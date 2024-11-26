Imagine turning just $100 into a whopping $150,000! One new investor did exactly that by investing in cryptocurrencies with POPCAT and DTX Exchange.
As Solana's (SOL) price hit an all-time high, this rookie's smart moves led to massive profits. In this article, we will discuss how this incredible journey unfolded and what lessons can be learned.
Solana's apps are used more than Ethereum's apps
In this bull run, Solana (SOL) is doing very well. People are using Solana's apps more than Ethereum's apps. In one day, people traded $6.24 billion on Solana's apps, compared to $850 million on Ethereum's apps.
Raydium is an app on Solana. In one day, people traded $4.2 billion on Raydium. Uniswap is an Ethereum app. People traded $1.52 billion on Uniswap in one day.
Other apps on Solana, like Orca and Aerodrome Finance, are also doing well. People traded over $1 billion on these apps.
There are five apps on Solana where people traded more than $100 million. In one week, Solana's trading volume was more than Ethereum's.
Solana's SOL price coin is now worth over $100 billion. Its price went up 12.19% in the last seven days. Ethereum's coin, called ETH, is worth $380 billion. Its price went up only 0.5%.
An expert named Cygaar says Solana is doing well because it makes easy-to-use apps. He says Ethereum focuses too much on technical stuff. People want apps that are easy and fun to use.
POPCAT coin grows with Fun cat games and Big purchases
POPCAT is a unique coin inspired by a funny cat picture. The picture shows a cat named Oatmeal with its mouth closed and then wide open like an "O". When people click on Oatmeal, its mouth opens and makes a popping sound. People also add Oatmeal to Instagram videos to make it look like the cat is singing.
POPCAT is made on the Solana blockchain. It doesn’t have a clear link to the person who made the original cat picture, but it helps bring the community together. POPCAT has an active account on X (like Twitter) that shares many funny Oatmeal pictures. POPCAT also has a game called Popcat Taptap. In the game, players click on Oatmeal to make pops. Players have made billions of pops and are on an extensive international leaderboard.
On September 24, 2024, a big buyer bought about $245,000 worth of POPCAT coins. When big buyers, called whales, buy a lot of coins, the coin becomes more popular and more accessible to buy and sell. This can make other people want to buy the coin, too. In the last 7 days, POPCAT has gone up by 10.06%. On the last day, people traded $183.51 million worth of POPCAT coins.
DTX exchange: A new and Exciting crypto platform
DTX Exchange is a new and popular platform in the crypto world. It is getting everyone excited! In its fourth sale, DTX sold all its tokens and made $7.9 million.
What makes DTX unique? It brings regular investors and crypto together in one place. You can trade over 100,000 things like stocks, money from different countries (forex), and crypto coins. DTX also has a Phoenix Wallet that keeps your money safe.
More than 140,000 people support DTX Exchange. This helps it grow faster than many other platforms. Many people think DTX could be the best Initial Coin Offering (ICO) of 2024.
Investors love DTX! The first four sales sold out quickly, and people who bought early have already made more than 200% profit. Each DTX token costs $0.10 now, but experts think the price could double when DTX is listed on bigger exchanges.
DTX Exchange is doing great, and many people are excited about its future!
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.