Dogecoin Hits $0.4 - 150% Price Increase Triggers Meme Coin Market Surge

DOGE has been on a remarkable surge this week sparking renewed interest in the meme coin market – these tokens present a perfect opportunity to seize gains

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU)
The meme coin market has once again proven to be the home to some of the best returns in the market, especially as its total market cap jumped to $108 billion.

Dogecoin has been the leader of this meme coin bull run with over 70% increase in this week alone, making investors excited about the opportunities it holds.

With Donald Trump in office and Elon Musk behind his back, the question arises – what next for crypto?

The answer could be in the new presales Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) as they have enormous potential to give impressive returns.

Let’s check out the details.

Dogecoin’s Recent Surge Paves the Way For Upcoming Projects – Are These ICOs The Next Big Thing For Meme Coins?

The biggest meme coin on the market is on a great run lately, reflecting the broader crypto market situation that was triggered by Donald Trump’s election.

Dogecoin
Even though the bull run is well underway, investors are particularly interested in the biggest meme coin on the market.

All eyes are on Dogecoin as there has been an important announcement from the new administration in the U.S. about the creation of the Department of Government Efficiency (D.O.G.E) – led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy.

This department is focused on reducing government waste, cutting excessive regulations, and streamlining federal operations to build a government that’s more efficient and responsive, aligning closely with Trump’s “Save America” mission.

Although this department doesn’t have any correlation with crypto, this didn’t stop enthusiasts from making a connection with Dogecoin and pumping its value.

With this newfound attention, investors are curious to find the tokens that could recreate the success that DOGE is having.

That’s why they are turning to the Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) as these projects have the potential to do just that.

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) Is Dubbed As the “Pepe Killer” Due To Its Presale Success and Advanced Layer-2 Technology It Brings

Pepe Unchained ($PEPU) is generating enormous hype and there are no signs of slowing down any time soon.

This massively successful presale is gearing towards a new milestone - $28 million in fundraising. With this achievement, it’s safe to say this is the biggest ICO that happened in crypto history.

All of this is achieved thanks to the massive innovations that this project delivers.

First of all, it’s the world's first meme coin to have its own blockchain called “Pepe Chain”. This Layer-2 network is designed to tackle all flaws that users have with Ethereum.

With its layers structure, it steers away traffic from Ethereum’s mainnet, making it much faster and scalable.

It also reduces transaction costs to a minimum which is ideal in bear market times when every dollar could make or brake you.

This project is heavily endorsed by famous crypto YouTuber ClayBro, who made numerous videos explaining the potential of $PEPU.

Also, developers can make their own projects on this blockchain through the “Pump Pad” widget, just with a few clicks without any prior knowledge needed.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) Offers a Never-before Seen Unified Staking Feature Through Its MemeVault Ecosystem

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS) is another promising meme coin on the list that is drawing significant investor interest.

With its new MemeVault platform, investors can leverage their current portfolio by staking their meme coins and get $STARS in return.

Crypto All-Stars ($STARS)
At the moment there are 11 top meme coins available for staking: Pepe Coin (PEPE), Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Floki Inu (FLOKI), Based Brett (BRETT), Mog Coin (MOG), Milady (LADY), Turbo Token (TURBO), Toshi The Cat (TOSHI), Coq Inu (COQ), and Bonk Coin (BONK).

However, the team behind this project has stated that they will increase this number as this feature catches wind.

The $STARS token is available for a cheap price of $0.0015618 per token, however as the presale passed $3.5 million in sales, it’s expected that this is a fraction of the predicted post-launch value.

Those who choose to hold on to their tokens will get a 3x holding multiplier, besides the already impressive 460% APY rewards.

Reliability is a top priority for this project, that’s why it passed rigorous audits from CoinSult and SolidProof.

Flockerz ($FLOCK) Allows the Community to Decide About Important Project Decisions Through Its Decentralized Autonomous Organization

Flockerz ($FLOCK) is rewriting the rulebook on community-driven projects. Already crossing $1.6 million in presale funds, this rising star has captivated the community with its innovative Vote-to-Earn DAO model.

Flockerz ($FLOCK)
Unlike typical top-down structures, this project puts power directly into the hands of $FLOCK holders, letting them make key decisions on development, marketing, and project direction.

This isn’t just a gimmick – it’s a genuine push toward a more democratic, transparent project model.

Accessible to seasoned and newbie investors alike, this token is available through multiple payment options, including ETH, USDT, BNB, and even traditional cards.

With listings planned across centralized and decentralized exchanges, there’s no shortage of ways to get involved.

The token’s strong support from top analysts from Cryptonews, who see massive potential for growth, is already fueling excitement.

Also, with an APY of up to 1114% for stakers, early investors have serious reasons to secure their place in the Flockerz community immediately.

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) Is Riding The Hype Train Following Donald Trump’s Election – Is This The Next Big Thing In PolitFI Sector?

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) isn’t just taking advantage of political hype – it’s turning it into something wildly engaging and potentially lucrative.

FreeDum Fighters ($DUM)
This project combines election-year satire with serious staking rewards, giving $DUM holders a chance to bet on their favorite candidate, MAGATRON or Kamacop 9000, in a fierce showdown inspired by the U.S. election.

Staking on MAGATRON, for instance, brings an impressive 266% APY with over 7 billion DUM tokens locked up already, whereas Kamacop 9000 brings a whopping 657% rewards.

However, this project doesn’t stop at just high returns. It fuels engagement with social media debates, where the winning side earns extra tokens.

Plus, the “Chat with Joe” AI chatbot keeps the community informed in real time. With a presale that’s already raised over $475k and a token price currently at just $0.000075, it’s a perfect entry point before the next price bump.

Conclusion

The meme coin market is back in focus thanks to DOGE’s latest surge, leading the what seems like a meme coin renaissance. Traders are closely watching what will be the next big thing in this sector.

Presales like Pepe Unchained ($PEPU), Crypto All-Stars ($STARS), Flockerz ($FLOCK), and FreeDum Fighters ($DUM) are gaining traction as potential breakout stars.

They all share unique features enabling investors to diversify their portfolios and secure potentially the biggest profits.

Don’t just stand there, jump onboard!

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial

