Doge2014 Offers Dogecoin Airdrop And Extra Bonus As Presale Raises Over $650,000

The Dogecoin airdrop adds extra value for VIP members. Once the presale hit $500,000, 2% of raised funds buys Dogecoin for distribution. This percentage increases at key milestones - 3% at $5M, 4% at $8M, and 5% at $10M. Each VIP member's share depends on their investment size. The Doge will be bought and distributed after the presale has ended.