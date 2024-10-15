Whales Double Down on DTX Exchange (DTX), Presale Crosses $4.7M

DTX Exchange (DTX) is the best ICO in the market right now. The price of its native token, DTX, is valued at $0.08 and is expected to rise by 10x in Q4. DTX presale fund has also crossed $4.7 million and could hit $5 million before the end of October. DTX Exchange is a centralized and decentralized platform that harnesses the advantage of both models.