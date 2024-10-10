Flockerz - New Meme Coin Project That Puts The Power In Your Hands

Crypto assets are still trying to keep stability after last week’s market drop that took most assets to the bearish territory.
But despite these circumstances, we’re still seeing some presales going strong and raising funds. One that really stands out is Flockerz ($FLOCK).
Flockerz is rapidly proving to be a market favorite, with its ICO already surpassing the $500K milestone and quickly moving toward its first million.
The reason for this is its unique idea to decentralize the market by involving its community in making big decisions about the project.
Let’s check it out and see what causes the hype!
Flockerz ($FLOCK) — World’s First Vote-to-Earn Meme Coin Gives You the Power to Make Important Decisions
Flockerz ($FLOCK) is a new meme sensation that puts all the control in the hands of its community – they’re making the big decisions and getting rewarded for that.
The most important thing, the community better known as The Flock, is making its own future as they use Flocktopia to vote on decisions and earn $FLOCK tokens.
While this DAO structure forms the project's foundation, every community member can make an impact on the project's direction. Their job is to vote on all key problems like new features such as project development, token burning, and strategies for marketing and growth.
Getting involved is pretty simple, holding $FLOCK tokens lets you vote, with more tokens giving you more influence. As a reward, you can earn some bonus tokens each time you cast a vote.
$FLOCK’s Moving Toward the First Million – Investors Leading the Project to the Promised Land
Many on the market complain about meme coins and their centralized decision-making process, as it’s often leaving investors feeling disconnected from the projects they have supported for so long. Flockerz solves this with its decentralized governance model that’s putting control back in the hands of the community.
It offers equal opportunities to all users, no matter their crypto experience. There's no single entity calling all the shots – decisions are made by the collective. Also, the more active you are, the more you can earn.
Though new, Flockerz has already made a strong and clear roadmap. The team prioritized security, completing a Nest audit before launching the contract.
In just days, it has passed the $500,000 mark, showing strong community support from the beginning. The next steps will focus on expanding the community and growing its presence on the Ethereum network.
This includes preparing for major exchange listings and kicking off a global marketing campaign to attract more supporters.
After the presale and token launch, it will launch its new Vote-to-Earn system, allowing the members to start earning rewards for their activity. The final phase of the roadmap centers on ongoing community growth and adding some new features that could help the project explode.
More Flockerz Join the Flight as Word About Massive Passive Income Spreads
The team behind Flockerz has carefully structured its token distribution to support long-term growth. Their strategy allocates 20% for Early Bird Catch, available only during the presale for early investors. Another 20% goes to FLOCK SQUAWCK, funding marketing efforts so more people can get to know the project.
25% is set aside for token breeding rewards, allowing investors to stake $FLOCK to earn bonus tokens. Another 25% of the tokens are held in the Flock Vault, the DAO vault that funds future community projects and powers the Vote-to-Earn mechanism.
The remaining 10% is left as Exchange Fuel, ensuring smooth trading on both decentralized and centralized exchanges.
If you’re looking for some great passive income, the project can offer you an attractive staking option. Right now, it’s offering an impressive APY of over 3,400%. So far, investors have locked up more than 53 million tokens.
Getting started is easy as it can be - you'll just need a compatible crypto wallet like Coinbase Wallet, Best Wallet, MetaMask, or Wallet Connect. Once your wallet is connected, you have to make sure you have ETH, USDT, or BNB to purchase tokens during the presale. Card payments are also an option.
The Takeaway
The wider crypto market is stabilizing after last week’s crash, with one presale showing no signs of slowing down - Flockerz ($FLOCK).
Besides profits, $FLOCK is bringing a ton of advantages, including the power to participate in making big decisions and earn attractive bonuses for that.
Since the presale is quickly gaining momentum, investors should act fast and secure their spot early before it hits the major exchanges.
Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial