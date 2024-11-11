Hub4Crypto

Investors Rush To Doge2014 With Huge Bonuses And Airdrop As Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $625k

Why are investors rushing to Doge2014 as Bitcoin breaks $70k? Explore its presale incentives and potential gains.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Dogecoin airdrop
Dogecoin airdrop
info_icon

“Uptober” seems to really happen, with Bitcoin breaking above $70,000 at the end of October. This has increased the positive sentiment in the crypto market and investors expect many altcoins to start spiking.

Bitcoin's rise often reflects a strong bullish market, and at some point, an altcoin rally could kick off. One of the tokens gaining wide attention is DOGE2014—this is evidenced by the speed at which the presale has raised more than $600,000.

It's not surprising that investors are flocking to this token. Its presale incentives and potential for significant gains post-launch seem to be key reasons behind the growing interest.

Doge2014 was created to celebrate Dogecoin’s achievements over the years and offers various incentives and bonuses, positioning it as the next meme coin poised for a massive bull run.

Reasons Behind The Rush To Doge2014

Doge2014 is still at the presale stage offering attractive opportunities for those who are interested in diversifying their portfolio when Bitcoin starts to consolidate.

Doge2014 token allocation shows that it is geared toward growth and continuous development.

Out of the 100 billion tokens available, 60% are allocated for the presale, meaning the community will be the highest beneficiary of th e token distribution.

Moreover, 25% will also be going towards staking and another 10% for liquidity. The project is also setting aside 5% for marketing.

The well-designed tokenomics show that the project has the community's interest in mind. A crypto project with a strong community increases investors' interest in a token.

Doge2014 is also offering a cash prize of $500 to $5,000 to lucky VIP users in its ongoing presale. Recently, an $850 prize was awarded, proving the team’s commitment to their promises.

https://x.com/Doge2014token/status/1850926653280772244

Typically, cash giveaways such as this easily get the attention of people, as more and more people will want to benefit from the giveaway.

Users who invest more than $1,000 automatically join the VIP list, qualifying them for free Dogecoin airdrop. The number of Dogecoin they will receive will be determined by their presale investment.

The presale also offers token bonuses to users who buy more than $100 worth of Doge2014 tokens in the presale. Bonuses go up to 150% dropping the token cost to as low as $0.00013. The launch price will be $0.000348.

There is a bonus calculator that users can use to check the amount of tokens and bonuses they will be getting upon DOGE2014 purchase. Participants can simply input the amount of Doge2014 they want to buy, and the calculator will automatically show them how many tokens they will get.

Beyond these perks, Doge2014 offers participants the opportunity to stake their tokens during the presale, for passive income. This staking program benefits both participants and the project, as it encourages holders to retain their tokens for a longer time. This could also stabilize the token’s value.

The FOMO generated by these various perks has contributed to DOGE2014’s growing attention. Many crypto projects with presale bonuses have seen high demand, and DOGE2014 appears to be following a similar trend.

With Bitcoin’s price rising, meme coins with incentives and potential like DOGE2014 are becoming attractive alternatives for investors. Given DOGE2014's imminent launch, this could be an optimal time to buy the token.

With the FOMO effect in place, DOGE2014 has the potential to spike by 100x post-launch.

info_icon

How Not to Miss Out?

To participate in the Doge2014 presale is simple. You can purchase DOGE2014 tokens by visiting the website's presale page, where you will see the “Connect Wallet” option.

The acceptable wallets include MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Coinbase Wallet, and Best Wallet.

Once you've connected your wallet to the website and got your contract approved, you can then purchase your tokens by following the instructions on the presale page.

The accepted cryptocurrencies are ETH and USDT. You can also buy the DOGE2014 tokens using your bank card.

JOIN DOGE2014 PRESALE NOW

Website | (X) Twitter | Telegram

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Varun Chakravarthy Opens Up On Tough Three-Year Gap
  2. Oman Vs Netherlands Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: NED To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. India In Australia 2024-25: Gautam Gambhir Keeps Rohit Sharma's Perth Test Participation Under Wraps
  4. India In Australia 2024-25: Gambhir Fires Back At Ponting’s Remarks On Sharma And Kohli’s Form
  5. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
Football News
  1. Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge
  2. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
  3. Real Sociedad 1-0 Barcelona: Sheraldo Becker Stuns Toothless Blaugrana As Winning Run Ends
  4. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Calhanoglu Misses Penalty As Scudetto Rivals Draw At San Siro
  5. Roma Sack Head Coach Ivan Juric; Roberto Mancini Lined Up As Replacement
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: Three-Time Champs Equalise; JPN 1-1 KOR In Bihar
  2. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  3. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  4. Japan Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch
  5. India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Economic Diplomacy Now A Major Focus In Indian Foreign Policy, Says EAM Jaishankar
  2. Jharkhand Feels The Heat Of BJP's Tried-And-Tested 'Infiltrator' Tactic
  3. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  4. Khalistani Terrorist Arsh Dalla Linked To Nijjar, Arrested In Canada: Reports
  5. Bahraich Violence: Police Arrest Main Conspirator Shakeel Ahmed And 5 Others
Entertainment News
  1. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  2. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  3. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  4. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural
US News
  1. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  2. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  3. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  4. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
  5. 'Peaceful Transfer Of Power', 'Leaving Behind Strongest Economy' | Joe Biden's Address To United States
World News
  1. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  2. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
  3. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  4. After Hurricanes And Blackouts, 6.8 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cuba
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign