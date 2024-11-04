Hub4Crypto

DTX Exchange Crosses $6.25 Million After Phoenix Wallet Launch; How High Can This DeFi Giant Go?

DTX’s innovation in the hybrid space and first-mover advantage have made it popular among investors.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
DTX Exchange
DTX Exchange Crosses $6.25 Million After Phoenix Wallet Launch; How High Can This DeFi Giant Go?
info_icon

Web3 space has developed significantly, but the gap between traditional and decentralized finance is wide due to a lack of potential players. However, some emerging projects are working towards scaling decentralized finance with the features of a centralized finance system. DTX Exchange (DTX) is the pioneer in the space with its unique hybrid infrastructure and one of the best altcoins available. 

DTX Exchange is in the early phase, with a presale raising over $6.5 million within two months of launch. DTX’s innovation in the hybrid space and first-mover advantage have made it popular among investors. According to the press release, the DTX team said these developments would continue and that DTX would be one of the best platforms.

DTX’s Phoenix Wallet Named Best Wallet Before Launch

DTX Exchange has named itself on the list of best altcoins because of its out-of-the-box thinking approach. Among the CEX and DEX, DTX Exchange is the only platform with multi-asset trading, providing stocks, forex, cryptocurrency, etc., in a single platform. It has come again with another announcement: the launch of its proprietary wallet. 

Phoenix Wallet will allow platform users to send and receive assets smoothly and securely. Its differentiator is that active community members can borrow cryptocurrencies through the app. This new addition expands the ecosystem by providing users with unified built-in storage for various assets, offering active traders and added advantages.

Presale Soars Fast With Successful Testnet Launch

With the rapid developments, the DTX team has already tested their blockchain, showing their competency in the industry. The DTX testnet achieved 10,000 transactions per second, equating to the best altcoins in the market. This, combined with the efficiency of AI market assistance, makes it the most efficient tool available in the market. 

DTX presale has excelled with a huge inflow from different crypto communities; to date, there are 8,500 holders. Early investors who entered the first stage are sitting on gains of over 300% and purchasing more at the end of the current stage.

This growth highlights strong market confidence in the platform’s potential to capture a share in DeFi and traditional finance. After wrapping up multiple presale phases ahead of schedule, DTX Exchange (DTX) is now set to launch its mainnet and open public trading of DTX tokens.

Analysts Predict 4,750% Gains After The Launch

One of the analysts, who is an early investor in Binance and other best altcoins, has made millions from his investment and has made his prediction on the DTX Exchange. According to him, DTX can reach upto $3.88 within months of the launch. 

With this projection, $200 invested at the current stage could turn into $9,700. As traditional financial markets embrace blockchain, platforms like DTX Exchange (DTX) are leading the charge and positioning themselves among the best altcoins. Through its infrastructure, problem-solving attitude, and innovative approach, DTX is setting a new standard for next-generation exchanges. 

Learn more:

Buy Presale

Visit DTX Website

Join The DTX Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk Set To Chase As They Come To The Crease | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 4/0 (0.5)
  2. Bihar Vs Madhya Pradesh Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Ranji Trophy 2024-25 Group C Round 4 Match
  3. IND Vs SA: India Enjoy Fun, Light-Hearted Quiz Session After Landing In Durban For South Africa T20Is - Watch
  4. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  5. Australia Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Toss Update: AUS Field First In Overcast, Cool Melbourne Conditions - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Premier League: Dominic Solanke Nets Brace As Tottenham Thump Aston Villa 4-1 - In Pics
  2. English Premier League: Chelsea Hold Manchester United To 1-1 Draw - In Pics
  3. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  4. Atletico Madrid Vs Las Palmas, La Liga: Simeone Lauds Son Giuliano's 'Growth' After Netting First League Goal
  5. Barcelona 3-1 Espanyol, La Liga: Flick Seeking Improvements In Champions League Despite Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Moselle Open: N Sriram Balaji And Guido Andreozzi Crash Out In First Round
  2. Paris Masters: Zverev Brushes Aside Humbert To Clinch His Seventh ATP 1000 Title - In Pics
  3. WTA Finals: Swiatek Battles From The Brink To Make Winning Start
  4. Paris Masters Final: Alexander Zverev Soars Past Ugo Humbert To Claim Crown
  5. Moselle Open: Injured Sumit Nagal Pulls Out Midway From Opener Against Corentin Moutet
Hockey News
  1. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Looking Forward To Thrilling Days Of Hockey, Says IND-W Captain Salima Tete
  2. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Captain Amir Ali Happy With Bronze Medal After Semi-Final Exit
  3. 'Unmatched Skill, Unstoppable Goals': PM Narendra Modi Heaps Praise On Rani Rampal
  4. Hockey India League: Delhi SG Pipers Replace Forward Ruhr With Midfielder Toscani
  5. Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Announces 18-Member Squad; Salima Tete Named As Captain

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K: NC Leader Abdul Rahim Rather Becomes Speaker Of Legislative Assembly
  2. Uttarakhand: 23 Dead After Passenger Bus Falls Into Deep Gorge In Almora
  3. Maharashtra Elections: CM Shinde Hails 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Calls Opposition 'Maha Vasooli Aghadi'
  4. Hemant Soren: Towering Over The Seven Chief Ministerial Faces Of BJP?
  5. Local TMC Leader Beaten To Death In West Bengal's Birbhum
Entertainment News
  1. Celestina And Lawrence: Looking For Poetry In Desolation
  2. In US Politics, Films Step In Where Journalism Fails
  3. Don: 1978-Forever
  4. The Netherworld Of News In Nightcrawler
  5. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
US News
  1. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  2. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  3. The Political Battleground That Is The American Courtroom
  4. The Rise And Rise Of Donald Trump
  5. Trump, Harris Carry Out Final Campaigns Amid Tight Race To The White House | Latest On US Elections
World News
  1. 'Hazardous' AQI Levels In Lahore Triggers Blame Game Between India, Pakistan
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israel Cancels 1967 UNRWA Agreement; Protestors Call For Urgent Ceasefire Deal
  3. Indonesia: 9 Dead After Series Of Volcanic Eruptions Burn Several Houses In Flores
  4. 'Shouldn't Have Left White House In 2020', Says Trump | Will He Accept Results If He Loses This Time?
  5. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple
Latest Stories
  1. Australia Vs Pakistan Live Score, 1st ODI: Matthew Short, Jake Fraser-McGurk Set To Chase As They Come To The Crease | PAK 203 (46.4), AUS 4/0 (0.5)
  2. Scorpio November 2024 Horoscope: Read Your Monthly Zodiac Forecast
  3. Chhath Puja 2024: Date, Shubh Muhurat, And The Significance Of The 4-Days Of Festival
  4. Today's Horoscope For November 4, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. The Swing States That Could Seal The US Presidential Elections
  6. Ranji Trophy 2024-25: Wriddhiman Saha Set To Retire From All Forms Of Cricket At End Of Season
  7. DFB Pokal 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch German Cup Round Three Matches On TV And Online
  8. Canada: Khalistani Extremists Attack Devotees At Brampton Hindu Temple