Hottest Crypto Picks For November; Experts Say These 3 Altcoins Are ‘Not What We Were Expecting’

As November dawns, a surprising list of top altcoins has emerged from the experts, showing some unexpected players set to dominate the month. The list includes Ripple (XRP), Aptos (APT), and IntelMarkets (INTL). Let’s find out why this list can offer stellar opportunities as each asset gears up for an exciting November.
Unexpected Ripple Rally: Is XRP Set for a 1000% Boom?
For the first time in many years, a significant technical indicator has turned bullish, drawing attention to the price of Ripple (XRP). This sign has appeared out of nowhere, and some think it might be an early sign of a massive surge ahead.
This has led to many investors speculating it is an early sign of a massive bull run ahead which might drive Ripple (XRP) from its current price of $0.528 to over 1000% gains. This abrupt flip of the market emerges at the same time as Ripple (XRP) attempts to expand its legal and financial partnerships.
Its ever-expanding partnerships on global and local levels are making it a coin with endless utility and indirectly boosting its adoption which is great for its stable growth ahead.
Ripple (XRP) is currently trading at $0.5239, showing a price surge of over 1.15% in the past 24 hours, coupled with an increase of over 60% in its trading volume, which is now at $969.87M. Investors are keeping a close eye on Ripple (XRP) for further price developments.
APT’s Bull Flag Pattern: How Far Could Aptos’ Rally Go?
Defying the overall market drop, the price of Aptos (APT) rose 7.11% earlier today, trading at $9.65. This comes after Aptos (APT) reached a six-month high reaching $11.13 level recently. APT's market capitalization increased to $5 billion, and its daily trading volume surpassed $250 million.
A primary driver of this rally is the increase in total-value-locked (TVL), which reached a new all-time high of $920 million recently. Furthermore, Aptos (APT) joined hands with Echo Protocol, a decentralized finance platform last week. The integration greatly increases the use cases of the cryptocurrency by allowing Echo protocol users to earn returns of up to 10% in APT.
AMCrypto, a pseudonymous analyst, claimed that Aptos (APT) is developing a bullish flag pattern for a further rally ahead, backed by basic factors such as an increase in TVL and a jump in daily active users. The APT price breakout over $10.5 will validate the bull flag breakout based on this flag pattern.
IntelMarkets (INTL) Presale Soars - Here’s Why Investors Are Buying In
IntelMarkets (INTL) is a new coin and has swiftly managed to make its place between big names such as Ripple (XRP) or Aptos (APT), owing it all to its solid technology and an amazing team including experts from MIT, Renaissance Technologies, and OpenAI.
The main idea that this platform is based on is its AI integration in the everyday trading world, and this will be accessible to the crypto market through Intel’s upcoming trading platform. It is aiming to offer features like multichannel analysis, x21 protocol for quantum-proof security, dual-chain trading system, up to 1000x leverage for maximum exposure with minimum capital, and much more.
The idea has resonated with the crypto world so much and it is apparent in INTL’s ongoing presale which has raised over $1.6M in a span of few weeks only ranking it one of the best ICOs in recent times. Analysts are expecting big gains for this coin in the upcoming November, recommending to get in early to get maximum profits.
Discover More About Intel Markets:
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.