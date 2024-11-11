Investors Rush To Doge2014 With Huge Bonuses And Airdrop As Bitcoin (BTC) Breaks Above $625k

“Uptober” seems to really happen, with Bitcoin breaking above $70,000 at the end of October. This has increased the positive sentiment in the crypto market and investors expect many altcoins to start spiking.
Bitcoin's rise often reflects a strong bullish market, and at some point, an altcoin rally could kick off. One of the tokens gaining wide attention is DOGE2014—this is evidenced by the speed at which the presale has raised more than $600,000.
It's not surprising that investors are flocking to this token. Its presale incentives and potential for significant gains post-launch seem to be key reasons behind the growing interest.
Doge2014 was created to celebrate Dogecoin’s achievements over the years and offers various incentives and bonuses, positioning it as the next meme coin poised for a massive bull run.
Reasons Behind The Rush To Doge2014
Doge2014 is still at the presale stage offering attractive opportunities for those who are interested in diversifying their portfolio when Bitcoin starts to consolidate.
Doge2014 token allocation shows that it is geared toward growth and continuous development.
Out of the 100 billion tokens available, 60% are allocated for the presale, meaning the community will be the highest beneficiary of th e token distribution.
Moreover, 25% will also be going towards staking and another 10% for liquidity. The project is also setting aside 5% for marketing.
The well-designed tokenomics show that the project has the community's interest in mind. A crypto project with a strong community increases investors' interest in a token.
Doge2014 is also offering a cash prize of $500 to $5,000 to lucky VIP users in its ongoing presale. Recently, an $850 prize was awarded, proving the team’s commitment to their promises.
Typically, cash giveaways such as this easily get the attention of people, as more and more people will want to benefit from the giveaway.
Users who invest more than $1,000 automatically join the VIP list, qualifying them for free Dogecoin airdrop. The number of Dogecoin they will receive will be determined by their presale investment.
The presale also offers token bonuses to users who buy more than $100 worth of Doge2014 tokens in the presale. Bonuses go up to 150% dropping the token cost to as low as $0.00013. The launch price will be $0.000348.
There is a bonus calculator that users can use to check the amount of tokens and bonuses they will be getting upon DOGE2014 purchase. Participants can simply input the amount of Doge2014 they want to buy, and the calculator will automatically show them how many tokens they will get.
Beyond these perks, Doge2014 offers participants the opportunity to stake their tokens during the presale, for passive income. This staking program benefits both participants and the project, as it encourages holders to retain their tokens for a longer time. This could also stabilize the token’s value.
The FOMO generated by these various perks has contributed to DOGE2014’s growing attention. Many crypto projects with presale bonuses have seen high demand, and DOGE2014 appears to be following a similar trend.
With Bitcoin’s price rising, meme coins with incentives and potential like DOGE2014 are becoming attractive alternatives for investors. Given DOGE2014's imminent launch, this could be an optimal time to buy the token.
With the FOMO effect in place, DOGE2014 has the potential to spike by 100x post-launch.
How Not to Miss Out?
To participate in the Doge2014 presale is simple. You can purchase DOGE2014 tokens by visiting the website's presale page, where you will see the “Connect Wallet” option.
The acceptable wallets include MetaMask, Wallet Connect, Coinbase Wallet, and Best Wallet.
Once you've connected your wallet to the website and got your contract approved, you can then purchase your tokens by following the instructions on the presale page.
The accepted cryptocurrencies are ETH and USDT. You can also buy the DOGE2014 tokens using your bank card.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.