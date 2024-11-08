Investing 5 Ethereum (ETH) In INTEL Presale Will Give 50 Ethereum In Return

Ethereum's Scalability and Efficiency

Ethereum is a peer-to-peer blockchain platform that supports immutable transactions on a public ledger. It is the largest smart-contract blockchain and the second largest cryptocurrency in Ether market capitalization, behind Bitcoin. It currently trades in the $2500 zone despite high fluctuations due to competition and regulation issues. Just recently, the Michigan Retirement System invested in Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust for $10 million, which is a big milestone toward being accepted by institutions. This is the first time a pension fund from a U.S. state has invested in an Ethereum ETF.