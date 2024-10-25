Hub4Crypto

Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Targets Rebound To $0.7 Amid Shiba Inu Underperformance, But Experts Say This DeFi Token Will Bring 70,000% ROI

Dogecoin (DOGE) aims for a rebound to $0.7 as Shiba Inu (SHIB) struggles, but experts predict that ETFSwap (ETFS) could deliver an astounding 70,000% ROI.

Dogecoin (DOGE) aims for a rebound to $0.7
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE Targets Rebound To $0.7 Amid Shiba Inu Underperformance, But Experts Say This DeFi Token Will Bring 70,000% ROI
info_icon

Crypto pundits have predicted the Dogecoin price will target a potential rebound at $0.7 despite the underperformance of its competitor, Shiba Inu (SHIB). While Dogecoin (DOGE) shows signs of recovery, experts are shifting their attention to ETFSwap (ETFS), a promising DeFi token with the potential to deliver an incredible 70,000% ROI. With this new opportunity, investors believe ETFSwap (ETFS) will steal the spotlight.

Dogecoin Price Prediction: Dogecoin (DOGE) Leads The Bullish Run For All Meme-coins 

Dogecoin (DOGE) has established its position as the leader of all meme-coins ahead of Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the last month, it has surged by 25%, a better performance than Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). As such, analysts have forecasted that the Dogecoin price may rebound.

The Dogecoin price has been steadily growing recently. Its trading volume has recorded $3.98 billion in the past 24 hours, making the current Dogecoin price $0.145204. Crypto experts believe Dogecoin (DOGE) will maintain its steady gains and rebound to $0.7. The last time the Dogecoin price reached this level was its all-time high on May 8, 2021.

ETFSwap (ETFS) Set To Make Many Investors Millionaires With 70,000% ROI

Crypto pundits predict the latest Dogecoin price to be $0.7, but you can enjoy a higher potential with ETFSwap (ETFS), a more promising yet affordable token. ETFSwap (ETFS) has quickly become the market buzz, drawing attention since its presale kicked off. The recent beta platform launch has strengthened the network and motivated more investors to jump into this profit-driven ecosystem.

At just $0.03846, this crypto token is ready to push boundaries and reward early investors with about 70,000%. ETFSwap (ETFS) is ahead of others because of its impressive features and trading benefits. From ETF staking to a lucrative 87% APR yield, the platform ensures smooth and lucrative trading for all investors. Additionally, investors can enjoy 50x margin trading, real-time access to ETF prices, and live tracking with the ETF price Tracker and Filter. The platform also allows users to tokenize their ETFs, another way for crypto enthusiasts to engage with ETFs.

Another standout feature is permissionless trading. ETFSwap (ETFS) allows investors to trade without any restrictions. Since there is no need for KYC verification, more newbies are rushing to add ETFSwap (ETFS) to their wallets. With access to liquidity pools and popular ETFs, the platform offers endless opportunities to grow wealth. Hence, it has recorded an inflow of over $7 million already.

Like top crypto platforms, optimum security remains a top priority for ETFSwap (ETFS). With a comprehensive KYC verification by "SolidProof" and a thorough smart contract audit by Cyberscope, investors can trust that their assets are protected. With Dogecoin predictions hinting at a surge, the $0.03846 ETFS token is primed for major gains. The future of ETFSwap (ETFS) is more rewarding with ongoing rewards and incoming new features.

As ETFSwap (ETFS) transitions into its next phase, the excitement is building. Early investors stand to benefit significantly, with experts predicting 70,000% ROIs as the token's value increases. Having completed extensive backend development and testing, the platform launched its beta development on testnet to ensure optimal performance for crypto enthusiasts.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Experiences More Decline As Investors Lose Faith

With a $11 billion market cap, Shiba Inu (SHIB) is another leader in the meme-coin ecosystem. Unlike its counterpart, Shiba Inu (SHIB) experiences more decline. This performance has created more panic for investors, as analyses have shown a loss in momentum that has led to a decline in Whale transactions and trading volumes. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has struggled since its peak in February. Investors are now moving to a new contender, ETFSwap (ETFS) as it promises a 70,000% ROI.

Conclusion

Dogecoin price aims for a rebound to $0.7, and Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces challenges, but the spotlight is turning toward ETFSwap (ETFS), which has a staggering 70,000% ROI potential. ETFSwap (ETFS) is emerging as a strong contender for those seeking substantial returns. The only way to access this is to purchase the ETFS token.

For more information about the ETFS Presale:

Visit ETFSwap Presale

Join The ETFSwap Community

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  2. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  3. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
  5. Ranji Trophy, Group A Round 3 Day 1: Mumbai Post 248/6 Against Tripura; Baroda Skittle Odisha For 193
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs