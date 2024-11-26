POPCAT is made on the Solana blockchain. It doesn’t have a clear link to the person who made the original cat picture, but it helps bring the community together. POPCAT has an active account on X (like Twitter) that shares many funny Oatmeal pictures. POPCAT also has a game called Popcat Taptap. In the game, players click on Oatmeal to make pops. Players have made billions of pops and are on an extensive international leaderboard.