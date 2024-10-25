Hub4Crypto

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Gains Bullish Momentum As $20,000 Sentiment Returns, Pushes This Altcoin For 6,340% Gains In 13 Days

Ethereum price experiences a resurgence as investors push for $20,000. ETFSwap’s (ETFS) presale altcoin has also benefited from the surge with a 6,340% rally predicted for it in the next 13 days.

Ethereum Price Prediction
Ethereum price is up nearly 2% today and over 8% from last week as a broad resurgence commences in the crypto market. The recent bullish momentum has created renewed hopes for a $20,000 run for Ethereum (ETH). Meanwhile, Ethereum’s (ETH) bullish trajectory has favorably impacted other Ethereum-based projects such as ETFSwap (ETFS), pushing the presale altcoin toward a 6,340% gains race in the next 13 days.

Ethereum Price On The Rise As Ethereum (ETH) Investors Resurrect $20,000 Sentiments

With the Ethereum price receiving renewed strength for a bullish run, Ethereum (ETH) investors hope it will climb to $20,000 before the premier altcoin slows down. The Ethereum price at the time of writing was $2,650. To get to that level, the altcoin had climbed 15% from the previous month’s closing price.

Ethereum price might finally be receiving the attention it has lacked for much of Q3 and Q4 2024. Even Spot Ethereum ETFs, which have been in an outflow streak for weeks, are finally seeing substantial inflows. If the trajectory holds up, we may well see the Ethereum price climb up to the proposed $20,000 level.

ETFSwap’s (ETFS) Native Altcoin Receives 6,340% Gains Projection Following Ethereum Price Surge

Thanks to the ongoing Ethereum price resurgence, leading analysts have predicted a huge 6,340% race for the altcoin. They believe ETFSwap (ETFS) will claim this prediction in the next 13 days and advise investors to buy the token now before it concludes in a few days. Many experts in the crypto community are also buying the ETFSwap (ETFS) altcoin for all the benefits it will open them up to on the ETFSwap (ETFS) ETF trading platform, which is soon to launch.

ETFSwap (ETFS) holders will enjoy huge discounts on trading fees and monthly airdrops from the dedicated rewards pool. They can also earn passive income by staking their ETFSwap (ETFS) tokens to provide liquidity and volatility to the altcoin. Additionally, token holders will enjoy early access to new ETF listings and updates on exclusive investment opportunities. These premium privileges will enable them to get the best out of their trading on ETFSwap (ETFS).

ETFSwap (ETFS) further creates the best trading experience for platform users with its suite of trading tools and features that equip traders and investors to profit maximally and mitigate risks to their portfolios. For example, the advanced market-making algorithm was built to make sure that all trades are executed at the best possible prices by tightening spreads and minimizing slippage. Thus, traders always have optimal liquidity.

ETFSwap (ETFS) will also help smaller scale traders strengthen their positions in the market and multiply their earnings with its 10x and 50x profit multiplying factor for all trades, and futures and options trading respectively.

Investors are constantly seeking safer and more lucrative investment opportunities. To do this, ETFSwap (ETFS) provides tokenized spot ETFs for on-chain trading, allowing users to invest in various real-world assets. It does this by bringing traditional financial products into the crypto space. As a result, platform users have broader access to tokenized ETFs, allowing them to minimize losses by spreading risks across their portfolios.

The user-friendly interface of ETFSwap (ETFS) is designed to make it easy for traders of all experience levels to maneuver the platform easily and efficiently. As such, the layout of the platform is clean and intuitive, guiding users through key features like staking and portfolio management.

Conclusion

Now is the time to act for investors looking to capitalize on ETFSwap’s (ETFS) huge 6,340% potential. The token is currently selling for $0.03846, providing a good opportunity for interested investors to buy it for cheap and reap huge returns in 13 days. The ongoing 50% bonus promo will also give investors a 50% discount when they use the exclusive code “ETFS50” at checkout.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

