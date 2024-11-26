Hub4Crypto

DTX Exchange Surpasses 200K Users Before CEX Listing; Surpasses $8.5 Million After Leaderboard Launch

Decentralized finance does not yet have major players with a big market share, as it is currently a distributed market. However, some players like DTX Exchange are eating market share rapidly and topping the best altcoin list. DTX Exchange has over 200k pre-registrations, becoming one of the prominent players in the DeFi market.

DTX Exchange
DTX Exchange
This increase in users' participation has catalyzed the presale of DTX Exchange. Last week, the DTX ICO saw a $730k inflow from whales and retail investors combined. The recent leaderboard launch contributed to the huge inflow, as the launch went viral among crypto enthusiasts tracking the best altcoins.

DTX Exchange Leaderboard Feature Attract Traders

DTX Exchange is an innovative, advanced trading platform that blends the features of CEX and DEX to solve problems in the trading industry. Trading is a difficult endeavor, and beginners usually face problems because of the colossal learning curve, but DTX Exchange has eased the pain for beginners with the leaderboard feature. Beginners can explore the best traders on the platform and learn their strategies by reverse engineering their setups in the best altcoins.

Beginner traders usually have less capital with increasing experience. They can use the 1,000x leverage feature of DTX Exchange to increase their profit potential in various asset options, both conventional and digital assets.

Another major inclusion in DTX Exchange is the option to invest in tokenized real-world assets (RWAs). This feature lets users access high-value assets cost-effectively by investing only a fraction of their total value. Tokenization makes it easier to trade assets like real estate, NFTS, and other options that are typically out of reach for most retailers.

DTX Exchange recently launched its proprietary Phoenix wallet, allowing users to store their assets safely. Phoenix Wallet provides robust, safer features, including cold storage and two-factor authentication. It also provides users with private keys to give them full access to the wallet.

DTX Token Holders Enjoys Multiple Benefits

The DTX Token, an ERC-20 token, stands out for its versatility, sparking attention towards the platform. It plays a key role in governance and powers the platform’s core functions. Users can use DTX Tokens to pay trading fees, making transactions smoother while enjoying discounts that reduce trading costs.

Holders of the DTX token will benefit from the VIP Rate System, which enables them to generate passive income through a revenue-sharing model. This feature allows active users to earn up to 3% of the exchange’s revenue share. Staking tokens on the platform is also very beneficial because it can produce up to 33% APY%. All these features make DTX Exchange stand out among the best altcoins.

Due to the presale, DTX tokens are currently available at a discounted price of $0.1. According to expert analysts, the DTX token can rise upto $5 in early 2025, which makes a profit potential of 4,900%. If a new investor invests $200 at the current level, the investment could rise to $10,000 within six months of launch.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

