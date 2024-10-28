In 2015, Bill Horton was working long hours in a Florida mechanic shop, barely making ends meet, when a friend casually mentioned Bitcoin. At that time, Bitcoin was still a curiosity in tech circles, far from the household name it is today.
Bill decided to give it a try, setting up a humble mining rig with some second-hand equipment in the corner of his garage. By 2021, Bitcoin had reached unimaginable heights, turning Bill’s modest stash into nearly $500,000.
This life-changing success allowed Bill to quit his day job and focus full-time on blockchain—a move that’s now led him to a new frontier: BlockDAG (BDAG). With its $105 million presale, a breakthrough blockchain & DAG technology, and a 2100% price surge, BlockDAG holds all the promise of Bitcoin’s early days.
Florida Mechanic Reflects on His Early Bitcoin Mining
Back in 2015, Bill Horton—a mechanic from a small town in Florida—found himself captivated by the potential of Bitcoin. His interest was more curiosity than investment strategy. Bill recalls, “I’d heard whispers about this ‘digital money’ and thought, why not give it a shot?”
Using second-hand mining equipment he found online, Bill converted a corner of his garage into a makeshift mining setup. It wasn’t anything fancy—just a few old rigs and his unwavering determination.
Through years of steady mining, Bill watched his Bitcoin balance grow. By 2021, when Bitcoin reached unprecedented highs, his early efforts finally paid off, turning his modest hobby into a $500,000 fortune. This windfall allowed him to leave his job, focus fully on blockchain, and explore new digital opportunities. "Bitcoin opened the door," Bill says, “but I think BlockDAG might be what’s next.”
Why Early BlockDAG Mining Could Bring Miners Millions
Unlike the traditional structure of Bitcoin, BlockDAG uses a directed acyclic graph (DAG) model that promises rapid transactions without sacrificing security. The excitement around BlockDAG isn’t without reason. In a matter of months, the project has raised over $105 million in presale revenue and attracted thousands of early supporters.
For miners like Bill, BlockDAG brings a sense of familiarity—a chance to get in early on what might be “the greatest crypto of tomorrow.” 24 out of 45 presale batches have already sold out, with early supporters enjoying a 2100% ROI.
Mining BlockDAG also offers a refreshing twist. Rather than Bitcoin’s energy-hungry model, BlockDAG’s eco-friendly mining options allow users to mine with far lower utility costs. Miners using hardware rigs can expect anywhere from 200 to 2,000 BDAG coins per day, while the X1 Cloud Mining app lets users mine up to 20 BDAG coins from their phones.
Starting as an early miner in any successful crypto project can bring life-changing returns, especially as the project gains traction and value over time. In an AMA, BlockDAG CEO Antony Turner highlighted the advantage early miners have, with access to a generous monthly pool of 300 million BDAG coins. However, as BlockDAG’s demand grows, this pool will gradually diminish, making it tougher to mine coins over time.
Is There Still Time to Join BlockDAG?
Fortunately, yes. BlockDAG is currently in presale batch 25, with BDAG coins priced at $0.022 each. Considering BlockDAG’s $105 million presale revenue and its impressive 2100% price surge since batch 1, experts foresee a possible rise to $20 by 2027 and even $30 by 2030.
The potential here is huge, and for those joining early, the rewards could be transformative. Bill sees a striking parallel between Bitcoin’s early trajectory and BlockDAG’s current rise. “When I started with Bitcoin, people thought it was a joke. Now, look at it. BlockDAG feels like it has that same spark.” For those who’ve been waiting for the next big chance after Bitcoin, BlockDAG might just be it!
