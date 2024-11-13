Hub4Crypto

DTX Exchange Launches Trader Leaderboard After Surpassing 150,000 Users Before Historic Launch

This dedication towards enhancing traders' performance has increased market share; over 150k users have joined the platform in under a month. DTX Exchange is working to revolutionize the trading industry with blockchain technology.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
DTX Exchange
DTX Exchange
info_icon

We have many potential emerging projects in the cryptocurrency bull market that could be the industry's future stars. With its massive utility and dream of transforming decentralized performance, DTX Exchange has won many big players' hearts and has become the best ICO of 2024.

It has quickly upgraded its ecosystem by launching various features in the platform. Its recent leaderboard has been another attraction for traders, and it shows traders' performance by deep-diving into their performance insights. Except for DTX Exchange, no other exchange provides such an innovative feature for traders.

This dedication towards enhancing traders' performance has increased market share; over 150k users have joined the platform in under a month. DTX Exchange is working to revolutionize the trading industry with blockchain technology.

DTX Exchange’s Remarkable Growth In Trading Arena

DTX Exchange is a unique and advanced financial platform that aims to solve difficulties in the trading industry and increase the reach of technology by signing up users globally. DTX’s uniqueness is its hybrid nature, with which traders can access 120k+ assets like commodities, forex, crypto, etc., in a single platform.

The global cryptocurrency industry is worth trillions, while the broader equities market holds more assets than digital assets. DTX enables traders to trade these diverse assets, helping them improve liquidity. With this unique feature, the DTX team aims to attract millions of retail and institutional traders.

With multi-asset trading, DTX Exchange also provides 1,000x leverage. So, a trader with $200 worth of capital can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies worth $2,000,000. However, leverage can increase profits and losses, so it is recommended that experienced traders only use leverage.

Huge Participation In Presale Exceeds Market Demand

DTX presale was launched recently with a price point of $0.02, and in the current fourth phase, DTX Exchange has reached a price of $0.08, increasing 300%. Demand has skyrocketed after the testnet launch, which recorded the highest speed in the industry. Also, last week, the three crypto whales' entry increased the demand significantly, as the fourth stage sold nearly 90% of the total.

Currently, DTX Exchange has raised over $7.3 million and is targeting $8 million by the first half of November, becoming the best ICO of the month. This is the last opportunity for investors to join this multi-bagger journey at a discounted price, and the price will rise in the final stage before the listing.

With one of the best ICO presales, this altcoin could follow a path similar to other cryptos that have seen massive growth. In the past, projects like Solana and Ethereum went from their presale to multi-billion dollar names recognized worldwide. DTX Exchange aims to achieve the same success and become a major player in the market in the months ahead.

Learn more:

Buy Presale

Visit DTX Website

Join The DTX Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Round 5 Day 1 LIVE Scores: Shami Bowls As Bengal Hit 228 Vs MP; K'taka In A Spot Of Bother Vs UP
  2. India Vs Pakistan: Ban 'IND Vs PAK Matches Until Diplomatic Issues Are Resolved', Rashid Latif Urges ICC
  3. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Key Roles For 'Pant, Carey', Indian Batters To 'Struggle' Vs Aussie Pacers
  4. Oman Vs Netherlands 1st T20I, Toss Update: OMA Elect To Field First - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee’s Advice For Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma – ‘Hit Reset’ For Border Gavaskar Test Series
Football News
  1. Manchester United: Tyrell Malacia Makes Injury Comeback For Under-21s After 17 Months Out
  2. Manchester City 2-0 Hammarby, Women's Champions League: Gareth Taylor Pleased With MCFC's Physical Test
  3. UN Hails Qatar’s Labor Law Reforms After FIFA World Cup, But Urges Action On Kafala And Human Rights
  4. CAN Women's Coach Bev Priestman Fired After Paris Olympics Drone Scandal Fallout
  5. UWCL: Man City, Arsenal Record Victories In Europe
Tennis News
  1. Spain Vs Poland, 2024 Billie Jean King Cup: Match Suspended Due To Severe Weather Alert - Check New Date
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Sinner Happy To Come Through 'Very Tough Match' Against Fritz
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Stays Perfect With Assured Victory Over Taylor Fritz
  4. ATP Finals: Daniil Medvedev 'Blocks Out The Noise' To Down Alex De Minaur
  5. Naomi Osaka Has Set Sights On Grand Slam Title – Patrick Mouratoglou
Hockey News
  1. Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match
  2. South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match
  3. India Vs Thailand Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 IND-W v THA-W Match
  4. India 3-2 South Korea Highlights, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Deepika's Penalty Stroke Proves Decisive As IND-W Win Narrowly
  5. IND-W 3-2 KOR-W, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika Helps India Edge Past South Korea

Trending Stories

National News
  1. A Hate Bandwagon Travels To Jharkhand
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  3. Day In Pics: November 13, 2024
  4. Maharashtra Polls: ‘Muslims Will Never Get Quota’, ‘Restoration Of Article 370 Impossible’, Declares Amit Shah
  5. Jharkhand Elections: Outlook's Asghar Khan Reports from Ranchi
Entertainment News
  1. Ashmita Guha Neogi’s Sīlan Is An Aching, Arresting Mood-piece
  2. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  3. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  4. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  5. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
US News
  1. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  2. Ice Maiden, Border Czar And More To Come - What Will Trump 2.0 Look Like?
  3. The Winners Of The US Presidential Election: Men
  4. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  5. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
World News
  1. Japan: Regulators Disqualify Reactor Under Post-Fukushima Safety Standards For First Time
  2. Iran Publicly Executes Serial Rapist Accused By Nearly 200 Women In 20 Years
  3. Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Kristi Noem And More To Join Trump 2.0 - What Does It Mean For India?
  4. From Iraq, Libya To The United States - Women Across The World Pushed Back In Time
  5. UK: Archbishop Of Canterbury Resigns After Church Of England Child Abuse Review
Latest Stories
  1. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: First Phase Of Voting Underway | Key Seats, Candidates
  2. India In Australia 2024-25: Ricky Ponting Snaps Back At Gautam Gambhir, Calls Him 'Prickly'
  3. Numerology And Relationships: Discovering Compatibility Through Numbers
  4. Japan Masters 2024: PV Sindhu Breezes Past Busanan Ongbamrungphan In Opening Round
  5. Mourning In Kashmir As Mother Of Three Hit By Grenade, Succumbs
  6. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 LIVE: TMC Worker Killed Near Bengal's Naihati; 59.28% Voter Turnout Till 3 PM
  7. Delhi Pollution: Average AQI 'Very Poor' For 15th Day; Unusually High Temp In November | Top Points
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 13, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign