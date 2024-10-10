As the presale approaches the $100 million mark, it's clear that those who have already joined are positioning themselves for potential sky-high gains. It’s a high-stakes moment, and smart crypto-traders know that BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the best cryptos to buy today. Time is running out for those looking to secure BDAG before it hits the $100 million mark and the prices skyrocket. The buzz is real, and those who act fast could see their holdings explode in value.