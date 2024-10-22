Invest In These Top Meme Coin Presales Before The Market Explodes

Are you preparing for the expected bull rally at the end of October, or are you still uncertain about which altcoins to pick before it kicks off?
While many assets are taking off, with Bitcoin leading the momentum with its 10% surge, experts are suggesting the next bull run is just around the corner.
If you're seeking some explosive gains, it’s worth keeping an eye on trending presales, as some have the potential to significantly boost your portfolio during the October rally.
Several prediction platforms point to new meme presales such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockers ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM), Memebet Casino ($MEMEBET), Sponge V2 ($SPONGE), predicting returns in the 100x-150x range.
Let’s check out the details!
Top 10 Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Upcoming Bull Rally – Quick Outline
Before we explore each of them, let’s check out the tokens we’ll be analyzing:
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Next Frog Hit That’s Speeding Up the Blockchain Race with Its Advanced Layer 2 Features
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Let MemeVault Get Your Lazy Meme Coins Work for You
Flockerz ($FLOCK) — Project Set for Real Market Decentralization Using New Vote-to-Earn Features
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) — Next PolitiFi Sensation Building More Interesting Reality of the U.S. Election
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) — Big Crypto Whales Turn to Memebet as a Popular Influencer Predicts a 150X Pump
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) — Upgraded Version of the Original Sponge Project Offering Cartoon-Based Play-to-Earn Game
MemeLife ($MEMELIFE) — New Solana-Based Presale Using Advanced Telegram Bot
Doge2014 (DOGE2014) — Celebrate Dogecoin's 10-year Anniversary with New DOGE-Based Token
MoonBag (MBAG) — Tranding ICO Nears Its End as the Uniswap Listing Approaches
DOGEN — Alpha Meme Token with Airdrop and Referral Program
Top 10 Altcoins to Invest in Ahead of the Upcoming Bull Rally – Detailed Analysis
And now, let’s get into the details and see what causes the hype.
Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) — Next Frog Hit That’s Speeding Up the Blockchain Race with Its Advanced Layer 2 Features
The new frog-themed token is getting ready to launch its very own Layer 2 blockchain, "Pepe Chain," created to solve the popular Ethereum scalability issues around slow and expensive transactions.
It plans to launch a grant program in Q4 2024 for building out its Layer 2 community, the so-called "Pepe Frens With Benefits" grant program. It has surpassed the $21 million mark in its presale to date, with some analysts estimating returns between 50x to 150x upon listing.
Currently, Pepe's double staking feature offers more than 105% APY, and with 1.4 billion $PEPU tokens staked, the project is getting ready for a DEX listing. Boasting nearly 50,000 followers on Twitter alone and with endorsements from experts like Jacob Bury, Pepe Unchained is ready to explode in the following listing.
Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) — Let MemeVault Get Your Lazy Meme Coins Work for You
is among the fastest-growing meme coin projects, reaching $2.5 million in record time. Currently, the presale is open, and the token price is $0.001512, though very soon this price will go up.
You can invest with Ethereum, Tether, Binance Smart Chain, or even a bank card. The community is growing daily, too – almost 18k X followers and more than 2.7k members on Telegram. Crypto All-Stars is launching MemeVault, the world's very first staking platform to enable the staking of tokens like DOGE, PEPE, and SHIB and earn $STARS as rewards.
It has an APY as high as 595%, with 1.2 billion tokens having been staked so far, including a 3x bonus for staking yields - a reason why $STARS is expected to explode the very moment it hits the market.
MemeVault works on ERC-1155, by the way, for its multi-token staking and cross-chain compatibility. It describes itself as transparent, which was proven by audits of Coinsult and SolidProof.
Flockerz ($FLOCK) — Project Set for Real Market Decentralization Using New Vote-to-Earn Features
is a new trending ICO that’s closing in on the $1 million mark, having allowed presale investors in at $0.005816 and the opportunity to stake their investment for an APY of over 1860%. To date, 97 million $FLOCK tokens have been staked, though the APY will reduce over time as more reach the pool.
It’s not a typical centralized meme coin, it functions as a DAO - its holders vote on such big decisions as treasury spending and rebranding. The Vote-to-Earn system gives investors the chance to influence the direction of the project while simultaneously earning great passive income on their participation.
FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) — Next PolitiFi Sensation Building More Interesting Reality of the U.S. Election
Among the newest PolitiFi coins, is the one to keep an eye on, as it has surpassed $200,000 in just the first days from the opening of the presale. With the number of different political whales, especially those relating to $TRUMP and $MAGA, this project is getting quite a fuss in view of the upcoming U.S. elections.
FreeDum Fighters bounded with a humorous take on displays of patriotism, as the user at one point joins up with "Magatron" or "Kamacop 9000," mechanized versions of the leading candidates. Here, crypto traders can join debates, vote for candidates, and receive rewards through the $DUM tokens.
Items are available at today's market price of $0.00005 per token, with early buyers possibly getting their share before going up in presale round two.
With such rewards going as high as 500% APY on staking, FreeDum Fighters promises an interesting exposure in the lead-up to Election Day.
Memebet Token ($MEMEBET) — Big Crypto Whales Turn to Memebet as a Popular Influencer Predicts a 150X Pump
is bringing new technology to the gambling industry. While rivals are topped with complicated interfaces and some low rewards, Memebet really stands out with its new take on GambleFi, combining memes with online gaming.
It's building a first-ever platform where you can bet using your meme coins on games, slots, and sports. The presale recorded nearly half a million, offering investors a set of perks - early access to games and some massive airdrops.
With 1.4 billion tokens available and making up 70% of the total supply, crypto whales have also noticed the presale and have already made two massive $50K purchases. Influencers are predicting a 100x pump, positioning $MEMEBET as the next big hit in the GambleFi sector.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGE) — Upgraded Version of the Original Sponge Project Offering Cartoon-Based Play-to-Earn Game
is a new and improved version of Sponge that was once an original Sponge token with returns over 100x. Building upon its success comes Sponge V2, carrying with it advanced tokenomics and the introduction of the new play-to-earn game.
The presale has almost been completed and the early investors are getting one last chance to buy in before the token lists on major exchanges. One of the best things about this project is its "Sponge P2E Racer" game, where the reward in $SPONGE tokens will directly depend on the result of gaming.
Designed for long-term growth, the distribution breakdown goes: 43.09% for staking rewards, 26.93% for bridging, 8% for the play-to-earn rewards, etc.
You can stake your V1 tokens and receive the V2 tokens to move forward, while enjoying 30% APY on staked assets.
MemeLife ($MEMELIFE) — New Solana-Based Presale Using Advanced Telegram Bot
MemeLife is one of the hottest presale projects based on the $MEMELIFE token. With the help of a simple Telegram bot, users can create and trade tokens.
Built on Solana, it allows anyone to create their own tokens without any coding experience. Besides, MemeLife provides real-time trading data and analytics to help investors make the right decisions. The project rewards referrals and loyal users through revenue-sharing programs, while 30% of its 10 billion tokens are in presale.
Doge2014 (DOGE2014) — Celebrate Dogecoin's 10-year Anniversary with New DOGE-Based Token
Doge2014 is an Ethereum-based token to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Dogecoin. Its price is $0.00027, a price reminiscent of the early value of Dogecoin, stake rewards and prize incentives are functional with Doge2014.
Bonus tokens will be given to investors who buy at least $1,000 worth during the presale which is a great chance to be part of where Dogecoin began.
MoonBag (MBAG) — Tranding ICO Nears Its End as the Uniswap Listing Approaches
MoonBag will go live on Uniswap, and investors who have participated in the presale will see a 170% return on investment as the price moves from $0.0011 to $0.003. The presale will just end a few hours before the Uniswap listing, with an airdrop coming right after it. Already listed on several exchanges, MoonBag is ready to shoot.
DOGEN — Alpha Meme Token with Airdrop and Referral Program
DOGEN is a Solana-based token ready to conquer the meme market. Offering some large airdrops, referral programs, and direct 20% of recruits' purchases to the referrer, Dogen is designed for serious holders.
This close community and the perks that come along with it will make this meme project the next DOGE-inspired sensation in the upcoming months.
The Takeaway
With the broader crypto market gearing up for the upcoming bull rally, investors are searching for projects that could skyrocket their portfolios.
If you’re still unsure about your pick, you should consider buying new ICOs such as Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockers ($FLOCK), FreeDum Fighters ($DUM), Memebet Casino ($MEMEBET), Sponge V2 ($SPONGE).
Since they’re all currently in presale, now’s the perfect time to secure your tokens before they hit the exchanges and explode!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.