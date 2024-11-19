Dogecoin Price Prediction To $0.75 Before End Of November

The surge has made close to 98% of DOGE holders in profit, raising the worry that high-profit ratios will put much pressure on the selling side. Dogecoin’s Mean Coin Age (MCA) has recently dropped which means that long-term holders are selling their coins, which will affect the further growth of the coin. However, DOGE can still hit $0.75 with the help of speculations of Musk’s tie-up with the government project and enthusiasm in the market.