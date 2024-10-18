IntelMarkets Sale Just Hit $1.2M; SHIB & XRP Traders Are Buying This Cheap Altcoin For 3 Major Reasons

Ripple (XRP): Regulation Concerns Loom

Ripple (XRP), the most significant player in the altcoin sector, is going through a stage of growth and downfall, just like many others. Although it has been moving around the $0,55 level for some days now, it is still very vulnerable due to regulatory pressures, which have led to variable price movements that have had some investors stay just watching from a distance and not buying. Ripple is in a solid position to dominate the market. However, some XRP traders, lured by its neat roadmap without any interference from the regulators, opt for INTL instead. The profile of the people who moved out of the security of XRP to the new, more exciting project, IntelMarkets, was also an essential factor that indicated such a change.