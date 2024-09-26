KuCoin Referral Code QBSSS8JS = Exclusive Signup Offer 2024

KCS, KuCoin's native token, was first introduced in 2017 as a utility token that enables traders to share the exchange's growth benefits. The majority of Ethereum wallets supported it because it was created as an ERC-20 token that operated on the Ethereum network. Some KCS have moved to the KCC chain since the KCC brand launched in the middle of 2021. KCS will enable all of the dApps on the chain as the fundamental engine of KCC. There is a scheduled monthly burn mechanism until only 100 million KCS are left in the supply, which originally set at 200 million.