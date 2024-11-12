Hub4Crypto

DTX Exchange’s 1000x Listing Potential – Trade Along With XRP & SUI For A Shot At Million-Dollar Profits This Year

Trade XRP and SUI on DTX Exchange. Explore potential opportunities for significant profits this year.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
DTX Exchange
DTX Exchange
info_icon

DTX Exchange is where you can trade digital coins like XRP and SUI. Some people think there are big chances to make a lot of money here, maybe even more than ever before. Imagine if you could turn a small amount into something much bigger.

This year, there might be chances to earn more than before. If you are curious about how this could happen, keep reading. In this article, we will discuss these exciting possibilities and more.

Cardano's Leader Says Sorry to XRP Fans

Charles Hoskinson started Cardano, a type of digital Money like Bitcoin. He apologized to people who like Ripple (XRP), another digital money.

In his YouTube video, he said, "I would like to apologize to the Ripple (XRP) community."

Charles wants Cardano and Ripple (XRP) (the company behind XRP) to be friends and work together. He thinks just like Cardano works with Bitcoin, they can achieve good things together,

Ripple (XRP) is establishing a new digital dollar called Ripple USD or RLUSD. Charles wants to help with this, and maybe RLUSD can use Cardano's system in the future.

Right now, RLUSD, which has about $47 million in it, is being tested to ensure its functionality. People are trying it out on special computer systems called Ethereum and XRP Ledger.

Ripple is getting ready to do bigger things. They are making new friends to work with and forming a group of helpers to give advice.

Before, Charles and some XRP fans didn't get along. Some people thought another team told a big government group to cause trouble for Ripple. Charles said this wasn't true.

Some XRP fans were not lovely to Charles because of this. But now, he wants to forget about the bad stuff.

Charles has apologized, wants to work with Ripple, and hopes they can be friends and do good things together.

Sui's market cap nears $9 Billion as price hits $3.15

Sui is a groundbreaking layer-1 blockchain platform designed to support global adoption by offering a secure, robust, and scalable development environment. At its core, Sui leverages a novel object-centric data model and the secure Move programming language to address inefficiencies in existing blockchain architectures.

Through innovations like zkLogin, sponsored transactions, and programmable transaction blocks, Sui sets a higher standard for user experience within Web3 by ensuring applications are accessible and user-friendly.

Mysten Labs, the original contributor to Sui, was founded by former lead architects of Meta’s blockchain research team:

ESvan Cheng, CEO of Mysten Labs: With over 24 years of experience, Evan has built developer-facing technology and led engineering teams at companies like Apple and Facebook.

Sui stands at a price of $3.18 USD today, with a 24-hour trading volume of approximately $3.66 billion USD. Sui is up 2.39% in the last 24 hours. It currently ranks #14 on CoinMarketCap, with a live market cap of about $8.97 billion USD.

DTX Exchange: A fast and Fun trading place for everyone

DTX Exchange is a massive online store where people can trade money, stocks, and digital coins. Many people are excited about it; it has already raised over $7.14 million even before it's fully open.

What makes DTX Exchange different is that you can trade over 120,000 different items, and it works fast. It can handle 100,000 trades every second! and for this you don't need to share personal details to use it, which makes it easy for everyone.

Experts think that the DTX coin might become much more valuable, maybe even 200 times more than its early price. When the DTX Exchange becomes available on big markets, lots of people might want to buy DTX coins, and it could become one of the top coins this year.

DTX Coin
info_icon

Buy Presale

Visit the DTX Website

Join the DTX Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Haryana Vs Kerala Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd T20I Preview: Suryakumar's Men Target Better Batting Show In Centurion
  3. Madhya Pradesh Vs Bengal Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Elite Group C Round 5 Match
  4. Hong Kong Vs Tanzania Toss Update, ICC CWC Challenge League B 2024-26: HK Field First In Entebbe - Check Playing XIs
  5. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch 1st SL Vs NZ ODI On TV And Online
Football News
  1. India Vs Malaysia: Players Believing In Our Style Of Play Is Key, Says Manolo Marquez
  2. UEFA Nations League: Martin Odegaard Given Time To Recover As Arsenal Star Pulls Out Of Norway Squad
  3. Premier League: Ruben Dias Dares Manchester City's Critics To Doubt Team
  4. La Liga: Barcelona's Yamal, Lewandowski Sidelined Due To Injuries
  5. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev And Jannik Sinner Secure Wins
  2. ATP Finals: Alcaraz Struggles With Stomach Issue In Loss To Ruud, Zverev Beats Rublev
  3. ATP Finals 2024: In-Form Zverev Edges Rublev To Kickstart Hat-Trick Hunt
  4. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz 'Didn't Feel Completely Well' In Shock Casper Ruud Defeat
  5. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
Hockey News
  1. India 2-2 South Korea Live Score, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Final Quarter Underway
  2. China Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: CHN Crush MAS 5-0 In Clinical Victory
  3. Thailand Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: JPN Break Thai Defense To Secure 1-1 Draw
  4. China Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch CHN-W Vs MAS-W Match
  5. India Vs South Korea Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: When, Where To Watch IND-W Vs KOR-W Match

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  2. Day In Pics: November 12, 2024
  3. Dehradun: Car Crashes Into Truck Killing Six Students, One Injured
  4. Maharashtra Sees Highest Farmer Suicides Yet The Issue Is Away From Elections
  5. J&K: Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Militants In Bandipora
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  3. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  4. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  5. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
World News
  1. Heavy Layer Of Smog Covers Pakistan As Air Quality Remains Poor 
  2. How The Gisele Pelicot Case Is Pushing France To Redefine Rape Laws
  3. Delhi, Lahore – The Estranged Neighbours Continue To Battle Toxic Air
  4. Sri Lanka: President Holds More Pledges As Campaigning Closes For Parliamentary Poll
  5. Iraq: Spy Satellite Images Lead Archeologists To Site Of Historic Battle
Latest Stories
  1. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  2. IPL 2025: KL Rahul Breaks Silence On LSG Exit Ahead Of Mega Auction
  3. Horoscope Today, November 12, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Indian Blind Cricket Team Awaits Govt Clearance To Travel To Pakistan
  5. What Is 4B Movement And Why Are American Women Googling It?
  6. MLS Cup: Lionel Messi's Inter Miami Lose 3-2 To Atlanta United, Knocked Out Of Play-Offs
  7. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Virat Kohli Takes Over Media Front Pages In Australia On Arrival
  8. Election Wrap: Uddhav Claims 'Bag Check' Ahead Of Poll Rally; JMM Releases Manifesto