Is Tron's Downfall A Blessing In Disguise? IntelMarkets Predicted To 3x By The End of ‘Uptober’ Like BONK In 2023

Is Tron’s downfall a blessing in disguise? Discover why IntelMarkets (INTL) could be set to 3x by the end of ‘Uptober’ and achieve success akin to BONK’s explosive growth in 2023.

The cryptocurrency environment is rich with volatile trends, where some altcoins achieve great heights while others languish. Investors are seeking new profitable investments and are monitoring the latest promising newcomer, IntelMarkets (INTL). The developers claim IntelMarkets uses artificial intelligence-based DeFi financing and may offer triple-digit returns for token holders by the end of October. Is it possible that IntelMarkets is the big one many are looking for after entering the market?

BONK: A Wild Card Turned Success Story

At the beginning of the year, BONK (BONK) rocked the market. This meme-inspired cryptocurrency, inspired by an image of a Shiba Inu, experienced enormous gains and posed big surprises among investors.

Initially, the first coin was launched as a meme, but it turned out to be a spectacular one in the market due to the community spirit that fueled the coin, and many eyes were on it. Yet, it so frequently happens in the crypto business; after a wild start, such an instrument faced much turmoil and could not have been remembered in bear markets like this one.

The price of BONK right now is relatively insignificant, sitting at $0.00002277. In the past, daily trading volume has been very high, and therefore, it has been a subject of interest among traders wanting to make quick money. BONK's rise is the purest example of how enthusiastic users can change the entire market state, especially at the peak of market optimism.

Tron’s (TRX) Decline: Is There Still Potential?

Tron (TRX) has experienced significant highs and lows as a major player in the altcoin world. It was regarded as the most prominent blockchain innovator in its early days because it offered quick and inexpensive transactions and a loyal fan base. Nevertheless, the changing mood of the market has placed obstacles in TRX’s price trends lately.

Tron’s value, which used to hit the headlines, has shown signs of stagnation as newer and more niche coins have entered the ecosystem. TRX, at approximately $0.15, is presently trading and has limited highs in the broader altcoin revision. Its price may imply that although Tron has a good infrastructure and community, the dramatic growth of the past, which is the key word for it nowadays, may be dying down, especially considering the rising number of rivals.

IntelMarkets (INTL): The Next High-Growth Altcoin?

As stakeholders are growing more diverse than the incumbent coins, IntelMarkets (INTL) emerges from the pack with massive rewards and a unique platform that integrates AI. The approach to trading that sets INTL apart from TRX and BONK is the blending of DeFi and AI to create and execute the best trading strategies automatically. The presale price of INTL is a highly-inviting $0.027, with some experts estimating a 3x return by the end of “October” alone.

IntelMarkets has developed an excellent reputation among investors owing to its artificial intelligence capabilities, which allow it to study the market, make trades, and self-learn from the transformation of patterns. Besides being compatible with Ethereum and Solana blockchain networks, they are using a two-chain network that has become the investors' preference, believing that INTL has excellent innovation, making it a future-proof solution compared to the existing services.

The “Uptober” Advantage: Why Timing Matters

Historically, October has been bullish for crypto, and the prevailing attitude has often been called "Uptober." The IntelMarkets platform could ramp up prices considerably as it exploits this favorable market situation to attract new investors and existing whales.

BONK's remarkable comeback at its peak and Tron’s legacy emphasize that timing is everything in a cryptocurrency investment. The good thing is that IntelMarkets has the right strategy to benefit from such opportunities.

Considering the new target price 3x the presale price, the new Uptober success story might align with its presale phase. This token’s accessible presale price of $0.027 is an excellent entry point, an opportunity for the coin to gain short-term revenue while promising long-term profits.

Conclusion

IntelMarkets (INTL) may be on the brink of leading a new set of promising altcoins. Due to the recent demise of formerly trendy projects like BONK and the stagnation of Tron (TRX), INTL's innovative AI-DeFi products have stepped into the sun. If you are looking for a cryptocurrency with a strong chance of going up, IntelMarkets’ odds of 3x rise by the end of this month could fit you.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

