If Kaspa continues on its current path, its newest rival BlockDAG (BDAG) will wipe it off the crypto charts. The reason? Kaspa has seen further price drops and while the Kaspa predictions suggest it could be primed for a rebound, it is not guaranteed.
While no guarantees are coming from Kaspa, BlockDAG — dubbed the ‘Kaspa Killer’ for its blockchain prowess — continues to grow, raising over $115.5 million just halfway through its presale. These numbers are impressing onlookers looking to jump the Kaspa ship and onboard the BlockDAG rocket.
The Kaspa Prediction Suggests A Rebound
Kaspa (KAS) recently plunged 45% from its all-time high, stirring speculation among analysts about a potential rebound. Crypto analyst King Crypto remains optimistic, suggesting that Kaspa’s current levels may present a buying opportunity as it hovers near a crucial support zone.
If Kaspa’s price rebounds from this level, it could first target resistance at $0.116, with a further goal of breaking through the $0.1298 resistance. Unlike Kaspa, BlockDAG is gaining momentum without a similar drop, offering crypto investors stability alongside growth. BlockDAG’s rising demand and transparent structure position it as a resilient altcoin in the market.
BlockDAG’s Rise: What’s Behind the Growth?
BlockDAG’s optimistic price predictions are largely due to its forward-looking roadmap and the strategic community engagement offers, including the ongoing highly attractive 100% bonus offer. The bonus is attracting crypto traders looking to double their holdings simply by participating in the presale.
This creates an enticing opportunity for new and existing buyers to gain substantial positions at lower entry points. This approach has fueled BlockDAG’s presale momentum, which has now crossed $115.5 million and sold more than 15 billion coins, making BlockDAG one of the most exciting projects.
Beyond the bonus, BlockDAG’s unique features make it an attractive opportunity. Unlike conventional blockchains, BlockDAG uses a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) structure, allowing multiple blocks to be created and verified simultaneously. This significantly increases transaction throughput, making it capable of handling higher volumes as adoption grows.
BlockDAG is leveraging this distinct structure and strategic incentives to build a strong community foundation and gain community trust. This is an ideal setup for BlockDAG to hit $1 by 2025, as predicted by crypto analysts.
Time’s Running Out For Kaspa
Kaspa has been on the market since 2021 and it has yet to cross the $1 mark despite minor rebounds from recent losses. Kaspa’s slower growth suggests it may take more time to achieve BlockDAG’s ambitious milestones.
While BlockDAG and Kaspa are looking to solve the same industry problems, it all boils down to who has built more trust with the community. Unfortunately for Kaspa, BlockDAG has accelerated quietly garnering a lot of financial support. If Kaspa cannot see a huge rally, it will be left in the dust and BlockDAG will continue on its path to the top.
3 Reasons Why Traders Are Choosing BlockDAG Over Kaspa
BlockDAG is making moves faster than Kaspa has ever dreamed possible, these quick moves will land BlockDAG in the good graces of former Kaspa investors for these three reasons:
1. Robust Roadmap: While Kaspa has existed since 2021, BlockDAG has been around for only a few months, yet it has seen a huge influx of support. This is due to its quick growth and movements in its presale as planned in its robust roadmap — from its testnet’s launch to its imminent mainnet in the coming months. This has given early bakers a huge ROI of 2100% since the presale launch, as well as the trust that the project will hit every goal it sets out to achieve.
2. Consistent Rewards: BlockDAG has made its community the main focus. The project consistently rewards its buyers with giveaways, bonuses, and other offers. Outside of just rewards, BlockDAG continues to put the communities’ voices at the forefront of its movements by adapting to their feedback.
3. Massive ROI: Although the technological advancements matter for traders, their main focus always remains on the performance of their portfolios. BlockDAG has been in presale for less than a year and has already shown early backers a 2100% ROI. As the BlockDAG predictions come to fruition, traders will continue to flock to the project.
Anything Kaspa Can Do, BlockDAG Can Do Better
At the end of the day, money and tech go hand in hand. While the Kaspa prediction looks optimistic, it is still nowhere near the $1 mark three years into its journey. On the other hand, BlockDAG is shooting straight up and it doesn’t look to be stopping.
The project has raised over $115.5 million only halfway through its presale and traders continue jumping into BlockDAG as Kaspa continues to see price drops. Traders are looking to buy the rising BDAG coin before the presale finishes, and those who do, stand to see an insane ROI.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.