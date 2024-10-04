Hub4Crypto

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) And Rexas Finance (RXS): Top 2 Trending Cryptocurrencies On Twitter And Reddit, But For Different Reasons

Two tokens have been the center of discussions in various social media platforms in the world of crypto; Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Rexas Finance (RXS). Both are now gaining traction but for completely different factors; however, both stories from different angles give a good insight into the market for cryptocurrency which is highly volatile yet full of opportunities.

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) And Rexas Finance (RXS)
Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) And Rexas Finance (RXS)
info_icon

Two tokens have been the center of discussions in various social media platforms in the world of crypto; Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) and Rexas Finance (RXS). Both are now gaining traction but for completely different factors; however, both stories from different angles give a good insight into the market for cryptocurrency which is highly volatile yet full of opportunities.

Hamster Kombat Losing 20% of Its (HMSTR) Token In a Day.

After attracting massive popularity, in terms of the number of players, it expectedly took a major blow in the value of its token soon after being listed in the more recognized exchanges. Within the arm of this little community of HMSTR tokens, the zeal has always been of ever more propositioning most of it was however squandered as it retreated by 20% from $0.014. With over 131 million players receiving tokens, the excitement around the project had been high, but this price dip has introduced uncertainty. Although Hamster Kombat continues to be popular due to its fun and meme characteristics, the attention now turns to how quickly the team will be able to roll out updates and enhance the gameplay to improve the worth of the token and calm nervous investors. For the time being, the drop leaves a lot to be desired for investors as to the future trends of the HMSTR token.

Rexas Finance (RXS): A DeFi Platform Success Story in the Making

On the other side of the coin, we have Rexas Finance (RXS) which is gaining popularity for all the right reasons. Rexas Finance is gaining momentum not because there is a dip in the price but because it has an amazing presale. Currently in its third presale stage, Rexas Finance is up for grabs at $0.050, a whopping 66.7% increase from the introductory price of $0.030 in stage 1. Stage 2 had the token in a cuff at $0.040, stage 3 went live 3 days ago and already 71.34% of the tokens from the initial round are sold out raising a whopping $1,818,573. However, that is not all that Rexas Finance is, it is the only project that seeks to devise the actualization of tokenization of real-world assets. This project is positioning itself to change certain perceptions of ownership with the most notable example being the real estate market that is worth a staggering 379.7 trillion dollars. Imagine you are sitting at home using your computer and you can buy a piece of a luxury New York apartment or a beach house property in Bali within seconds. Rexas Finance makes this possible.

Click Here To Buy Rexas Finance (RXS) Presale

Tokenize the World Although: A Real World Assets – Everything Revolutionizing the Economy

In addition, Rexas Finance is using the blockchain technology to not only focus on real estate but also other physical assets. So also goes the reach of the platform to NY art and antiques ($65 billion) market and gold worth $121.2 trillion. With the easy-to-use token builder of Rexas Finance, no programming skills are required to convert your asset to a token. For either a rich investor or someone with a small budget wanting to invest, Rexas Finance enables one to own part of the world. No, that’s not it either – buying is the only thing you are allowed to do. The platform also makes it possible for users to sell their own assets, of course, in a tokenized form, thus turning the boundaries off. If you have the desire to sell some fractions of the artwork, some area of land, or even some shares of the office building, Rexas Finance is ready to provide the infrastructure for these transactions.

A Presale with High Aspirations and Large Payouts in the Future

At the moment Rexas Finance is at the presale stage 3 and is selling at the rate of $0.050, but this is likely expected at the launch. This would be a 300% increment of its value from the current and, hence, early investors would have leverage over the token before it is fully launched in the market. Already, whales are trooping in, eager to get a slice of the project before it explodes in value. The presale has raised $1.8 million so far and discussions about this have been flying around on Twitter (X) and Reddit. However, this number should only increase as anticipation only continues to grow. The Rexas Finance project is not only closing the gap between real-world assets and blockchain technology, but a new growing audience of investors is also been engaged as they want to invest into the project for the potential transformation of the ownership of the assets.

Conclusion

As the Hamster Kombat community has still not managed to recover from the slump, Rexas Finance on the other hand is on a successful racing spree in and out of its presale stages. Both tokens are attractive, however, one, short and restless, makes investors nervous, while the other one seems promising in terms of giving investors a huge bang for their buck. What remains a burning issue for Hamster Kombat is, if at all possible, when will the team come up with a new strategy in reclaiming the lost users or will there be further developments from the existing player base? As for the Rexas Finance, it is gradually carving itself a niche, in the world of crypto, where all the physical assets come into the blockchain. Who wouldn’t be in love with the Rexas finance token bearing in mind that there is a $1 million live giveaway going on and the crowd sale figures are on a steady rise? With scarcity constantly shown off by RXS, it is aware of how rosy the prospects are once it’s finally on its feet.

For more information about Rexas Finance (RXS) visit the links below:

Website: https://rexas.com

Win $1 Million Giveaway: https://bit.ly/Rexas1M

Whitepaper: https://rexas.com/rexas-whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/rexasfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/rexasfinance

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Kuwait Vs Papua New Guinea Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: PNG Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  3. Kenya Vs Qatar Toss Update, CWC Challenge League A: QAT Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  4. Amol Muzumdar Calls Women's Premier League A Key Asset As India Targets T20 World Cup Glory
  5. Who Is Anirudh Chaudhry? The Ex-BCCI Treasurer Contesting Haryana Elections And Backed By Virender Sehwag
Football News
  1. Conference League: Blues Hit Four At Stamford Bridge - In Pics
  2. Europa League: Brennan Johnson Continues In Goal-Scoring Spree - In Pics
  3. Europa League: Maguire Goal Secures A Draw For 10-Man United - In Pics
  4. Chelsea 4-2 Gent, Europa Conference League: Kiernan Hails Enzo After Ending Goal Drought
  5. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Manager Erik Ten Hag Adamant Red Devils Will Improve
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. West Bengal: BJP's Arjun Singh Claims Mob Hurled Bomb, Fired At His Office-Residence, Blames TMC
  2. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  3. Tirupati Laddu Row: SC Forms SIT; Pawan Kalyan Proposes 'Sanatana Dharma Certification'
  4. Agra: Woman Dies Of Heart Attack After Fraudsters' Call Regarding Her Daughter's 'Sex Scandal'
  5. Mumbai Man Files Police Complaint Over ‘Missing’ Daughter, Then Rape Case Unfolds
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. Middle East: Biden Discusses Attacks On Iran; Nasrallah’s Funeral Today, Israeli Strike Targets His Successor
  2. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  3. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Yrs Of Occupation | Dispute, US Influence Decoded
  4. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  5. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Delhi: Doctor Shot Dead At Hospital, Accused Teen Says 'Kar Diya Murder' On Social Media
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points