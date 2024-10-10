Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw a massive 1000% increase in its burn rate, removing 6.54 million tokens in just 24 hours, sparking excitement among analysts for a potential price rally. While SHIB is gaining momentum, Moo Deng (MOODENG) is struggling, having dropped 60% in value after hitting an all-time high.
On the other side of crypto, BlockDAG’s presale is blowing up! Crypto whales have added $10 million in 72 hours, pushing the presale to over $92 million. With the $100 million milestone within sight, BlockDAG is gaining huge momentum. Early adopters could be in for significant returns as demand for BDAG continues to rise.
Shiba Inu Burn Rate Sees Big Jump
Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) burn rate has jumped by over 1000%, removing about 6.54 million SHIB tokens from circulation in just 24 hours. This boost in the burn rate, along with increased network activity, has sparked excitement among analysts who believe SHIB could be preparing for a major price rally.
One analyst predicts SHIB could "remove a zero" if it reaches the $0.00003747 price level. SHIB’s Futures Open Interest has also surged by 20%, indicating growing demand and its price has risen by 6% in the last 24 hours. With technical indicators looking bullish and more SHIB holders increasing their positions, many are expecting SHIB to continue climbing in the near term.
Moo Deng Sees Massive Price Drop
Moo Deng (MOODENG) has seen a dramatic price crash, dropping 60% after reaching its all-time high. Investor confidence has dropped, and with less trading activity, the price continues to struggle. With its RSI falling below 50, the momentum has turned bearish, making a recovery difficult.
Moo Deng is currently holding at the crucial $0.124 support level, but if it falls below that, the price could drop to $0.099. If Moo Deng manages to bounce back from the $0.124 support, it could rise toward $0.180, potentially reversing the bearish trend. For now, the token's future remains uncertain as traders watch closely to see what happens next.
Whales Drop $10M in 72hrs Into BlockDAG’s Presale
BlockDAG’s presale is on fire, having raised over $92 million as it races towards the $100 million milestone! In just 72 hours, massive whale inflows brought in $10 million, and the excitement is off the charts.
This surge is a huge signal of confidence towards BlockDAG’s potential, as more and more crypto enthusiasts lock in their positions. With over 14 billion coins sold, it’s clear BlockDAG is quickly becoming the talk of the crypto world, and for good reason.
With demand spiking, this influx could trigger a ripple effect, driving the value of BDAG coins higher as more traders seek to get involved before prices surge. Early adopters who locked in their BDAG holdings in batch 1 may be setting themselves up for massive returns, as the momentum behind BlockDAG continues to build. With the current price of a BDAG coin being $0.0206 in batch 24, early adopters have already seen a 1960% increase in returns since batch 1.
As the presale approaches the $100 million mark, it's clear that those who have already joined are positioning themselves for potential sky-high gains. It’s a high-stakes moment, and smart crypto-traders know that BlockDAG is shaping up to be one of the best cryptos to buy today. Time is running out for those looking to secure BDAG before it hits the $100 million mark and the prices skyrocket. The buzz is real, and those who act fast could see their holdings explode in value.
The Bottom Line
With SHIB’s burn rate on the rise and bullish technical indicators flashing, analysts are keeping a close eye on its next move. Moo Deng, on the other hand, is facing tough times, and its future remains uncertain as traders wait to see if it can bounce back.
However, BlockDAG is proving to be the standout, as its presale nears $100 million with crypto whales diving in, raising $10 million in just 72 hours. Early adopters are primed to benefit as whale purchases drive momentum, potentially boosting the value of BDAG coins significantly over time.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.