach new records.
But if you think you’re late for the gains, the meme coin craze is still far from over.
Right now, it seems like these emerging projects are the ones promising the highest potential, with many believing they could bring returns in the 30-100x range - Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockers ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM).
Let’s check out why!
Meme Coin Market’s Reaching New Highs with Its Market Cap Passing the $120B Mark – But These New Meme Projects Could Be the Next Ones to Explode
The meme coin market is absolutely crushing it following Trump's victory in the US presidential race. Just today (November 12), these coins hit an unbelievable milestone - their overall market cap exploded to over $120 billion, jumping over 25% in just 24 hours.
Dogecoin (DOGE) is leading this massive rally with no signs of slowing down. Right now, the original meme coin is sitting at roughly $0.40, having skyrocketed 250% over the past month.
Behind this insane run is Elon Musk's latest move. He's set to head up a new branch under Trump called the Government Department of Efficiency (D.O.G.E.).
Meanwhile, DOGE's main competitor, Shiba Inu (SHIB), isn't doing any worse either. The coin touched $0.00003014 a few hours back - its highest point in seven months, and currently hovers around $0.00002572.
This comeback lines up perfectly with Shibarium's resurgence, its new layer-2 scaling solution, plus SHIB's burn rate has been absolutely exploding lately.
For those feeling like they missed the boat, there's still action in the presale sector. Projects like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockers ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) are drawing some serious attention around social media.
Now, let's check out the details!
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Here to Solve All Problems Already Faced by the Ethereum-Based Projects with Its Own Pepe Chain
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is launching something big - its own Layer 2 blockchain called Pepe Chain, designed to fix the annoying problems with Ethereum's slow speeds and those unattractive fees.
It’s keeping it compatible with Ethereum, so users get much faster and cheaper transactions while staying in the ecosystem they already know.
The project plans to roll out a "Pepe Frens With Benefits" grant program by the end of 2024, looking to boost development on its L2 network.
The presale is breaking milestones, surpassing the $37 million mark, and market experts are eyeing potential returns between 30x and 100x when it hits major exchanges.
The token split looks more than good: 30% for staking rewards, 20% each for presale and marketing, with the remainder covering liquidity and expenses. Its double staking feature is performing well at just over 76%.
Right now, over 2.1 billion $PEPU tokens are already locked in staking, and with the presale ending in about three weeks, there’s not much time left to get in early.
The project caught the attention of some famous industry influencers, including analyst Jacob Bury, who's particularly bullish on its prospects. With its Twitter following approaching 52k, this token is showing some serious promise for the market.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Give Your Lazy Meme Coins a Real Value by Using the MemeVault Platform
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is making headlines all around the internet, skyrocketing past the $4 million mark. You can grab tokens at $0.001580 right now, but prices are set to jump in the next two days.
The team behind it has made investing as easy as it can get - they take ETH, USDT, BSC, and even regular bank cards. The social game is strong too, with nearly 17k followers on X and over 3.5k active Telegram members.
Its most valued feature is MemeVault, which brings something new to the table - a unified staking system where you can stake popular tokens like DOGE, PEPE, and SHIB for $STARS rewards.
The platform currently supports 11 meme tokens and offers a massive 403% APY plus 3x bonus on staking yields.
With over 1.8 billion tokens already staked, this project looks set to explode once it hits exchanges. Built on ERC-1155, it enables multi-token staking in single transactions, cutting down on those anoying fees by processing transactions sequentially on the chain.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) — First Decentralized Meme Coin Bringing Democracy with Its Vote-to-Earn System
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is leveraging the election trend, hitting $2.3M in the record time. Tokens are moving at $0.006053, and investors are just loving the story. Early birds who stake can lock in an insane 903% APY, though that'll naturally drop as more people join.
So far, around 200 million $FLOCK tokens have been staked, with many believing the real frenzy hasn’t even started yet.
It’s making a step forward from all typical centralized meme coins - Flockerz runs as a DAO, putting big decisions like treasury spending and rebranding in the community's hands. The real democracy on the blockchain - token holders get to vote on how 25% of the treasury gets used.
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) — New PolitiFi Meme Token That's Showing the Funny Side of U.S. Elections
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) is the latest PolitiFi token that’s looking to become the next trend in the sector, pulling in nearly $600k since launching its presale.
With the U.S. elections causing the big rally, it's catching fire among political crypto enthusiasts, especially in the $TRUMP and $MAGA communities.
It’s got these wild mechanized versions of politicians like "Magatron" and "Kamacop 9000" that even hardcore political critics might get a kick out of. Users can back their favorite candidates and earn $DUM tokens through platform voting.
The presale price sits at $0.000085, but that's going up in round two. Among election-themed tokens, this one's making its mark, offering some crazy staking rewards up to 420% APY.
The Bottom Line
With the meme coin market exploding to new heights, investors are once again looking for the best tokens to buy to skyrocket their portfolios as the November rally continues.
Right now, the best options for this seem to be projects such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockers ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM).
These meme presales are showing 100x potential with their robust features, innovative technology, and some strong investor interest.
Join the presale now before the prices explode!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.