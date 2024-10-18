Hub4Crypto

IntelMarkets Sale Just Hit $1.2M; SHIB & XRP Traders Are Buying This Cheap Altcoin For 3 Major Reasons

IntelMarkets (INTL) presale just reached $1.2M as Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP) traders seek new opportunities in AI-driven DeFi tokens. Discover three reasons why INTL is the next big play.

IntelMarkets
IntelMarkets
info_icon

The crypto world has awakened, and IntelMarkets (INTL) seems to be the star of the day among Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP). One of the most outstanding features of IntelMarkets is that it has successfully raised $1.2 million in its presale from the AI platform and DeFi. This shows that it can grow immensely. The following outline of why INTL is becoming the preferred altcoin and why SHIB and XRP traders are changing could be a great start to check out.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Takes a Dip – A Sign of Transition?

Shiba Inu (SHIB), one of the popular meme coins today, is experiencing some price fluctuations that led some traders to seek other growth opportunities. SHIB is now trading at about $0.000007, slightly below the price a month ago. The subsequent plunge shouldn’t be surprising as last year, SHIB had an out-of-the-world rally due to the community's enthusiasm and big investors' decisions. Nevertheless, many SHIB collectors scattered over the meme coin landscape are now turning to more practical projects such as IntelMarkets.

Ripple (XRP): Regulation Concerns Loom

Ripple (XRP), the most significant player in the altcoin sector, is going through a stage of growth and downfall, just like many others. Although it has been moving around the $0,55 level for some days now, it is still very vulnerable due to regulatory pressures, which have led to variable price movements that have had some investors stay just watching from a distance and not buying. Ripple is in a solid position to dominate the market. However, some XRP traders, lured by its neat roadmap without any interference from the regulators, opt for INTL instead. The profile of the people who moved out of the security of XRP to the new, more exciting project, IntelMarkets, was also an essential factor that indicated such a change.

Why More Traders Are Moving to IntelMarkets (INTL)

The best AI-powered DeFi coin available on the market is IntelMarkets (INTL). It’s a revolutionary tool that makes it possible to acquire all the insights that you need to make the most informed trades. This is the reason why they select IntelMarkets not just as a meme coin but as a total pack of coins owned by one manager.

You can use such a blockchain through the supply of crypto-assets. IntelMarkets, for instance, would not replicate any such digital twin. The ability to transfer data/ value quickly is the main function of the two-chain arrangement Solana & AMM. As such, IntelMarkets provides genuine multi-chain convergence, as opposed to specific projects such as SHIB and XRP, which remain bonded with the original network only.

Today, IntelMarkets' market price is very low, at just $0.027 during the presale. At the cost of this promotion, traders are more likely to go for it. Many experts think that the price of INTL will exceed $1 by February 2025.

Conclusion: Why INTL Could Be the Next Big Investment

Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Ripple (XRP) had been the forerunners in paving the way for investors with a broader scope. Intel. The product from the company is the latest wonder and precisely the change that crypto enthusiasts have been waiting for. The principal reasons that make IntelMarkets (INTL) a better choice for investors seeking outstanding results.

Buy Presale

Website

Telegram

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. West Indies Vs New Zealand Live Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: WI-W Shine In Field, NZ-W At 96/3 In 14.3 Overs
  2. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group C Day 1: Salil Arora’s Ton Revives Punjab After Rocky Start Vs Madhya Pradesh
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group B Day 1: Gujarat No. 10 Arzan Nagwaswalla's Fifty Frustrates Andhra
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 2, Group D Day 1: Sai Sudharsan Double Ton Puts TN In Command Against Delhi
  5. WI-W Vs NZ-W Toss Update, Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final: New Zealand Opt To Bat First - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. AC Milan Vs Udinese, Serie A: No Player More Important Than Club For Furious Fonseca
  2. Bengaluru FC Vs Punjab FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Roshan's Sweet Strike Puts BFC 1-0 Ahead At Half-Time
  3. Ligue 1: Luis Enrique Undeterred Despite PSG's Difficult Start To Season
  4. Pep Guardiola Says Tuchel's Nationality Not Important After England Appointment
  5. Bayern vs Stuttgart, Bundesliga Preview: Kompany Has Faith In Bavarians Despite Winless Run
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
  2. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: Spaniard Ready For Last Meeting With Nole
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Carlos Alcaraz, 6 Kings Slam: Carlitos Humble Rafa In All-Spaniard Riyadh Clash
  4. Jannik Sinner Vs Novak Djokovic, 6 Kings Slam: World No. 1 Italian Beats Serbian Great Again
  5. Iga Swiatek Teams Up With New Coach Wim Fissette Ahead Of WTA Finals— Naomi Osaka's Former Mentor
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Japan, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  2. Hockey India League Women's Player Auction Highlights: Franchises Finalize Squads As Bidding Ends
  3. Hockey India League Women's Auction: Udita Costliest Buy At INR 32 Lakh - Check Final Squads
  4. Hockey India League Auction, Day 2 Highlights: Franchises Assemble Men's Squads For 2024-25 Season
  5. Hockey India League 2024-25: List Of All Men's Squads After HIL Auction

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Baba Siddique Murder Case: 5 Arrested After Raids In Panvel, Raigad
  2. What Are The New Guidelines Formed By SC To Eradicate 'Social Evil' Of Child Marriages
  3. A Legacy Of Resilience: Ratan Tata’s Silent Obituary
  4. A Box Full Of Stories From Tatanagar In Jamshedpur
  5. Why We Should Speak About Adivasis When We Talk About Ratan Tata
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Who Was Hamas Chief Yahya Sinwar
  2. Latin America And Human Rights: The Never-Ending Crisis In Venezuela, Cuba And Nicaragua
  3. People Across World Witness Supermoon
  4. Why Has US Sanctioned 2 Indian Nationals Over Ties With Network Of Houthis
  5. Russia Flaunts Its Many Doomsday Weapons To Keep West From Ramping Up Support For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. A Never-Ending War: Sudan's Humanitarian Crisis
  2. Children In War-Ravaged Syria: The Hidden Costs Of The Long Civil War
  3. Myanmar’s Unending War: Military Junta Possibly On Decline But Ethnic Crisis Still Unheeded
  4. Detained, Abused Or Recruited By Armed Groups: The Fate Of Children In War Zones In Africa
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 18, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Are We In The Era Of Never-Ending Wars?
  7. Liam Payne Death: Drugs, Alcohol, Claims And Autopsy Report | What We Know
  8. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kiwi Noses In Front After Virat Kohli's Last-Ball Dismissal; NZ - 402; IND - 46, 231/3