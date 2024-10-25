Hub4Crypto

DTX Exchange (DTX) Rumored To List On Binance In December As Signups Cross 85,000 In October

As of October, DTX has 85,000 users, and rumors are saying it will be listed on Binance by December. With the listing and growing user base, DTX is one of the hottest crypto projects right now.

DTX Exchange
DTX Exchange (DTX) Rumored To List On Binance In December As Signups Cross 85,000 In October
info_icon

DTX Exchange (DTX) Presale

DTX Exchange (DTX) has had a great presale, raised over $5.8 million. Big investors and blue whales in the market have joined the presale. Institutional investors and retail traders are showing interest and DTX Exchange (DTX) is becoming a major player in DeFi and could be one of the best ICOs. The hybrid model (DEX + CEX) is one of the reasons.

DTX Exchange (DTX) will be the one stop platform for traders to trade cryptocurrencies, stocks and other financial assets in one place, giving users the flexibility and diversification they need for their portfolio.

Binance Listing and What Does It Mean for Dtx Exchange (DTX)?

Binance listing is trending in the crypto space. Binance is one of the largest and most active exchange in the world where users can trade crypto to crypto and crypto to fiat.

A listing would give DTX Exchange (DTX) massive visibility, liquidity and trading volume. There is no official confirmation, but industry insiders believe this is part of Binance’s plan to list utility tokens.

If DTX Exchange (DTX) is listed on Binance it would open the flood gates to new investors. Historically coins listed on Binance pump big time due to increased exposure and trading volume. For early DTX investors, this could mean big gains, like previous tokens that pumped big time after the listing​.

Growth and Future

Presale and user interest is showing growth. Some experts are saying DTX Exchange (DTX) could go up to 500% after Binance listing and development. DTX’s 1000x leverage and non-custodial wallets are the differentiators that will drive adoption.

DTX Exchange (DTX) is also on the VulcanX blockchain which is faster than many of its competitors including Cardano (ADA). This gives DTX Exchange (DTX) faster and more efficient trading.

As DeFi grows, platforms like DTX Exchange (DTX) which has robust trading options and a wide range of financial assets will see more adoption.

The DTX System: More than a Trading Platform

One of the best features of DTX Exchange (DTX) is the ecosystem. In addition to crypto and traditional financial assets trading, the platform has staking, governance and exclusive features for DTX token holders. These include reduced trading fees and access to premium tools to enhance the trading experience.

For example DTX Exchange (DTX) token holders can use their tokens for governance voting so they have a say in future platform upgrades and developments. This is in line with DTX’s community driven ecosystem.

DTX has a Big Future

With user growth, presale performance, and potential Binance listing, DTX Exchange (DTX) is going to grow significantly in the next few months. The hybrid model of DeFi and the traditional assets are attracting retail and institutional investors.

December listing.

Big time.

For more information, visit the Visit DTX Website, Buy Presale or Join The DTX Community.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs