DTX Exchange Launches Trader Leaderboard After Surpassing 150,000 Users Before Historic Launch

We have many potential emerging projects in the cryptocurrency bull market that could be the industry's future stars. With its massive utility and dream of transforming decentralized performance, DTX Exchange has won many big players' hearts and has become the best ICO of 2024.
It has quickly upgraded its ecosystem by launching various features in the platform. Its recent leaderboard has been another attraction for traders, and it shows traders' performance by deep-diving into their performance insights. Except for DTX Exchange, no other exchange provides such an innovative feature for traders.
This dedication towards enhancing traders' performance has increased market share; over 150k users have joined the platform in under a month. DTX Exchange is working to revolutionize the trading industry with blockchain technology.
DTX Exchange’s Remarkable Growth In Trading Arena
DTX Exchange is a unique and advanced financial platform that aims to solve difficulties in the trading industry and increase the reach of technology by signing up users globally. DTX’s uniqueness is its hybrid nature, with which traders can access 120k+ assets like commodities, forex, crypto, etc., in a single platform.
The global cryptocurrency industry is worth trillions, while the broader equities market holds more assets than digital assets. DTX enables traders to trade these diverse assets, helping them improve liquidity. With this unique feature, the DTX team aims to attract millions of retail and institutional traders.
With multi-asset trading, DTX Exchange also provides 1,000x leverage. So, a trader with $200 worth of capital can purchase Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptocurrencies worth $2,000,000. However, leverage can increase profits and losses, so it is recommended that experienced traders only use leverage.
Huge Participation In Presale Exceeds Market Demand
DTX presale was launched recently with a price point of $0.02, and in the current fourth phase, DTX Exchange has reached a price of $0.08, increasing 300%. Demand has skyrocketed after the testnet launch, which recorded the highest speed in the industry. Also, last week, the three crypto whales' entry increased the demand significantly, as the fourth stage sold nearly 90% of the total.
Currently, DTX Exchange has raised over $7.3 million and is targeting $8 million by the first half of November, becoming the best ICO of the month. This is the last opportunity for investors to join this multi-bagger journey at a discounted price, and the price will rise in the final stage before the listing.
With one of the best ICO presales, this altcoin could follow a path similar to other cryptos that have seen massive growth. In the past, projects like Solana and Ethereum went from their presale to multi-billion dollar names recognized worldwide. DTX Exchange aims to achieve the same success and become a major player in the market in the months ahead.
