Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) And Rexas Finance (RXS): Top 2 Trending Cryptocurrencies On Twitter And Reddit, But For Different Reasons

Conclusion

As the Hamster Kombat community has still not managed to recover from the slump, Rexas Finance on the other hand is on a successful racing spree in and out of its presale stages. Both tokens are attractive, however, one, short and restless, makes investors nervous, while the other one seems promising in terms of giving investors a huge bang for their buck. What remains a burning issue for Hamster Kombat is, if at all possible, when will the team come up with a new strategy in reclaiming the lost users or will there be further developments from the existing player base? As for the Rexas Finance, it is gradually carving itself a niche, in the world of crypto, where all the physical assets come into the blockchain. Who wouldn’t be in love with the Rexas finance token bearing in mind that there is a $1 million live giveaway going on and the crowd sale figures are on a steady rise? With scarcity constantly shown off by RXS, it is aware of how rosy the prospects are once it’s finally on its feet.

